Read full article on original website
cassy
5d ago
I’ve worked with children for over 40 years and never in my wildest dreams. Would I think of terrify them, when you work with children, you take the responsibility of protecting them. I hope they fire them all.
Reply
7
Linda Rojo
5d ago
if you can't handle, working with children. work somewhere else. but, you can't abuse them. what were you thinking?
Reply(1)
9
Morris J P
5d ago
Jayzus Cripes those babies are too young to be scared like that!! What were they THINKING!
Reply
6
Related
Former North Carolina nurse charged with murdering patients
Investigators say Johnathan Hayes, 47, killed two patients with insulin injections, and attempted to kill a third. WXII's Louie Tran reports.Oct. 26, 2022.
Indiana investigators identify 5-year-old found dead in suitcase
An arrest warrant has been issued for Dejuane Ludie Anderson, 37, the mother of the 5-year-old Cairo Ammar Jordan, whose body was found in April.Oct. 26, 2022.
Arkansas police search for man who posted to Facebook that he was kidnapped: 'Help me'
Arkansas police are searching for a man who could be missing after posting to Facebook that he was kidnapped on Tuesday morning.
NBC News
Jury convicts Wisconsin man in Waukesha Christmas parade trial
A Wisconsin man was found guilty for six counts of first-degree intentional homicide after driving his SUV through a Christmas parade last year. Darrell Brooks Jr. also injured more than 60 others at the event and could spend the rest of his life in prison. Oct. 26, 2022.
Judge dismisses suit alleging TikTok ‘blackout challenge’ caused girl’s death
A federal judge on Tuesday dismissed a wrongful death lawsuit that claimed TikTok was responsible for the death of a 10-year-old who took part in the so-called Blackout Challenge. Taiwanna Anderson of Pennsylvania had sued TikTok and its parent company ByteDance in May after the death of her daughter, who...
Authorities are investigating an Iowa woman's claim that her father was a prolific serial killer
Authorities in Iowa are investigating a woman’s claim that her late father was a prolific serial killer who murdered dozens of people over decades. Fremont County Sheriff’s Sgt. Andrew Wake said his office is looking into allegations, first reported last week by Newsweek, that Donald Dean Studey buried the bodies around his property in Thurman, in southwest Iowa near the border with Nebraska.
Florida attorney who opposed state helmet law dies in motorcycle crash while not wearing one
Friends are speaking out after a Florida attorney who fought state helmet laws died in a motorcycle crash while not wearing one. Ron Smith, an experienced rider, was killed on Aug. 20 after he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into a utility trailer. His girlfriend, Brenda Volpe, was his passenger and also died.
Michigan school shooter, 16, pleads guilty to killing four classmates
Ethan Crumbley, the 16-year-old accused of gunning down four schoolmates last year in a Michigan suburb, pleaded guilty Monday to all charges against him. He was charged as an adult with the killings as well as wounding six other students and a teacher at Oxford High School on Nov. 30, 2021.
Mom, tattoo artist arrested after 10-year-old child gets arm tattoo, police say
Police in Lloyd, New York, have arrested a woman accused of letting her 10-year-old get an arm tattoo, along with the tattoo artist who inked the child.
4 charged in arson at former steel mill
Four were charged after an arson investigation for a fire that happened at a former steel mill last week, according to a press release from the Champion Police Department.
KMOV
Video captures Metro East student being assaulted by teens
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV) - Cell phone footage captured at least six minors assaulting a 12-year-old East St. Louis student after school Wednesday. Dominique McNeal, the mother of the 12-year-old boy seen being assaulted in the cell phone video, confirmed to News 4 that her son is a student at Lincoln Middle in the East St. Louis School District.
Kentucky miner's family dedication goes viral
NBC News’ Tom Llamas has the story of how one Kentucky father showing up to a pre-season basketball game straight from the coal mine went viral. Oct. 26, 2022.
'I'll probably have a nightmare or two': Hunter survives Wyoming grizzly attack
Lee Francis, 65, describes shooting himself in the leg as he fought off an attacking grizzly bear in the Wyoming wilderness. KSL's Ashley Moser reports.Oct. 25, 2022.
Authorities search for migrants missing after boat overturns in Puerto Rico bay
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Authorities on Wednesday searched for at least eight migrants believed to be missing in waters near the historic area of Puerto Rico’s capital. The U.S. Coast Guard said the people were apparently aboard a boat that capsized in San Juan Bay on Tuesday night, according to two survivors from the Dominican Republic who were rescued.
Missing Michigan family of 4 found in Wisconsin
Authorities say a Fremont, Michigan, family of four who was reported missing for at least a week has been found in Wisconsin. Authorities say Anthony Cirigliano, the father, called 911 asking for protection, telling a dispatcher, “People want to erase me from the face of the Earth", because of information he had about September 11th. Police said the family does not meet the criteria for protective custody. WOOD’s Byron Tollefson reports.Oct. 24, 2022.
3 men convicted of supporting plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer
Three men accused of supporting a plot to kidnap Michigan’s governor were convicted of all charges Wednesday, a triumph for state prosecutors after months of mixed results in the main case in federal court. Joe Morrison, his father-in-law Pete Musico, and Paul Bellar were found guilty of providing “material...
St. Paul police investigate double homicide in Payne-Phalen
ST. PAUL, Minn. – St. Paul police are investigating a double homicide Thursday on the city's east side.It happened at about 4:30 p.m. on the 1100 block of Lawson Avenue East, in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood. Officers found two unresponsive men at the scene who were "suffering from significant, life-threatening injuries." A male suspect was detained at the scene.Police did not specify how the men died. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office will release that information, and the victims' identities, after its investigation.Police say there had been four 911 calls to the residence so far this year.These are the city's 30th and 31st homicides of 2022.
Louisiana grandmother launches GoFundMe for slain babies’ funeral expenses
Brandy Marter-Moreno is asking for the community's help to raise $20,000 to bury her two grandchildren, ten-month-old Lillian Rose Marter and 23-month-old Ronnie Marter.
Florida judge orders DeSantis to turn over records on migrant flights to Martha's Vineyard
Gov. Ron DeSantis must turn over records in connection with migrant flights his administration chartered from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts, a Florida judge ruled Tuesday, saying it failed to comply with the state’s public records law after an open government group sued for the information. Circuit...
Georgia GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker denies new abortion pressure allegation
Georgia Senate GOP candidate Herschel Walker is now denying allegations from another woman who says he helped her get an abortion. The anonymous accuser is the second woman to say Walker allegedly pressured her to undergo the procedure. NBC News’ Ellison Barber reports. Oct. 26, 2022.
NBC News
524K+
Followers
58K+
Post
332M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 38