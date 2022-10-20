Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
News Channel Nebraska
Double-murder suspect transferring to Douglas County
OMAHA, Neb. -- A double-murder suspect that was arrested in Des Moines, Iowa will soon be back in Nebraska. An Omaha man, 27-year-old Gage Walter, has been in Polk County, Iowa Jail since the middle of August. Our partners at WOWT Channel 6 News said he's accused of killing his...
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska State Patrol conducted alcohol inspections
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. -- Alcohol inspections were held in Chase and Perkins Counties on Oct. 21 by the Nebraska State Patrol. NSP said they checked a total of 10 businesses on Friday. All of the businesses had reportedly checked the minor's ID but one of them still sold alcohol to the minor or a non-compliance rate of 10%.
News Channel Nebraska
Iowa man receives year in prison for escape
OMAHA, Neb. -- A man from Des Moines, Iowa, was sentenced Friday for escaping a halfway house. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 44-year-old Joshua Charter, of Des Moines, Iowa, was sentenced in Omaha to 12 months’ incarceration for escape. Charter will have a three-year term of supervised release after his prison sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.
News Channel Nebraska
Man from Lincoln sentenced to over 20 years of prison time
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Omaha federal court sentenced a Lincoln man to 26 years in prison for firearm charges. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 35-year-old Blake Ruel, of Lincoln, was sentenced to 322 months' imprisonment on Friday for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Ruel will serve an eight-year term of supervised release after he is released from prison. There is no parole in the federal system.
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha Police investigate shooting that injures one
OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities in Omaha are investigating a shooting that injured one person Sunday night. The Omaha Police Department said they responded to the Nebraska Medical Center around 9:30 p..m. Sunday, after a 32-year-old male arrived to the hospital with two gunshot wounds. According to OPD, the man told...
News Channel Nebraska
LPD investigates the attempted stealing on ATM
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department received a call that people were trying to pull an ATM from its foundation. LPD said officers were sent to Westgate Bank, 2037 S 17th St., at 4:00 a.m. Monday morning for a reported ATM theft. The caller told officers they saw unknown people using a truck to try and pull the ATM from its foundation.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln Man Life Flighted After Motorcycle Accident Near Steele City
STEELE CITY - A weekend motorcycle accident near Steele City, Nebraska, sent a Lincoln man to the hospital via helicopter. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's office, the accident occurred on Saturday just before 3pm. The driver of the 2015 Harley Davidson, 58 year old Kenneth Hagemann of Lincoln, was...
News Channel Nebraska
UPDATE: Lancaster County wildfires contained, public told to avoid area
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Two wildfires that spread in southern Lancaster County Sunday evening are contained, and emergency crews are assessing the damage. Lancaster County Emergency Management said the wildfires in Lancaster County were contained around 9 p.m. to an area of about six square miles including the Olive Creek State Recreation Area.
News Channel Nebraska
Hallam VFD answers mutual aid call, then their own blaze
HALLAM - Scorched ground remains Monday, following two major fires in Gage and Lancaster Counties Sunday. The day began for Hallam volunteer firefighters with a mutual aid call to a fire east of Cortland in Gage County. That was followed quickly by a fire that would cross directly into Hallam’s district, from northwest Gage County into Lancaster County. It would turn out to be the worst fire Hallam Fire Chief Ryan Skillett can remember since he’s been with the department.
News Channel Nebraska
Rural fires torch hundreds of acres across three SE Nebraska Counties
BEATRICE - It was a dangerous scenario in southeast Nebraska Sunday, with field fires raging out of control. Firefighters in Gage, Saline and Lancaster Counties spent much of Sunday afternoon fighting field fires that raged out-of-control, pushed by south winds gusting above 40-miles-per-hour. One of the fires that started in northern Gage County pushed into Lancaster and Saline Counties, prompting evacuations in Lancaster County, according to Gage County Emergency Management Coordinator Lisa Wiegand.
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha house fire displaces 3, cause under investigation
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An overnight fire resulted in roughly $100,000 in damages and left three people displaced. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews were sent to a one-story house near 79th and Vernon Avenues at 1:25 a.m. Monday for a fire alarm response. When crews arrived they saw...
News Channel Nebraska
Severe weather grips northeast Nebraska
NORFOLK, Neb. -- While much of the state is dealing with wildfires, the northeast region of Nebraska is also dealing with severe thunderstorms and tornado warnings. Madison, Wayne, Pierce, Antelope, Cedar, Boone and Stanton Counties were in tornado warnings severe until 6:15 p.m. CT. All of those counties, in addition to Cedar, Dakota and Dixon, were in severe thunderstorm warnings as well. Those warnings have since expired.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln Southwest High School opens to evacuees
LINCOLN, Neb. -- With thousands needing a place to go following wildfires in southeast Nebraska, a capital city school has opened its doors. Lincoln Southwest High School was used as an evacuation center for the many forced from their homes due to wildfires. The American Red Cross and Salvation Army...
News Channel Nebraska
Barbara Ann Yost Gray
BARBARA ANN YOST GRAY, 80 was born July 28, 1942 in Hastings, NE to Jeannette Murra Yost and Lloyd Yost and died October 22, 2022 in Lincoln, NE from Alzheimers disease. She was predeceased by her parents and sisters Darlene Yost Wolfe and Jean Yost Ahlin, and by her husband Donald CJ Gray, Jr., who cared for her at home until his death in 2021.
News Channel Nebraska
Morning house fire knocked down quickly by Omaha firefighters
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Monday morning fire was extinguished quickly by firefighters, but still caused thousands of dollars in damages. The Omaha Fire Department said crews were sent to a house fire near 24th and Arbor Street at 8:31 a.m. Monday. When crews arrived they saw smoke and flames...
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska looking to snap 19-game losing streak against ranked teams
LINCOLN – Nebraska will attempt to break a 19-game losing streak against ranked opponents when it hosts Illinois at Memorial Stadium Saturday. Illinois will arrive in Lincoln with a 6-1 record and a 3-1 mark in the Big 10. Illinois, which has won its past five games, is ranked 17th in the AP poll and holds a half game lead in the west division race.
News Channel Nebraska
Fires continue to rage through southern Lancaster county
LANCASTER COUNTY - Fires continue to burn in southern Lancaster County. On Sunday evening, the fire was raging its way through the Olive Creek WMA in southwest Lancaster County with surrounding fields and woodlands also becoming charred. Fire departments from Gage County, Saline, and Lancaster Counties were on duty to assist while area farmers were also being asked to help out if conditions were safe enough to do so. Farmers ran disks and tank water to those on duty.
News Channel Nebraska
'A little bit more legitimacy': Boyhood home of Johnny Carson getting a historical marker
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A new state program is giving the childhood home of Johnny Carson a historical marker. On Thursday, the state history organization announced the first beneficiaries of its Nebraska Historic Marker Equity Grant program and the Carson childhood home was one of them. Jim McKenzie, who is the owner of the home, talked about the value of adding the marker to the property.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln non-profit helps pack over 23,000 meals
ROCA, Neb. (KOLN) - More than 34 million people across the globe are food insecure. Saturday, the Radebaugh family of Roca gathered their friends and family today to spend their Saturday packing meals that will make their way to all corners of the world. “It just takes a little bit...
News Channel Nebraska
Allick Repeats as B1G Freshman of the Week
Nebraska middle blocker Bekka Allick was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week on Monday for the second straight week. Allick led the Huskers to sweeps at No. 12 Purdue and at Illinois last week, averaging 3.17 kills per set with a .548 hitting percentage. The Lincoln native had a...
Comments / 0