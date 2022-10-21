Read full article on original website
Related
New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
Heartbreaking final act of Leslie Jordan before actor was ‘killed in car crash’ is revealed
LESLIE Jordan shared a heartbreaking final act on social media before he was reportedly killed in a devastating car crash on Monday. The joyful Will & Grace actor posted a video on Instagram where he tragically announced that he had bought his first piece of property. "It's never too late...
Pressed to Death, History´s Most Painful Way to Die
Death by pressing or crushing might be the cruelest way to kill someone. Yet it existed in the United Kingdom until banned in 1772. The objective of this torture was reserved not for the guilty but for the ones they thought were guilty and used as the last resort to obtain a confession of guilt.
Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Remind Everyone of Their Steamy Connection With New PDA Photo
Since they started dating in 2020, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have proven that they’re one steamy, loved-up couple. From matching outfits to plenty of PDA, they’ve really solidified themselves as Hollywood’s major “it couple.” While attending the Time100 Next event on Oct 25, their sweet connection was put on major display. Both stars walked the red carpet and showed off their incredible looks. Kelly, né Colson Baker, turned heads wearing a sheer corset with matching black leather gloves and pants. Fox also looked stunning rocking a structured copper dress and her new red hair. On Instagram, Fox posted some...
Australia's wealthiest young celebrities are revealed: From Hollywood royals Margot Robbie and Chris Hemsworth to hitmaker Tones And I
Australia's wealthiest celebrities unnder the age of 40 have been revealed. The 2022 Australian Financial Review's Young Rich List was released on Thursday, with the likes of Hollywood actors, musicians and sports stars reaching the highest echelons. Topping the list of Australia's richest celebrities is supermodel Miranda Kerr, who boasts...
Prince Harry’s Contentious and Delayed Memoir Due for Release on Jan. 10
Prince Harry’s new book will hit shelves on Jan. 10, after insider reports of delays revealed the Duke of Sussex’s hurried attempt to rewrite portions of his narrative following the queen’s death last month. The reported £36.8 million three-title book deal with Penguin Random House was expected to cover Harry’s life from childhood to present day—including his “dedication to service, the military duty that twice took him to the front lines of Afghanistan, and the joy he has found in being a husband and father,” according to his publishers. But rewrites of the book, which accompany a similar joint venture by Harry and Meghan to reenvision their Netflix docu-series following the matriarch’s death, allude to a possible reconciliation between outcast prince and the Royal Family. “There may be things in the book which might not look so good if they come out so soon after these events,” an anonymous source told The Daily Mail last month. Royal experts have alleged that King Charles is holding off on extending royal titles to Harry’s children until the couple’s media projects are out.Read it at Daily Mail
Comments / 0