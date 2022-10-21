ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardinals-Vikings injury report: RB James Conner limited on Wednesday

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner was limited in practice Wednesday ahead of a Week 8 battle against the Minnesota Vikings. The running back has not played the past two games, leaving the starting role to third-year pro Eno Benjamin. Also limited was running back Darrel Williams, who likewise missed...
Cardinals sign K Blankenship to roster, send DT Lawrence to IR

The return of Arizona Cardinals starting kicker Matt Prater (hip injury) continues to be pushed down the road. The team on Wednesday signed practice squad kicker Rodrigo Blankenship to the 53-man roster and sent defensive tackle Rashard Lawrence (shoulder) to the injured reserve. Arizona also signed offensive linemen Danny Isidora...
