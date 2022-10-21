Read full article on original website
NFL official keeps making call after getting plunked in head with football
NFL referee Adrian Hill didn’t miss a beat despite getting plunked in the head by the ball while announcing a call during Sunday’s game between the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys. Hill, who was in mid-call on a hot mic, was hit by an errant toss of the...
Finding that big-play mojo on Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury’s to-do list
TEMPE — Sleep and self-scouting. That was about the extent of Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury’s weekend with his team on a mini bye having won on Thursday night. Kingsbury established two things during his R&R: He could use some more pillow time and more eye-opening plays...
DeAndre Slotkins: Will Cardinals keep opponents guessing with WR Hopkins?
It’s one game into the DeAndre Hopkins-is-available portion of the Arizona Cardinals’ schedule and definitely too early to make grand declarations. Still, what a 42-34 win against the New Orleans Saints on Thursday did was confirm the general expectation. Hopkins playing for the Cardinals makes their offense palatable,...
7 words or less: Arizona Cardinals’ opening 7 games of the season
Well, would you look at that. We are already well into the 2022 NFL season. For the Arizona Cardinals, it’s been quite the roller coaster. Behind slow offensive starts, an improbable comeback and an overachieving defense, Arizona has reached Week 8 just under .500 at 3-4. As the team...
Kliff Kingsbury will remain Arizona Cardinals’ play-caller vs. Vikings
Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury will remain the team’s play-caller for a Week 8 matchup in Minnesota on Sunday. “I will call (plays) against the Vikings,” Kingsbury told Arizona Sports’ Wolf & Luke on Monday. “We’re working through some things still and we have a long way to go. We have to be more consistent, no doubt. But I like where it’s heading, so hopefully we can keep the momentum going.
Previously winless Rockets hand Jazz first loss, 114-108
HOUSTON (AP) — Kevin Porter Jr. scored 26 points and Jalen Green added 25 to lead the previously winless Houston Rockets to a 114-108 victory over Utah on Monday night, handing the Jazz their first loss of the season. Utah and Portland began the day as the only undefeated teams in the Western Conference, both at 3-0. Houston entered 0-3. The Rockets led much of the way, building a 10-point lead in the first half, but Utah tied it before Eric Gordon’s layup gave Houston a 110-108 advantage with 1:23 remaining. Rockets rookie Jabari Smith Jr., the third overall pick in this year’s NBA draft, made all four of his free throws in the last 24.5 seconds to seal it. Smith finished with 21 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.
The Athletic: Cardinals RB Darrel Williams is candidate to be traded before deadline
With the NFL trade deadline looming on Nov. 1, The Athletic recently published a list compiled by its writers of “one compelling trade target from each team.”. For the Arizona Cardinals (3-4), The Athletic picked running back Darrel Williams as the leading candidate to be dealt to another team.
Suns’ Landry Shamet, Cam Johnson both available vs. Clippers
The Phoenix Suns will have forward Cam Johnson and guard Landry Shamet available against the Los Angeles Clippers. Shamet, who missed the Suns’ first two games with a left hip strain, was listed as probable on Sunday’s injury report. Johnson was questionable to play with a right hip...
