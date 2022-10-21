The Jan. 6 committee has yet to formally subpoena former President Donald Trump because they can’t find a lawyer who is authorized to accept service of the subpoena, sources told ABC News. The committee voted to subpoena Trump on Oct. 13 and is expected to issue the subpoena once committee investigators learn who is formally representing the former president. Although Trump has previously trashed the committee and its legitimacy, he recently has said he’s open to testifying as long as it’s broadcast live. No decision has been made yet on whether he’ll appear, but Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) said, “I think that’s going to be a negotiation.” For now, the committee simply has to find a lawyer who can actually take the subpoena before those deliberations can even begin.

6 DAYS AGO