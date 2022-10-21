Read full article on original website
Hanford Sentinel
Report: Kings County tops in industrial solar
HANFORD — Kings County has one of the highest per-capita industrial solar power capacities in the state, according to clean energy report released by Next 10. The San Francisco-based think tank's 64-page report, entitled the 2016 California Green Innovation Index, found that Kings County boasts the "most commercial and industrial solar energy on a per-capita basis" out of 26 areas the report studied in the state.
Kings County Sheriff details evolution of region's jails, sheriff's staff, facilities
The Kings Historical Society played host to Kings County Sheriff David Robinson this week, who spoke about the history of the Kings County Sheriff’s Department at a special meeting at the historic Grangeville Church in Armona. The old church was packed with members of the society Monday night, as...
Hanford dentists provide annual care to Kenyan students; nonprofit Hope Inc. looking for volunteers to continue mission
The average Hanford resident wouldn't know about the magazine article that helped forge a link between their community and Kenya's Olympic long distance runner Kip Keino. Kings Gun Center owner Todd Cotta tells the story this way:. "Keino started an orphanage in his town of Eldoret [in Kenya]," Cotta explained....
Looking Back: Lemoore experiences boom, strikers seek $2 per day
The public safety facility that Lemoore owns today, was completed in 1978. Growth in the community over the last 19 years has required an increase in the number of officers and firefighters in the city to meet the ever-growing number of service calls. The result: our cops and firefighters are about to bust the seams of their two-decade-old building. If Measure S passes, the Lemoore Volunteer Fire Department will take over the entire facility it now shares with the LPD, and the Lemoore Police Department will get a much-needed new station across the street. The fire department will also acquire a substation in north Lemoore.
Crowds turn out for Lemoore's National Night Out
The city of Lemoore and it’s safety crews were out in force last evening from 4-6 p.m. during the annual National Night Out celebration of police and ﬁre units and the sense of well being they bring to a community. Heritage Park on Hanford Armona Road was the...
Two arrested in Hanford after high speed chase, semi-automatic rifle recovered
A late-night chase resulted in the arrest of two in Hanford Friday night. At 11:41 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, a Kings County Sheriff's deputy was on a traffic stop near Jackson and 14th avenues in rural Kings County when he reportedly heard numerous gun shots in the area of Jersey and 16th avenues.
Sheriff Robinson details history of KCSO at Historical Society meeting
The most pressing law enforcement issues are always in the present, but recently members of the community learned a bit about the past of law enforcement. The Kings Historical Society played host to Kings County Sheriff David Robinson as he spoke about the history of the Kings County Sheriff’s Department at a special meeting at the Historic Grangeville Church in Armona on Monday evening.
Annual Dia de los Muertos event returns to the Hanford Mall Nov. 2
The Hanford Mall has partnered with the Hanford Multicultural Theater Company once more to celebrate Dia de los Muertos. The free-to-attend celebration will take place from 4-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2 at the Hanford Mall, located at 1675 W Lacey Blvd. Local dancers will perform Mexican folk dances and...
Dia de Los Muertos celebration honors the dead with ofrendas and music
The 9th Annual Dia De Los Muertos, sponsored by the Kings Cultural Center, was held on Front Street on Sunday morning in Armona. Hundreds gathered for the celebration of past relatives and the lives they led. Like last year, Front Street was closed off east of 14th Avenue to allow...
Hanford Bullpups roll past Mission Oak
The Hanford High Bullpups continue to hit their stride following a 55-13 win over the Mission Oak Hawks on Oct. 22 in Hanford. Hanford High raced out to a 21-0 lead after one quarter of play and 35-0 at halftime and rolled to a victory that improved their record to 7-2 overall and 3-1 in the West Yosemite League. They will travel to play Lemoore High School (8-1 overall and 4-0 in WYL) on Friday, Oct. 28 in Lemoore.
Kingsburg Vikings shutout Pirates | Roundup
The Kingsburg Vikings got back in the win column on Oct. 21 following a 34-0 win over Reedley high School in Reedley. The Vikings held a 27-0 halftime lead and rolled to the victory. The Vikings moved to 8-1 overall and 2-1 in the Tri-County Conference. They end the regular...
Tigers clinch share of WYL title
The Lemoore Tigers football team clinched at least a share of the West Yosemite League championship after a dominant 49-0 win over Tulare Western on Oct. 21 in Tulare. Ty Chambers led the Tigers throwing for 228 yards and three touchdowns. He also had four carries for 74 yards and one rushing touchdown. Izzy Ramos had 10 carries for 54 yards and one touchdown. Mason Hesse also threw one touchdown in the game. Demel Turner had three catches for 135 yards and two touchdowns, while Preston Scott, Kiontre Harris and Gabe Edwards each had one touchdown reception.
Hanford celebrates the spooky season as Witches Night Out returns
An unseasonably warm and muggy night didn't stop hundreds of local witches from casting a spell to create some fun Friday evening. Main Street Hanford hosted its annual Witches Night Out event, which promotes local downtown businesses while also providing a spooky night of Halloween-themed fun. "It's lots of fun,...
