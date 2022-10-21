Read full article on original website
Iranian Protesters Mark 40 Days Since Mahsa Amini’s Death
Hundreds of protesters marched Wednesday to the gravesite of Mahsa Amini in northwestern Iran to mark 40 days since her death while in custody of the nation’s morality police. Amateur video posted to social media sites showed crowds of protesters, some in vehicles but mostly on foot, filling the...
New Zealand Travel Bloggers Allowed to Leave Iran
SYDNEY — Officials in New Zealand have insisted no deal was struck to get two of its citizens out of Iran. Few details are being given about the case of a New Zealand couple, who were documenting their travels in Iran on social media. Earlie this year, New Zealanders...
Putin Monitors Strategic Nuclear Forces Exercise
The Kremlin said Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday remotely observed exercises by its strategic nuclear forces that are meant to simulate a response to a “massive nuclear strike.”. Russian state television showed video of Putin observing the drills on a huge television screen, with comments from military leaders....
Spanish Man Trekking to World Cup Reported Missing in Iran
Madrid — A Spanish man trekking from Madrid to Doha for the 2022 FIFA World Cup has not been heard from since the day after he crossed into Iran three weeks ago, his family said Monday, stirring fears about his fate in a country convulsed by mass unrest. The...
Taiwan Hosts Democracy Activists From Hong Kong, Russia and Iran
TAIPEI, TAIWAN — The threat posed by authoritarian regimes is a "wake-up call for democrats worldwide," Taiwan's leader said Tuesday, as she opened a meeting of global activists that included fugitive Hong Kong dissident Nathan Law. About 200 political and civic leaders from 70 countries, including Iran, Russia and...
Israel Presenting US With Intelligence on Iranian Drones Used in Ukraine
Israeli President Isaac Herzog plans to share intelligence about Iranian drones being used by Russian forces in Ukraine when he meets Wednesday with U.S. President Joe Biden. Herzog’s office said Israel has images showing similarities between drones shot down in Ukraine and those Iran tested in 2021. Ukraine and...
Fear of Russia Drives Some in Estonia to Question Integration
As Russia escalates its attacks in Ukraine, Estonia looks with concern to the east, to its Russian neighbor, but also within - to itself. With a significant Russian-speaking population, the influence of Russian propaganda through the media – is for many – cause for concern. Marcus Harton narrates this report from Ricardo Marquina in the Estonian capital, Tallinn.
China Border Resolution Leaves Some in India Unhappy
SRINIGAR, Indian-administered Kashmir — The resolution of a two-year border standoff between China and India has eased tensions between the Asian giants but left Indian critics saying their government gave up too much, local herders complaining of lost pastureland and analysts warning another escalation could come at any time.
Iranian Anti-Government Demonstrators Indicted
Iranian judicial authorities have indicted protesters who had been arrested in recent weeks during anti-government demonstrations that rights groups say resulted in several deaths. The chief justice of Kurdistan province Tuesday indicted 110 people. The move came one day after Hossein Fazli Harikandi, the chief justice of Alborz province, issued...
Megayacht Sparks Warnings Hong Kong Could Become Russia Haven
Hong Kong — The recent visit of a Russian megayacht to Hong Kong has sparked warnings from corruption investigators that the city could become a haven for oligarchs and officials hiding from Western sanctions. The Nord — a $500 million vessel linked to Russian billionaire Alexei Mordashov — spent...
Anxiety Grows as Americans Digest Russia’s Nuclear Threats
The possibility of Russia launching a nuclear attack in Ukraine or beyond has some Americans on edge. Some are going online to see what that might mean. Anxiety is up, but experts say panic isn’t justified – at least not yet. VOA’s Veronica Balderas Iglesias reports.
UN Accuses Australia of Breaching Its International Torture Obligations
Sydney — The United Nations is accusing Australia of breaching its human rights obligations after it suspended a tour of detention facilities. U.N. inspectors say authorities in the Australian states of New South Wales and Queensland have denied them access into various detention facilities. Australia ratified the United Nation's...
Women MPs in New Zealand Gain Majority in Historic Gender Feat
Sydney — In New Zealand’s parliament in Wellington, Soraya Peke-Mason has been celebrated as a trailblazer. The Māori politician was sworn in Tuesday as the newest member of the governing Labour party. Now, for the first time, women outnumber men in New Zealand's parliament. The legislature body...
More Tension with China Expected under Xi’s Third Term
Chinese President Xi Jinping was awarded a third five-year term as leader of the Communist Party on Sunday. The decision breaks with the tradition of Chinese presidents leading the country for no more than 10 years. The party named a seven-member ruling Standing Committee of Xi and his allies, which gives him freedom to carry out his plans.
Russia to Bring 'Dirty Bomb' Allegations to UN as West Rebuffs Claims
Despite rebuffs from Western nations, Russia continued to accuse Ukraine of preparing to use a "dirty bomb" and said it would bring the matter to the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday. Diplomats said Russia has told council counterparts it will bring up the issue during a closed-door meeting of the...
Western Nations Dismiss Russian Claim Ukraine Will Use a ‘Dirty Bomb’
Western countries on Monday said they rejected Russia’s accusation that Ukraine plans to use a “dirty bomb.”. A dirty bomb is a bomb that includes radioactive material but is not a nuclear bomb. Russia’s Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu spoke with Western foreign ministers on Sunday. He said Russia...
