Ray’s Praise
Ray’s Praise is an opportunity for students at MIA to show their appreciation for others. Whether it’s a classmate, teacher, or another staff member, these praises offer us a chance to show our respect and admiration for someone which will certainly brighten their day. Helena Davis. For your...
Major debris removal efforts continue in Lee County
Hurricane Ian made landfall just 23 days ago as a Category 4 storm, causing catastrophic damage to houses, businesses, and communities along the entire Lee County coastline and inland communities. Lee County has more than 1,000 people working on debris and waste recovery. About 200 local residents, many who lost...
Facing South Florida: Debris removal in Lee County
Jim takes a trip to Lee County to investigate a debris removal contract that would astronomically raise the rate to haul debris outside the county.
Lee County collects 1 million cubic yards of storm debris
That is roughly equal to 1.1 million kitchen ovens removed from the road right-of-ways in unincorporated Lee County, officials said.
Florida Gov. DeSantis Awards $5M For Residents In 6 Counties For Insurance Deductibles
Governor Ron DeSantis traveled to Punta Gorda on Saturday to announce that Florida Housing Finance Corporation (Florida Housing) is awarding $5 million to local housing partners to help Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian pay their home insurance deductibles in the six hardest-hit counties. Funding
Fire at Collier County business on Exchange Avenue
A fire at a business has shut down the intersection of Exchange Avenue and Commercial Boulevard east of the Naples Airport. Greater Naples Fire says several appliances are on fire at Garden Street Iron and Metal. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Department, firefighters are responding. Please use caution and find an alternate route.
DeSantis waives eligibility requirement of Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program
Gov. Ron DeSantis waived an eligibility requirement of the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program to allow sole proprietors in the marine fisheries industry with businesses located in Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Lee and Sarasota counties to receive critical assistance. Marine fisheries industry sole proprietors interested in applying for the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program are required to provide documentation demonstrating the business is part of the marine fisheries industry. The program, administered by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, provides short-term, zero-interest loans to small businesses that experienced economic injury or physical damage due to Hurricane Ian. Interested applicants can apply through Dec. 2 or until all available funds are expended.
$5M awarded to help homeowners in six Ian-hit counties pay their insurance deductibles
The Florida Housing Finance Corporation is awarding $5 million to local housing partners to help Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian pay their home insurance deductibles in the six hardest hit counties. Funding assistance is available to individuals, families, and seniors living in Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Lee, and Sarasota counties...
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Announces Ian-Impacted Homeowners Insurance Deductible Support
On Saturday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced that Florida Housing Finance Corporation (Florida Housing) is awarding $5 million to local housing partners to help Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian pay their home insurance deductibles in the six hardest hit counties. Funding assistance is available
Lee County residents transition to FEMA's housing recovery period
Thousands of people throughout Southwest Florida lost their homes and jobs when Hurricane Ian swept through. Federal and local efforts are helping Floridians to find sheltering options and to rebuild what the hurricane damaged or destroyed. On October 19, three weeks after the storm hit, Lee County transitioned evacuees from...
Morning Announcements – 10/24/22
Good morning Marco Island Academy, it is MONDAY, OCTOBER 24th, 2022, and these are your morning announcements!. Fall Festival: This Friday, October 28th, MIA is hosting a fall festival beginning at 5:30. There will be a movie, apple bobbing, pumpkin carving, and more! Spread the word to friends and family.
27 Best & Fun Things To Do In Naples (Florida)
Naples is a delightful and beautiful city along the Gulf of Mexico in southwest Florida. You are reading: Naples activities for couples | 27 Best & Fun Things To Do In Naples (Florida) It is the seat of Collier County and is famous as a tourist destination and real estate...
In Ian’s wake, Florida communities are being plagued by hordes of mosquitoes
First, the storm. Then, a plague of insects. Hordes of mosquitoes have proliferated in floodwater and debris left in Hurricane Ian’s wake, and now swarm Florida communities. State and local officials are waging a multimillion-dollar war against the bloodsucking insects — which are known to spread diseases like West Nile virus and St. Louis encephalitis — as they try to keep residents safe and prevent the voracious insects from slowing down the recovery crews working to fix power lines and rebuild infrastructure.
Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 10.16.22
It was a winning week for Lee County debris haulers, but not so much for Charlie Crist. Gov. Ron DeSantis and Democratic challenger Charlie Crist will debate each other on Monday night, and both sides will believe they won. That’s the one thing we can be sure about as the...
Ron DeSantis: Sanibel Causeway Repairs Finished More Than a Week Ahead of Schedule
On Wednesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that emergency repairs to the Sanibel Causeway have been completed in 15 days, more than a week ahead of schedule. Access to Sanibel Island has been restored for residents, reconnecting Sanibel Island to the mainland. “The work that has been done to restore vehicle...
Florida announces additional support for homeowners impacted by Hurricane Ian
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Housing Finance Corporation (Florida Housing) will award $5 million to local housing partners to help some Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian pay their home insurance deductibles. The money will be available in the six hardest-hit counties of Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Lee, and Sarasota....
Lee County tourism comes to 'screeching halt' after Hurricane Ian
Latest tourism numbers from the Lee County Tourism Development Council show 2022 was a record-breaking year for tourism, smashing records set pre-pandemic. All of that momentum is gone.
New Florida homeowner deals with financial nightmare after Hurricane Ian
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Since Hurricane Ian hit, FEMA has given out more than a billion dollars in financial help to storm victims. But there are some situations that leave homeowners to pay for losses out of pocket. ABC Action News' Stassy Olmos met a Cape Coral homeowner who...
Conditions of the North Fort Myers shelter described as ‘not good’
The North Fort Myers new shelter location opened this week and people are already saying the condition of it isn’t good. WINK News was able to get an inside look at the shelter and speak to some of the people who call it home. A woman spoke to WINK...
FWC Responds To Red Tide In Southwest Florida
The FWC is closely monitoring Southwest Florida, since Karenia brevis, also known as red tide, was detected in multiple samples in Manatee, Sarasota, Charlotte, and Lee counties this week. Red tide is a naturally occurring microscopic alga that has been documented along Florida’s Gulf Coast since the
