Sacramento, CA

Road closures in place after driver flees traffic stop in Sacramento

By Christopher Baker
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 5 days ago

Multiple people taken into custody after fleeing traffic stop, standoff in Sacramento 03:23

SACRAMENTO — Multiple people have been taken into custody after feeling a traffic stop and getting into a standoff with Sacramento Police.

According to police, at roughly 4:45 p.m., officers tried to conduct a traffic stop in the area of Shoal Court.

Everyone in the vehicle fled the traffic stop and entered a residential complex, leading officers to establish a perimeter.

Police said the occupants of the vehicle might have been armed with a firearm when they ran from the scene.

"Doesn't really make me feel too safe in this area. I've grown up here since I was 12, and I'm starting to feel less and less safe as the years go on," said a neighbor.

Sacramento Police say they do not have enough information to confirm or deny if this is connected to an East Sacramento shooting, that happened in the afternoon.

