Read full article on original website
arcgouge
5d ago
so the guy who tweeted about it lost his job, the guy who did it is being looked into...that's fkd up
Reply(1)
13
Brenda Upchurch
3d ago
So the man that got fired thinks the female deserved to be hit because she should not have been on the field. Wonder if he thinks he should have been fired for his comment because he should not typed it. Hmmmm kinda sounds like KARMA.
Reply
3
Bob Gould
5d ago
Saban not looking at information he's delaying for time to make it all go away. SO PHONY
Reply
11
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Grandpa Falls to His Death in Skydiving Accident at Tennessee Football Game
Tragedy struck in front of hundreds of shocked onlookers at a Tennessee high school football game on Friday when Richard Sheffield, 55, fell from the sky and to his death during a brutal skydiving accident. Sheffield was due for a stunt landing with his skydiving troupe JumpTN at Washington County’s annual Musket Bowl—a game between rival teams from David Crockett and Daniel Boone high schools—but instead crashed into an area behind the stadium. Sheffield was pronounced dead at an area hospital following the accident. “One thing Dad loved the most was going fast, and that’s how he went out,” Sheffield’s son, Stacey, wrote on Facebook, describing his late father as a true country man and the glue to their family. “People look at what we do and say it’s crazy, and well, maybe it is, but Dad lived a full life, and he taught us to do the same. He made an impact on everyone he met.”Read it at NBC News
Skydiver dies in hard landing before Tennessee high school football game
A skydiver has died after his hard landing from a pregame jump at a Tennessee high school football stadium on Friday, officials said. In a statement, Washington County Schools Superintendent Jerry Boyd said the diver jumped at the David Crockett High School football stadium in the northeastern Tennessee town of Jonesborough. David Crockett was facing Daniel Boone High School from nearby Gray.
Georgia football gets slapped in the face for the Vols game
Georgia football takes on Florida this week at 3:30 p.m. on CBS Sports and the SEC announced on Monday that the Tenessee game will be at the same time. The game against the Vols in Athens will likely end up being a Top 3 matchup, and it’s at 3:30 p.m.
Paul Finebaum Believes 1 Game Will 'Define' Tennessee's Season
Tennessee might have already solidified the biggest victory of the college football season when defeating Alabama on Oct. 15. However, the Volunteers have yet another major obstacle on their path to the College Football Playoff. Appearing Tuesday on Keyshawn, JWill & Max (h/t Saturday Down South), ESPN's Paul Finebaum looked...
Former Alabama Star Has Warning For Crimson Tide About LSU
Former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy believes the Crimson Tide are ready to bounce back after their recent loss to the Tennessee Volunteers. Nick Saban's squad already notched a blowout victory over No. 24 Mississippi State in the wake of their lone loss of the season — and McElroy thinks Bama will do the same when the team heads to Death Valley to take on No. 18 LSU this weekend.
Sheriff: Dogs attack family in Tennessee, 2 children die
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Two young children died and their mother was hospitalized after two family dogs attacked them at their home in Tennessee, officials said. The dogs attacked a 2-year-old girl, a 5-month-old boy and their mother Wednesday afternoon in the home located north of Memphis near Shelby Forest State Park, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet. The children were pronounced dead at the scene and their mother was taken to a Memphis hospital in critical condition. The investigation remains active. No further information was immediately released.
Georgia High School Football Star Is Killed In Parking Lot During Date With Girlfriend
Georgia police have taken two teenagers into custody for the death of Elijah DeWitt, who was gunned down during a fight in the Dave & Buster’s parking lot. Two teenage suspects are in custody after a star Georgia high school football player was gunned down last week while on a date with his girlfriend.
Golf Digest
Alabama man arrested for blasting neighbor’s house with shotgun after argument over Tide-Tennessee game
They say It Just Means More, and hoo boy they are not lying. According to the Florence Alabama Police Department, a man is in custody following an argument over Alabama’s 52-49 loss to Tennessee on Saturday. According to reports, Ricky Franks Jr. was watching the game at his neighbor’s house. As time expired and Alabama’s first loss of the season was confirmed, an argument broke out. Franks Jr. left, grabbed his shotgun, and fired a load of buckshot into his neighbor’s house. Last time we checked you’re not allowed to do that. Not even in Alabama.
Alligators In The Tennesse Valley? Read About the Latest Sightings!
Gators...gators everywhere! For many years, photos of alligators supposedly sighted around the Tennessee Valley have been passed around regularly on social media. Sightings from the mouth of Cypress Creek near McFarland Park in Florence all the way across the state have been a point of argument and speculation in north Alabama. The latest, below, is a photo shared by James Spann on his Facebook page. It was taken by Edith Fuqua recently in Wheeler Wildlife Refuge near Decatur. Is the photo a hoax or is it true that we have alligators lurking around in the Tennessee Valley? Actually, yes we do have alligators in the Tennessee Valley! How some of them got here, however, may surprise you.
5 Jimbo Fisher replacements who would give Texas A&M more than false hope
The Texas A&M Aggies have very expensive Jimbo Fisher problem on their hands, alright. Nobody gets paid more to do less than Texas A&M Aggies head football coach Jimbo Fisher. If there was ever proof that throwing money at a problem doesn’t solve it, Fisher would be just that. Despite making more money than god, the Aggies head coach has his team at 3-4 on the season, potentially not heading to a bowl game. Of course, Texas A&M still has UMass on the schedule, but good luck beating Ole Miss and LSU. The Aggies must beat Florida and Auburn now.
Look: James Franklin Has 5-Word Response To Jim Harbaugh
October 15th's Big Ten battle between Michigan and Penn State featured a conflict in The Big House tunnel. The conference rivals jawed at each other in a standoff as they made their way to their respective locker rooms at halftime. Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh feels the conflict was caused...
Titans considering wider role for rookie Malik Willis
The Tennessee Titans will learn as the week progresses if quarterback Ryan Tannehill will be able to extend his starting streak to 55 games. But even if the hobbled QB can play against the Houston Texans on Sunday, Tannehill’s backup, Malik Willis, still might be in the Titans’ game plan.
AOL Corp
Sophomore from Raleigh in critical condition after hit-and-run, Ole Miss officials say
A University of Mississippi sophomore from Raleigh is in critical condition after she was struck during a hit-and-run crash, school officials say. Blanche Williamson and Walker Fielder were hit by a car in a parking lot behind city hall in Oxford around 1 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, according to the Oxford Police Department and University of Mississippi officials. Once police arrived, both Fielder and Williamson were taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital North Mississippi.
atozsports.com
South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer has officially lost his mind
South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer has officially lost his mind. Beamer, who is doing a good job at South Carolina so far (12-8 through his first 20 games), made a comment this week that could best be described as out of touch. After the Gamecocks’ big win over...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols assistant named as option for recently opened head coaching job
One of the key reasons Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel has been able to build a great culture during his first 21 months on Rocky Top is because of the continuity he has with his coaching staff. Not only has Heupel been able to keep his staff together (with...
The most misspelled word in Alabama
In a word of acronyms – LOL, BRB, ASAP – correct spelling has too often become a thing of the past. And, apparently, there are some words that trip people up more than others and that differs from state to state. Word research site WordTips recently determined the...
One of Alabama’s top senior high school quarterbacks will miss the playoffs
This is an opinion piece. One of the state’s best and most underrated high school football players will miss the postseason. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa quarterback Ethan Crawford tore his ACL in last week’s win over McAdory and will have surgery Thursday, according to coach Jamie Mitchell. Crawford, a Southern Miss...
Bays Mountain bobcats on the move to Tennessee
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The two bobcat kittens slated to become residents of Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium are on their way to the Tri-Cities, according to park officials. In a Monday afternoon Facebook post, park staff said the two brothers were picked up from their Montana zoo home by ranger Rhonda Goins and her […]
247Sports
Kentucky vs. Tennessee football: Mark Stoops raves over Josh Heupel's emergence, Vols' offense
Kentucky head football coach Mark Stoops does not see a weakness on film when studying Tennessee this season. He knows Saturday night's game at Neyland Stadium against one of the nation's College Football Playoff frontrunners will be a huge test for his defense. "They have 21 plays of 40 yards...
Alabama vs. LSU Kickoff Time Set
Alabama's contest with LSU in Baton Rouge on November 5 will kickoff at 6 p.m. central time on ESPN. The Tide's tilt with the bayou bengals was chosen for the prime time slot over the highly anticipated matchup between the Georgia Bulldogs and Tennessee Volunteers, a game that will likely decide which team represents the East in the SEC Championship Game.
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
201K+
Followers
61K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 16