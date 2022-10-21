Prince Harry’s new book will hit shelves on Jan. 10, after insider reports of delays revealed the Duke of Sussex’s hurried attempt to rewrite portions of his narrative following the queen’s death last month. The reported £36.8 million three-title book deal with Penguin Random House was expected to cover Harry’s life from childhood to present day—including his “dedication to service, the military duty that twice took him to the front lines of Afghanistan, and the joy he has found in being a husband and father,” according to his publishers. But rewrites of the book, which accompany a similar joint venture by Harry and Meghan to reenvision their Netflix docu-series following the matriarch’s death, allude to a possible reconciliation between outcast prince and the Royal Family. “There may be things in the book which might not look so good if they come out so soon after these events,” an anonymous source told The Daily Mail last month. Royal experts have alleged that King Charles is holding off on extending royal titles to Harry’s children until the couple’s media projects are out.Read it at Daily Mail

19 MINUTES AGO