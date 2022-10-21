The public safety facility that Lemoore owns today, was completed in 1978. Growth in the community over the last 19 years has required an increase in the number of officers and firefighters in the city to meet the ever-growing number of service calls. The result: our cops and firefighters are about to bust the seams of their two-decade-old building. If Measure S passes, the Lemoore Volunteer Fire Department will take over the entire facility it now shares with the LPD, and the Lemoore Police Department will get a much-needed new station across the street. The fire department will also acquire a substation in north Lemoore.

LEMOORE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO