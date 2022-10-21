What the papers say – October 21

The papers speculate about the successor to the nation’s shortest-serving Prime Minister.

The i and the Financial Times lead on the shortest premiership stint in Downing Street’s history, while Metro dubs Ms Truss “the worst PM we’ve ever had”.

The Guardian calls it “the bitter end”.

The Independent and the Daily Mirror push for a general election.

The Daily Telegraph, The Sun and the Daily Express report on a speculated Boris Johnson comeback.

The Daily Mail adds the former PM will be up against Rishi Sunak in a competition for the top job.

And the Daily Star says its lettuce has outlasted “Liz”.