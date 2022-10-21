ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
newschain

What the papers say – October 21

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39SR6v_0ih8esaR00

The papers speculate about the successor to the nation’s shortest-serving Prime Minister.

The i and the Financial Times lead on the shortest premiership stint in Downing Street’s history, while Metro dubs Ms Truss “the worst PM we’ve ever had”.

The Guardian calls it “the bitter end”.

The Independent and the Daily Mirror push for a general election.

The Daily Telegraph, The Sun and the Daily Express report on a speculated Boris Johnson comeback.

The Daily Mail adds the former PM will be up against Rishi Sunak in a competition for the top job.

And the Daily Star says its lettuce has outlasted “Liz”.

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Lady Leshurr attacked ex-girlfriend and woman’s new partner, court told

Rapper Lady Leshurr attacked her ex-girlfriend and attacked the woman’s new partner in a late-night altercation in east London, a court has heard. Prosecutors allege the 34-year-old artist – real name Melesha O’Garro – assaulted Sidnee Hussein and Chante Boyea at around 5am on Saturday. Thames...
newschain

How Rishi Sunak might govern as Prime Minister

Rishi Sunak has become the new Prime Minister after a rapid Conservative leadership contest focused almost entirely on personality rather than policy. As a result, the former chancellor has said little about how he might address the turmoil that followed the mini-budget. But only seven weeks after the end of...
newschain

Gove returns to Cabinet after sacking by Johnson

Michael Gove has made a return to frontline politics less than four months after he was dramatically sacked by Boris Johnson as his government fell apart. Amid an avalanche of ministerial resignations last July, Mr Gove told his sometime ally, sometime rival that his time in Downing Street was up.
newschain

Rishi Sunak commits to appointing new ethics adviser

Rishi Sunak will appoint a new independent ethics adviser, filling a gap left by Boris Johnson and Liz Truss. Downing Street confirmed on Wednesday that the new Prime Minister will soon move to appoint a new independent adviser on ministerial interests. Lord Geidt, the previous adviser on ministers’ interests, quit...
newschain

Rishi Sunak and his family to return to No 10 flat

Rishi Sunak and his family plan to move into the flat above No 10, Downing Street has said, putting to bed rumours that they might shun the residence in favour of their Kensington home. The Prime Minister will be preparing to return to the apartment six months after moving out.
newschain

Rishi Sunak to be next prime minister after Penny Mordaunt quits race

Rishi Sunak has completed a spectacular political comeback to become the next prime minister after rival Penny Mordaunt dropped out. The former chancellor won the support of Conservative MPs to succeed Liz Truss as Tory leader on Monday and will enter Downing Street less than two months after he lost the last race.
newschain

‘Savage’ attacker who hog-tied pensioners guilty of woman’s murder

A callous burglar has been convicted of brutally murdering an 86-year-old woman in her home after savagely beating, gagging and tying up the pensioner, before abandoning her to die. Vasile Culea was also convicted of the wounding with intent of his victim’s 88-year-old husband, former district councillor and alderman Kenneth...
newschain

Alister Jack ‘very pleased’ to be reappointed as Scottish Secretary

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack has been reappointed to his role in Rishi Sunak’s ongoing Cabinet reshuffle. The Dumfries and Galloway MP has been in the post since 2019 when he was appointed by Boris Johnson. During the leadership election to succeed Liz Truss as prime minister, Mr Jack did...
newschain

Sunak reintroduces fracking ban as he vows to ‘stand by manifesto’

Rishi Sunak has reintroduced the moratorium on fracking in England, Downing Street has confirmed. The Prime Minister’s official spokesman gave the confirmation after Mr Sunak was pressed on the issue at his first Prime Minister’s Questions. The PM told the Commons he “stands by” the 2019 Conservative Party...
newschain

Suella Braverman returns as Home Secretary, days after dramatic exit

Suella Braverman is back as Home Secretary, only days after she dramatically quit Liz Truss’s Government after being accused of breaching the ministerial code. While the move will likely be welcomed by the Tory right, it was immediately criticised by the opposition, as well as immigrant and refugee campaign groups.
newschain

PM tells Taoiseach he wants ‘negotiated outcome’ to NI Protocol

New Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has told Taoiseach Micheal Martin that he would prefers a “negotiated outcome” to issues caused by the Northern Ireland Protocol. The two leaders held a phone conversation on Wednesday evening. Mr Martin said they discussed the need to find “agreed solutions” on the...
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
163K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy