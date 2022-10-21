Read full article on original website
NFL official keeps making call after getting plunked in head with football
NFL referee Adrian Hill didn’t miss a beat despite getting plunked in the head by the ball while announcing a call during Sunday’s game between the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys. Hill, who was in mid-call on a hot mic, was hit by an errant toss of the...
Cardinals-Vikings injury report: RB James Conner limited on Wednesday
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner was limited in practice Wednesday ahead of a Week 8 battle against the Minnesota Vikings. The running back has not played the past two games, leaving the starting role to third-year pro Eno Benjamin. Also limited was running back Darrel Williams, who likewise missed...
Christian McCaffrey trade not nearly enough to lift 49ers past Chiefs
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — General manager John Lynch stressed that the acquisition of star running back Christian McCaffrey wouldn’t be a “magic pill” to fix what’s ailing the San Francisco 49ers. That proved to be prophetic on Sunday. McCaffrey showed flashes in his debut...
Cardinals LB Zaven Collins grateful for Jordan Hicks’ mentorship as a rookie
TEMPE — The transition from former captain Jordan Hicks to Zaven Collins at the MIKE backer position did not go as seamlessly as the Arizona Cardinals envisioned back in 2021. Prematurely anointing the first-round pick Collins as the starter over Hicks on draft night, Arizona found itself stuck between...
Cardinals sign K Blankenship to roster, send DT Lawrence to IR
The return of Arizona Cardinals starting kicker Matt Prater (hip injury) continues to be pushed down the road. The team on Wednesday signed practice squad kicker Rodrigo Blankenship to the 53-man roster and sent defensive tackle Rashard Lawrence (shoulder) to the injured reserve. Arizona also signed offensive linemen Danny Isidora...
The Athletic: Cardinals RB Darrel Williams is candidate to be traded before deadline
With the NFL trade deadline looming on Nov. 1, The Athletic recently published a list compiled by its writers of “one compelling trade target from each team.”. For the Arizona Cardinals (3-4), The Athletic picked running back Darrel Williams as the leading candidate to be dealt to another team.
