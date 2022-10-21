ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, CT

News 12

Fire damages Bridgeport flooring supply store

A two-alarm fire damaged a Bridgeport flooring supply store, officials say. The fire happened at King Floor Supplies 2, located at 215 Island Brook Ave., just after 10 p.m. on Monday. Bridgeport Fire Chief Lance Edwards says the building houses hardwood floors and adhesives, so there was a concern with...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
News 12

Southold Town Board reaches settlement agreement to reinstate police chief

The Southold Town Board announced it reached a settlement with the police chief in order for him to be reinstated. Chief Martin Flatley was under fire after a retirement party was held during the height of the pandemic, when gatherings of 10 or more people were not allowed. Many people in the community called 911 to complain about how the police and Flatley handled it.
SOUTHOLD, NY

