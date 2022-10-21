ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
Arizona Sports

DeAndre Slotkins: Will Cardinals keep opponents guessing with WR Hopkins?

It’s one game into the DeAndre Hopkins-is-available portion of the Arizona Cardinals’ schedule and definitely too early to make grand declarations. Still, what a 42-34 win against the New Orleans Saints on Thursday did was confirm the general expectation. Hopkins playing for the Cardinals makes their offense palatable,...
Arizona Sports

Suns’ sunburst jerseys make strong 1st impression to fans

A new candidate for “understatement of the year:” the Phoenix Suns sunburst jerseys left a strong first impression Tuesday night. With a new-school twist to the uniforms of their 1992-93 NBA Finals team and beyond, the sunburst uniforms that debuted at Footprint Center on national television were a metaphorical home run. Reporters, fellow NBA players and fans chimed in to share their thoughts.
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Sports

Cardinals sign K Blankenship to roster, send DT Lawrence to IR

The return of Arizona Cardinals starting kicker Matt Prater (hip injury) continues to be pushed down the road. The team on Wednesday signed practice squad kicker Rodrigo Blankenship to the 53-man roster and sent defensive tackle Rashard Lawrence (shoulder) to the injured reserve. Arizona also signed offensive linemen Danny Isidora...
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Sports

Phoenix Suns G Chris Paul boards basketball documentary

Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul is an executive producer for Handle with Care: The Legend of the Notic Streetball Crew, a basketball documentary produced by RTG Features and Victory Creative Group. The documentary highlights a Canadian streetball crew from the early 2000s. However, there are several obstacles the group faced...
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Sports

Devin Booker’s tremendous form to start season rolls Suns past Clippers

Devin Booker’s game took a big step forward last season for the Phoenix Suns and it looks like he’s ready for another one. Coming off a First Team All-NBA selection and a finish of fourth in MVP voting, Booker is in form already for the 2022-23 season, with three straight games of elite play and the latest coming in Sunday’s 112-95 win over the Los Angeles Clippers.
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Sports

Arizona Sports

Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
9K+
Post
321K+
Views
ABOUT

Anything and everything an Arizona Sports fan wants to know can be found at ArizonaSports.com and on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.

 https://arizonasports.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy