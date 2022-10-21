ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

DeAndre Slotkins: Will Cardinals keep opponents guessing with WR Hopkins?

It’s one game into the DeAndre Hopkins-is-available portion of the Arizona Cardinals’ schedule and definitely too early to make grand declarations. Still, what a 42-34 win against the New Orleans Saints on Thursday did was confirm the general expectation. Hopkins playing for the Cardinals makes their offense palatable,...
Kliff Kingsbury will remain Arizona Cardinals’ play-caller vs. Vikings

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury will remain the team’s play-caller for a Week 8 matchup in Minnesota on Sunday. “I will call (plays) against the Vikings,” Kingsbury told Arizona Sports’ Wolf & Luke on Monday. “We’re working through some things still and we have a long way to go. We have to be more consistent, no doubt. But I like where it’s heading, so hopefully we can keep the momentum going.
Previously winless Rockets hand Jazz first loss, 114-108

HOUSTON (AP) — Kevin Porter Jr. scored 26 points and Jalen Green added 25 to lead the previously winless Houston Rockets to a 114-108 victory over Utah on Monday night, handing the Jazz their first loss of the season. Utah and Portland began the day as the only undefeated teams in the Western Conference, both at 3-0. Houston entered 0-3. The Rockets led much of the way, building a 10-point lead in the first half, but Utah tied it before Eric Gordon’s layup gave Houston a 110-108 advantage with 1:23 remaining. Rockets rookie Jabari Smith Jr., the third overall pick in this year’s NBA draft, made all four of his free throws in the last 24.5 seconds to seal it. Smith finished with 21 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.
