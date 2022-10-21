ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ray’s Praise

Ray’s Praise is an opportunity for students at MIA to show their appreciation for others. Whether it’s a classmate, teacher, or another staff member, these praises offer us a chance to show our respect and admiration for someone which will certainly brighten their day. Helena Davis. For your...
Major debris removal efforts continue in Lee County

Hurricane Ian made landfall just 23 days ago as a Category 4 storm, causing catastrophic damage to houses, businesses, and communities along the entire Lee County coastline and inland communities. Lee County has more than 1,000 people working on debris and waste recovery. About 200 local residents, many who lost...
Fire at Collier County business on Exchange Avenue

A fire at a business has shut down the intersection of Exchange Avenue and Commercial Boulevard east of the Naples Airport. Greater Naples Fire says several appliances are on fire at Garden Street Iron and Metal. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Department, firefighters are responding. Please use caution and find an alternate route.
DeSantis waives eligibility requirement of Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program

Gov. Ron DeSantis waived an eligibility requirement of the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program to allow sole proprietors in the marine fisheries industry with businesses located in Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Lee and Sarasota counties to receive critical assistance. Marine fisheries industry sole proprietors interested in applying for the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program are required to provide documentation demonstrating the business is part of the marine fisheries industry. The program, administered by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, provides short-term, zero-interest loans to small businesses that experienced economic injury or physical damage due to Hurricane Ian. Interested applicants can apply through Dec. 2 or until all available funds are expended.
Lee County residents transition to FEMA's housing recovery period

Thousands of people throughout Southwest Florida lost their homes and jobs when Hurricane Ian swept through. Federal and local efforts are helping Floridians to find sheltering options and to rebuild what the hurricane damaged or destroyed. On October 19, three weeks after the storm hit, Lee County transitioned evacuees from...
Morning Announcements – 10/24/22

Good morning Marco Island Academy, it is MONDAY, OCTOBER 24th, 2022, and these are your morning announcements!. Fall Festival: This Friday, October 28th, MIA is hosting a fall festival beginning at 5:30. There will be a movie, apple bobbing, pumpkin carving, and more! Spread the word to friends and family.
27 Best & Fun Things To Do In Naples (Florida)

Naples is a delightful and beautiful city along the Gulf of Mexico in southwest Florida. You are reading: Naples activities for couples | 27 Best & Fun Things To Do In Naples (Florida) It is the seat of Collier County and is famous as a tourist destination and real estate...
In Ian’s wake, Florida communities are being plagued by hordes of mosquitoes

First, the storm. Then, a plague of insects. Hordes of mosquitoes have proliferated in floodwater and debris left in Hurricane Ian’s wake, and now swarm Florida communities. State and local officials are waging a multimillion-dollar war against the bloodsucking insects — which are known to spread diseases like West Nile virus and St. Louis encephalitis — as they try to keep residents safe and prevent the voracious insects from slowing down the recovery crews working to fix power lines and rebuild infrastructure.
Florida announces additional support for homeowners impacted by Hurricane Ian

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Housing Finance Corporation (Florida Housing) will award $5 million to local housing partners to help some Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian pay their home insurance deductibles. The money will be available in the six hardest-hit counties of Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Lee, and Sarasota....
