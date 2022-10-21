Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
25th College Foundation Hall of Fame Induction is Nov. 3Connecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
Polish American Foundation of Connecticut to Celebrate 25 YearsConnecticut by the NumbersNew Britain, CT
The Witch's Dungeon, it's where the monsters go to hang out!Reviews on the Edge by Chris NersingerPlainville, CT
This leading lady stunned Hollywood when she left to become a Catholic nunAnita DurairajBethlehem, CT
Four-foot-tall 'creature' reported crossing Connecticut drivewayRoger MarshOxford, CT
Related
News 12
Police at Stamford HS Tuesday morning due to recent events locally, nationally
Students at Stamford High School arrived Tuesday morning to an extra police presence in light of recent events both locally and halfway across the country. “In the driveway, there was a bunch of cop cars with their lights on,” said student Carina Palomba. “I just saw like a cop...
Newburgh SD: Teacher attacked by student high on marijuana
The district says a high school student at the Newburgh Free Academy ate multiple marijuana edibles, according to a letter sent to parents.
News 12
Charity truck filled with donated coats and clothing stolen in Bridgeport
A box truck loaded with donations for families was stolen and the brazen theft was caught on camera. The family that runs the charity Save Our Babies says their donation drive was going so well. Their truck was stuffed with brand new coats and clothing for people in need of them.
Competency hearing reveals new information about motive and mindset of alleged Dutchess County killer
A competency hearing reveals new information about the motive and mindset of an alleged Dutchess County killer.
New photos show devastation of Peekskill fire
The Croton-on-Hudson fire department, which was called in to help, posted pictures of the damage to the home on Highland Avenue.
News 12
Police: Red Hook man arrested for dealing counterfeit Oxycodone pills containing deadly Fentanyl
The Dutchess County Drug Task Force says it has disrupted a drug pipeline that has been funneling counterfeit Oxycodone pills containing deadly Fentanyl into the region. Police say Shawn W. Phillips, 40, was arrested Friday in Red Hook for criminal possession of a controlled substance (Fentanyl) with intent to sell.
News 12
Suffolk police seek public's help in identifying women wanted in Target theft
Suffolk police are asking for the public's help in identifying the women wanted for stealing merchandise from a Target in Riverhead. Police say two women stole an assortment of household items on Sept. 2. They say the merchandise is valued at $945. Suffolk Crime Stoppers ask anyone with information to...
Police: 2 men killed in crash on Route 25A in Miller Place
Police say the driver of the Audi, Victor Lanzotti, 32, of Rocky Point, and his passenger Raymond Neff, 37, of Mount Sinai, were pronounced dead at the scene.
News 12
Fire damages Bridgeport flooring supply store
A two-alarm fire damaged a Bridgeport flooring supply store, officials say. The fire happened at King Floor Supplies 2, located at 215 Island Brook Ave., just after 10 p.m. on Monday. Bridgeport Fire Chief Lance Edwards says the building houses hardwood floors and adhesives, so there was a concern with...
Police seek public's help in finding car thief in Southampton
Police say the man stole a 2022 Toyota 4Runner from Sebonack Golf Club last Monday at around 3 p.m.
News 12
Southold Town Board reaches settlement agreement to reinstate police chief
The Southold Town Board announced it reached a settlement with the police chief in order for him to be reinstated. Chief Martin Flatley was under fire after a retirement party was held during the height of the pandemic, when gatherings of 10 or more people were not allowed. Many people in the community called 911 to complain about how the police and Flatley handled it.
Putnam Valley man faces charges in connection to fatal crash
A Putnam Valley resident is facing charges in a deadly crash over the weekend.
Smithtown residents worry proposed parking lot expansion would create flooding risk, traffic
Residents tell News 12 they are worried it would mean losing the barrier of the woods between their homes and the buildings - which could pose a flooding risk and more traffic.
Superintendent: Eastport South Manor HS students disciplined over racist TikTok video
News 12 has learned there were at least two incidents at school during which students posted inappropriate videos to TikTok.
2 new hot spots offering breakfast favorites in Westchester
A couple new establishments are helping people in Westchester get moving in the morning.
Comments / 0