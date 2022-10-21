Read full article on original website
DeAndre Hopkins’ energy infectious on Arizona Cardinals players, coaches
TEMPE — He may not have remedied all of the Arizona Cardinals’ offensive miscues, but wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins gave it a shot in his return from a six-game PED suspension on Thursday night. Hopkins was all over the field in the Week 7 win over the New...
Christian McCaffrey trade not nearly enough to lift 49ers past Chiefs
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — General manager John Lynch stressed that the acquisition of star running back Christian McCaffrey wouldn’t be a “magic pill” to fix what’s ailing the San Francisco 49ers. That proved to be prophetic on Sunday. McCaffrey showed flashes in his debut...
DeAndre Slotkins: Will Cardinals keep opponents guessing with WR Hopkins?
It’s one game into the DeAndre Hopkins-is-available portion of the Arizona Cardinals’ schedule and definitely too early to make grand declarations. Still, what a 42-34 win against the New Orleans Saints on Thursday did was confirm the general expectation. Hopkins playing for the Cardinals makes their offense palatable,...
Suns’ sunburst jerseys make strong 1st impression to fans
A new candidate for “understatement of the year:” the Phoenix Suns sunburst jerseys left a strong first impression Tuesday night. With a new-school twist to the uniforms of their 1992-93 NBA Finals team and beyond, the sunburst uniforms that debuted at Footprint Center on national television were a metaphorical home run. Reporters, fellow NBA players and fans chimed in to share their thoughts.
Cardinals sign K Blankenship to roster, send DT Lawrence to IR
The return of Arizona Cardinals starting kicker Matt Prater (hip injury) continues to be pushed down the road. The team on Wednesday signed practice squad kicker Rodrigo Blankenship to the 53-man roster and sent defensive tackle Rashard Lawrence (shoulder) to the injured reserve. Arizona also signed offensive linemen Danny Isidora...
Jae Crowder: Pending exit from Suns not about losing starting role
Jae Crowder remains away from the Phoenix Suns and in limbo as the team seeks a trade for the former starting power forward. It’s presumed the franchise led by general manager James Jones wants to find a deal that lands pieces to help this year’s roster. While the...
Behind Enemy Lines: Vikings at 5-1 thanks to situational focus
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — More than one-third of the way through their first season under coach Kevin O’Connell, the Minnesota Vikings have the only 2.5-game lead among the NFL’s eight divisions. The question about how close this team is to seriously contending for the Super Bowl — with...
Finding that big-play mojo on Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury’s to-do list
TEMPE — Sleep and self-scouting. That was about the extent of Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury’s weekend with his team on a mini bye having won on Thursday night. Kingsbury established two things during his R&R: He could use some more pillow time and more eye-opening plays...
Phoenix Suns G Chris Paul boards basketball documentary
Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul is an executive producer for Handle with Care: The Legend of the Notic Streetball Crew, a basketball documentary produced by RTG Features and Victory Creative Group. The documentary highlights a Canadian streetball crew from the early 2000s. However, there are several obstacles the group faced...
ASU president Michael Crow backs VP for athletics Ray Anderson, per report
Arizona State University president Michael Crow backed vice president for university athletics Ray Anderson on Tuesday, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Ray is our VP for university athletics. We are in the thick of making things work here and Ray is moving things forward. The statement from Crow comes...
The Athletic: Cardinals RB Darrel Williams is candidate to be traded before deadline
With the NFL trade deadline looming on Nov. 1, The Athletic recently published a list compiled by its writers of “one compelling trade target from each team.”. For the Arizona Cardinals (3-4), The Athletic picked running back Darrel Williams as the leading candidate to be dealt to another team.
Suns’ Landry Shamet, Cam Johnson both available vs. Clippers
The Phoenix Suns will have forward Cam Johnson and guard Landry Shamet available against the Los Angeles Clippers. Shamet, who missed the Suns’ first two games with a left hip strain, was listed as probable on Sunday’s injury report. Johnson was questionable to play with a right hip...
Chris Paul comes out draining 3s in Phoenix Suns’ win over Warriors
Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul was a perfect 3-for-3 from deep in the first half in Tuesday night’s 134-105 win over the Golden State Warriors at Footprint Center. The last of the three-pointers in the opening 24 minutes came at the buzzer in the second quarter to give the Suns a 72-66 halftime lead.
Devin Booker driving, attacking basket more early into Year 8 with Suns
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns are intent on lessening Chris Paul’s workload this regular season. The expectation from training camp was that it would mean more of Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson being featured on the ball. Three games in, though, it has been less of that and more of Devin Booker commanding the offense.
Devin Booker’s tremendous form to start season rolls Suns past Clippers
Devin Booker’s game took a big step forward last season for the Phoenix Suns and it looks like he’s ready for another one. Coming off a First Team All-NBA selection and a finish of fourth in MVP voting, Booker is in form already for the 2022-23 season, with three straight games of elite play and the latest coming in Sunday’s 112-95 win over the Los Angeles Clippers.
Suns face Warriors after long-anticipated playoff matchup never came
PHOENIX — The NBA’s 2021-22 regular season had its two best teams on a collision course. The Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors were the cream of the crop, and most interestingly, the two sides never got to face each other at full strength across four matchups due to injuries for both sides.
