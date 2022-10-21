Read full article on original website
Former Trump staffer describes the moment she knew she was going to resign from her job
Sarah Matthews, former deputy White House Press Secretary under President Trump and star witness in the Congressional January 6 hearings, joins CNN's Jake Tapper in her first interview since her testimony.
George Clooney Blasts Trump During Question On His 2024 Presidential Prospects
Actor George Clooney blasted former President Donald Trump and reflected on “who he was” in the early 2000s during an interview with CNN anchor Chris Wallace that aired on Friday. Clooney, who called Trump a “knucklehead” last year, told Wallace that he had Trump’s phone number in his...
'BIG MISTAKE!': Trump drops Truth bomb after DeSantis endorses GOP candidate he disavowed
Former President Donald Trump fired off a foreboding Truth on Sunday night, reacting to a Washington Examiner exclusive that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is recording a robocall for a Republican candidate whom Trump has rejected.
Ex-officer secretly recorded conversation with McCarthy. Hear the audio
Former DC Metropolitan police officer Michael Fanone reveals tapes he secretly recorded while meeting with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who said former President Donald Trump had no idea his supporters were carrying out the attack on January 6. CNN law enforcement correspondent Whitney Wild has the report.
Why Trump Was Fearful Of Dying As President: 'Can You Believe This Happened To Me?'
Former President Donald Trump spent the first 11 months of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the last 11 months of his presidency, downplaying the seriousness of the illness. Trump believed the timing of the pandemic was inopportune, gripping the nation just a few months prior to the start of his unsuccessful reelection campaign.
Washington Examiner
The Trump Tapes: Trump heard dropping f-bombs and bragging about toughness in audio
Former President Donald Trump was heard on audio recordings bragging about advanced weapons and toughness to journalist Bob Woodward. Trump was also heard casually dropping multiple f-bombs in his recorded interactions with the journalist, which were obtained by CNN and played on Anderson Cooper 360 Tuesday night. "I have built...
Washington Examiner
Former Fox News host bombs in CNN debut
A new show hosted by former Fox News host and current CNN host Chris Wallace fell flat in its debut. Nielsen Media Research tracked ratings for Wallace's show, Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace, which debuted on CNN Sunday. The ratings show that there were 401,000 viewers, down 29% from the average, and 44,000 among those aged 25 to 54, down 64% from the average.
Washington Examiner
George HW Bush snubbed Trump at airport by hiding behind a newspaper: Report
Former President George H.W. Bush reportedly used a newspaper to hide from Donald Trump at an airport in the early 90s. Bush was just out of office when he stumbled upon Trump at an airport in the 1990s, New York Times correspondent Maggie Haberman recounted in an anecdote that didn't make it in her new book.
AOL Corp
George Conway predicts Trump will run for president in 2024 for 'protection' against his many legal troubles
George Conway thinks Trump will run in 2024 as protection against his legal cases. Conway said there will be "too many" cases for Trump to handle. He said there will inevitably be a "meltdown to end all meltdowns" from Trump. George Conway, a prominent lawyer and critic of former President...
Trump fires warning shot at Pompeo and Pence: 'Very disloyal' if Cabinet members run in 2024
Former President Donald Trump claimed on Friday that former Vice President Mike Pence and former Cabinet members would be "very disloyal" if they ran against him for the Republican Party nomination for president in 2024.
'Never heard another president say anything like that': Woodward reacts to Trump's Kim Jong Un remarks
CNN's Jake Tapper sits down with Bob Woodward to discuss a past audio recording of former President Trump discussing his political relationship with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un.
americanmilitarynews.com
Something weird going on with JFK assassination files; Biden being sued over it
A major online database of JFK assassination records is suing President Joe Biden and the National Archives in an effort to uncover all remaining details about the former president’s murder that have been kept secret for decades. The lawsuit comes after Biden delayed the release of the files. NBC...
Jan. 6 Committee Can’t Find an Actual Lawyer to Accept Service of Trump’s Subpoena
The Jan. 6 committee has yet to formally subpoena former President Donald Trump because they can’t find a lawyer who is authorized to accept service of the subpoena, sources told ABC News. The committee voted to subpoena Trump on Oct. 13 and is expected to issue the subpoena once committee investigators learn who is formally representing the former president. Although Trump has previously trashed the committee and its legitimacy, he recently has said he’s open to testifying as long as it’s broadcast live. No decision has been made yet on whether he’ll appear, but Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) said, “I think that’s going to be a negotiation.” For now, the committee simply has to find a lawyer who can actually take the subpoena before those deliberations can even begin.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez sparks debate after declaring In-N-Out ‘overrated’: ‘Thank you for saying this’
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has sparked a debate after expressing her belief that popular fast food chain In-N-Out is “overrated”.The congresswoman, 33, who was in California over the weekend, shared her controversial opinion about the West Coast burger chain during an appearance on the Pod Save America podcast, after she was asked by hosts Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett, Dan Pfeiffer, and Tommy Vietor whether she planned to visit In-N-Out.“And, while you’re out here, will you be going to In-N-Out, and is there anything you can do at a federal level to take on the quality of the fries?” Lovett asked, to...
Biden, Obama to travel to Pennsylvania after debate: ‘If they win [here], they win the senate'
Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz will face off in the only debate of the high-stakes Pennsylvania Senate race Tuesday night. NBC News Correspondent Dasha Burns is on the ground ahead of the debate.Oct. 25, 2022.
Analysis: A little secret about Donald Trump's strategic 'genius'
Journalist Bob Woodward is releasing an audiobook featuring interviews he conducted with Donald Trump from 2016-2020. In today's episode of The Point, CNN's Chris Cillizza explains what one conversation about North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reveals about the former President.
Cheney: 1/6 panel won’t let Trump turn testimony into circus
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Capitol riot won’t give Donald Trump the chance to turn a possible live TV appearance of his subpoenaed testimony into a “circus” and “food fight” as lawmakers try to ensure he complies with their demands, the panel’s vice chair said Sunday.
CNBC
FBI found documents containing classified intel on Iran and China at Mar-a-Lago
The FBI found documents containing classified intelligence regarding Iran and China at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home, say two people familiar with the matter. The Washington Post was first to report that the intelligence on Iran and China was found at Trump's Florida residence and club during the FBI's...
Far-right British activist Katie Hopkins challenges Biden to lock her up after claiming she’s in US illegally
The far right British activist Katie Hopkins told a cheering crowd at an event on Mannheim, Pennsylvania that she is in the United States illegally and challenged President Joe Biden to “Come at me! Lock me up!”Ms Hopkins made her remarks at the Great Awakening, a Christian nationalist speaking tour featuring a number of speakers with ties to the far right including MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, and the Republican candidate for Pennsylvania governor Doug Mastriano. On Saturday, Ms Hopkins made a splash when she told the assembled audience that she had entered the...
Steve Bannon threatens Dr Fauci and his family will be ‘hunted’ after midterms: ‘Paybacks across the board’
Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon has issued a threat to Anthony Fauci, saying the president’s chief medical adviser and his entire family are going to “suffer” after the midterm elections next month.“On 8 November, when we destroy the Democratic party as a national political institution and really end the regime, the hunted become the hunters. The whole Fauci family is going to be welcome to the investigations. The entire family,” Mr Bannon said on his War Room podcast on Sunday.A clip of his podcast was shared on Twitter by attorney and analyst Ron Filipkowski.“Remember, War Room was taken off...
NBC News
