The Wrap: Catholic priests, Tribal Border Summit and Sacheen Littlefeather

Indigenous headlines for Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

‘Desolate Country’: Abusive priests clustered at mission schools

WARNING: This story includes disturbing details about boarding schools. If you are feeling triggered, here is a resource list for trauma responses from the National Native American Boarding School Healing Coalition in the U.S. The National Indian Residential School Crisis Hotline in Canada can be reached at 1-866-925-4419.

Nearly half the Jesuit priests or brothers found to be credibly accused of sexual abuse in a 10-state region in the western United States spent time working in Indian schools and missions, according to a new database drawn from Catholic data on abuse.

The new database allows users to track how priests moved within the church and supports allegations that the church used rural tribal communities as dumping grounds for “problem priests,” according to researchers Kathleen Holscher and Jack Downey, who compiled the data.

“It helps us visualize these clusters of abuse,” said Holscher, an associate professor of religious studies and American studies at the University of New Mexico. “We created a database that let us track how each priest moved over the course of his career.” READ MORE – Mary Annette Pember, ICT

Pascua Yaqui Tribe hosts Tribal Border Summit

Eleven tribes gathered in Tucson, Arizona at the Casino Del Sol to discuss issues with, what many called, “imaginary border lines.”

At the second annual summit, representatives from the Department of Homeland Security announced the development of a new Tribal Advisory Committee, which was created to address many of the common issues tribes have while moving across tribal lands.

“We really value the input that we receive from communities, from individuals, from companies. It leads to more effective and efficient policy and policy making,” Deputy Assistant Secretary Brenda Abdelall said.

Although each tribe is distinctly different, tribal leaders shared stories with common themes: Indigenous people traveling across their homelands have been harassed and detained for simply being Indigenous on their lands.

“We actually flew out to the [Tohono O’odham] nation to have a consultation, to listen to Chairman Norris’s concerns,” Deputy Assistant Secretary Miriam Enriquez said. “We do care and we are genuine.”

On the northern and southern borders mobility issues started for tribal members after 9/11.

Many feel discriminated against and dehumanized.

Traditional O'odham Leaders Gov. Verlon Jose says they’re made to feel like foreigners on their own land.

They discussed the Jay Treaty, which initially outlined tribal sovereignty and the rights of tribal citizens to move freely across the border, on their tribal lands.

The Tribal Border Crossing Parity Act looks to restore the principles of that treaty.

On the final day of the summit they talked strategically about how to move forward, with one idea standing out among the rest – the possibility of creating a new, Indigenous visa category. – Carina Dominguez, ICT

Sacheen Littlefeather funeral details

The funeral requiem mass for Sacheen Littlefeather, Apache and Yaqui, is being held Friday at 1 p.m. PST in California

The building’s capacity can only accommodate 400 people and it’s expected that an overflow of people will take over the standing room.

A dinner reception will follow mass at St. Rita’s Parish Hall, catered by Crystal Wahpepah, Kickapoo.

Seating capacity for the dinner is 170 but there will be enough food for 300 people.

Everyone is encouraged to wear purple, Littlefeather’s favorite color.

In lieu of flowers Littlefeather requested donations be made to the American Indian Child Resource Center – located at 522 Grand Ave Oakland, CA 94610.

Condolences, stories and photos can be sent via email to SacheenMemorial@gmail.com

A live stream will be available. Read Littlefeather’s obit for more on her life and activism.

Indigenous leaders target global banks to keep off of sacred land

When Juan Mancias was a child, his grandmother told him the story her parents told her, of the place at the Great River’s end. All good things ended up there, she said, carried from the high deserts across 1,000 miles to the sea, where they spilled across a vast delta, teeming with life.

There, Mancias’ grandmother told him, the first woman was born from all the good things that washed down the river. And there, more than 60 years later, developers now want to build two export terminals, one priced at over $15 billion, to sell fracked Texas gas on international markets. READ MORE – Inside Climate News

Native biologists speak out

On the Thursday edition of the ICT Newscast, a new series highlights the natural beauty of the Great Lakes. A Potawatomi biologist is one of this year’s MacArthur Fellows and the midterm elections are right around the corner.

WATCH:

Native biologists speak out (; 26:46)

Running for tribal sovereignty awareness

Tribal nations have rich cultures and traditions that benefit their people, but they also have their own governments working to help their communities.

“The real strength and power of Indian Country is within our own nations,” said Fawn Sharp, the president of the National Congress of American Indians, a non-profit organization that advocates for policies that serve tribal governments and their communities. “Tribal nations are strongest when we are unified and create our own bright path forward together.” READ MORE – Arizona Mirror

