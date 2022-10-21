ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC News

Comments / 5

Related
CNN

Ex-officer secretly recorded conversation with McCarthy. Hear the audio

Former DC Metropolitan police officer Michael Fanone reveals tapes he secretly recorded while meeting with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who said former President Donald Trump had no idea his supporters were carrying out the attack on January 6. CNN law enforcement correspondent Whitney Wild has the report.
Washington Examiner

The Trump Tapes: Trump heard dropping f-bombs and bragging about toughness in audio

Former President Donald Trump was heard on audio recordings bragging about advanced weapons and toughness to journalist Bob Woodward. Trump was also heard casually dropping multiple f-bombs in his recorded interactions with the journalist, which were obtained by CNN and played on Anderson Cooper 360 Tuesday night. "I have built...
Washington Examiner

Former Fox News host bombs in CNN debut

A new show hosted by former Fox News host and current CNN host Chris Wallace fell flat in its debut. Nielsen Media Research tracked ratings for Wallace's show, Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace, which debuted on CNN Sunday. The ratings show that there were 401,000 viewers, down 29% from the average, and 44,000 among those aged 25 to 54, down 64% from the average.
Washington Examiner

George HW Bush snubbed Trump at airport by hiding behind a newspaper: Report

Former President George H.W. Bush reportedly used a newspaper to hide from Donald Trump at an airport in the early 90s. Bush was just out of office when he stumbled upon Trump at an airport in the 1990s, New York Times correspondent Maggie Haberman recounted in an anecdote that didn't make it in her new book.
TheDailyBeast

Jan. 6 Committee Can’t Find an Actual Lawyer to Accept Service of Trump’s Subpoena

The Jan. 6 committee has yet to formally subpoena former President Donald Trump because they can’t find a lawyer who is authorized to accept service of the subpoena, sources told ABC News. The committee voted to subpoena Trump on Oct. 13 and is expected to issue the subpoena once committee investigators learn who is formally representing the former president. Although Trump has previously trashed the committee and its legitimacy, he recently has said he’s open to testifying as long as it’s broadcast live. No decision has been made yet on whether he’ll appear, but Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) said, “I think that’s going to be a negotiation.” For now, the committee simply has to find a lawyer who can actually take the subpoena before those deliberations can even begin.
The Independent

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez sparks debate after declaring In-N-Out ‘overrated’: ‘Thank you for saying this’

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has sparked a debate after expressing her belief that popular fast food chain In-N-Out is “overrated”.The congresswoman, 33, who was in California over the weekend, shared her controversial opinion about the West Coast burger chain during an appearance on the Pod Save America podcast, after she was asked by hosts Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett, Dan Pfeiffer, and Tommy Vietor whether she planned to visit In-N-Out.“And, while you’re out here, will you be going to In-N-Out, and is there anything you can do at a federal level to take on the quality of the fries?” Lovett asked, to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNN

Analysis: A little secret about Donald Trump's strategic 'genius'

Journalist Bob Woodward is releasing an audiobook featuring interviews he conducted with Donald Trump from 2016-2020. In today's episode of The Point, CNN's Chris Cillizza explains what one conversation about North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reveals about the former President.
The Independent

Far-right British activist Katie Hopkins challenges Biden to lock her up after claiming she’s in US illegally

The far right British activist Katie Hopkins told a cheering crowd at an event on Mannheim, Pennsylvania that she is in the United States illegally and challenged President Joe Biden to “Come at me! Lock me up!”Ms Hopkins made her remarks at the Great Awakening, a Christian nationalist speaking tour featuring a number of speakers with ties to the far right including MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, and the Republican candidate for Pennsylvania governor Doug Mastriano. On Saturday, Ms Hopkins made a splash when she told the assembled audience that she had entered the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Steve Bannon threatens Dr Fauci and his family will be ‘hunted’ after midterms: ‘Paybacks across the board’

Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon has issued a threat to Anthony Fauci, saying the president’s chief medical adviser and his entire family are going to “suffer” after the midterm elections next month.“On 8 November, when we destroy the Democratic party as a national political institution and really end the regime, the hunted become the hunters. The whole Fauci family is going to be welcome to the investigations. The entire family,” Mr Bannon said on his War Room podcast on Sunday.A clip of his podcast was shared on Twitter by attorney and analyst Ron Filipkowski.“Remember, War Room was taken off...
WASHINGTON STATE
NBC News

NBC News

524K+
Followers
58K+
Post
332M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy