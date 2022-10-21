Read full article on original website
Related
‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’: Zoe Saldaña Calls Ending a "Very Sweet Departure"
During the explosive, information-ladened event that was the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe were informed that Gamora (Zoë Saldaña) would return in James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 for one final run as part of the intergalactic defense force of misfits. Saldaña has spoken about the emotions she had felt going into the making of the film.
'Avatar: The Last Airbender': Amber Midthunder Is "Geeking Out" Over Princess Yue Role
Netflix’s live-action adaptation of the animated series, Avatar: The Last Airbender, has stacked an impressive cast in its favor, made even stronger with the recent addition of Amber Midthunder (Prey), Danny Pudi (Mythic Quest), and George Takei (Resident Alien), among others. Despite the fact that M. Night Shyamalan's film version of the fantasy series did not earn favorable reviews from critics or viewers, the breakout star of the Predator prequel, Prey, has nothing but excitement for the upcoming adaptation of the award-winning Nickelodeon animated series.
'The Recruit': Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything We Know So Far About the Noah Centineo Series
Movie and television's history with cop dramas and spy thrillers is patchy, to say the least, with many of the genre's 21st Century outings releasing to mixed reviews both publicly and critically. Despite this, detective-based thrillers have an almost unbreakable bond with screen culture, dating back to the noir capers of early Hollywood that set the precedent for many movies to come. In 1941, John Huston released the now legendary The Maltese Falcon, which is widely considered the first major noir film. This film showed just how successful the genre could be, all whilst working with a small budget which made it particularly attractive to production companies and executives. Nevertheless, the history of crime thrillers is looked back on more fondly than it seems to be received today, making it one of the hardest genres to break into with critical success. Network procedurals like S.W.A.T. have become the norm within the genre in recent years, although shows like The Killing and films like the Bourne series are showing what can be done technically to bring back some of the crime genres' early successes.
'Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special' Trailer Sees the Team Head to Earth for Christmas
The most wonderful time of the year is quickly approaching, and Marvel is here to give some early festive cheer starring our favorite group of space-faring misfits of the MCU. A brand-new trailer for the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy: The Holiday Special has been released, showing the titular team exploring Christmas on Earth.
Jonathan Frakes Talks 'Beyond Belief: Fact or Fiction's 25th Anniversary, 'Star Trek: Picard', and His Meme Status
We got you. Not this time. Pure fiction. We made it up! That's right, I recently sat down with Jonathan Frakes to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Beyond Belief: Fact or Fiction. Originally debuting on Fox, Beyond Belief: Fact or Fiction began airing in 1997 and ran for four seasons. Though actor James Brolin hosted the first season, which consisted of six episodes, Frakes took over the series in Season 2 following his run as Commander Will Riker on Star Trek: The Next Generation. Frakes' role in Fact or Fiction has come back into the zeitgeist in recent years, with the creation of various memes — from 'Jonathan Frakes Tells You You're Wrong' to a slowed-down compilation of his most absurd questions, fans have found new joy in the nostalgic series.
Matt Smith Says He Felt More Pressure on 'Doctor Who' Than on ‘House of the Dragon’
It takes a talented and capable actor to excel in various roles with varying degrees of expectations and legacies attached to each one. In Matt Smith, viewers have been privileged to see one such capable actor in full flow. Smith has enjoyed a brilliant run so far for his portrayal of Prince Daemon Targaryen in HBO’s House of the Dragon. His portrayal on the show has earned him praise from many, with fans seemingly charmed by his charismatic character.
'Deadpool 3': Hugh Jackman Says We'll See an Even "Angrier" Version of Wolverine in the MCU
To say that Hugh Jackman is coming to the MCU as Wolverine in Deadpool 3 still feels surreal. Ever since Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool arrived and started taking hot shots at his old friend Logan, fans have wanted to see the duo on screen. So, when Disney bought 21st Century Fox, we knew it would be just a matter of when and how rather than if. Now we know Jackman will be part of Deadpool 3, which is being made under the Marvel Studios banner. Recently, Jackman confirmed it’ll be an even “angrier, grumpy” version of the beloved character.
The Peripheral's Chloë Grace Moretz & Jack Reynor on Why the Series is a Sci-Fi Lover’s Dream
[Editor's note: The following contains some spoilers for The Peripheral.]Based on the novel by William Gibson, created for television by Scott B. Smith, and executive produced by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, the Amazon Studios original series The Peripheral follows Flynne Fisher (Chloë Grace Moretz) and her brother Burton (Jack Reynor) in their life in small town America in 2032, as they venture deeper and further into a simulation set in post-apocalyptic future London. While Flynne uncovers the mystery of the Sim and the dangerous information it contains, she realizes that she must find a way to protect herself and her family before it’s too late.
'Cobra Kai': Ralph Macchio Reveals the Daniel LaRusso Qualities He Hopes Season 6 Explores
Now that we’ve had time to mull over some events from Cobra Kai Season 5, the time has come to start looking forward to the upcoming storylines from Season 6. Even though Netflix hasn’t officially confirmed that the new season is happening, both fans and the cast are confident, since the series has performed well ever since it first switched to the streamer. In an interview to Collider, series star Ralph Macchio talked a little about where we are in terms of production and what he hopes Season 6 will achieve.
'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' Synopsis Details the Heroes' Adventure Into the Quantum Realm
Marvel Studios has unveiled the full synopsis for the first film in their feverishly anticipated Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, following the release of the teaser trailer and poster for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The movie will see super-hero couple Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope van...
New 'Lockwood & Co.' Footage Reveals Spooky Specters Squaring Off Against The Show's Young Heroes
Netflix is constantly raising the bar on YA novels-turned-series with a supernatural and mystical touch. While we eagerly await the premiere of Joe Barton’s take on author Sally Green’s novel The Bastard Son & the Devil Himself, we’ve been sustained with Mike Flanagan’s on-screen telling of Christopher Pike’s The Midnight Club. And today, Netflix has released the first look at their upcoming series, Lockwood & Co. which will be based on the YA series by Jonathan Stroud.
'House of the Dragon' Season 2: Ryan Condal Shares What Fans Can Expect
Here at last: the finale of the first season of HBO’s House of the Dragon has aired and it offered both an exciting and tragic feel for what is to come next for Westeros. Amongst all the anger, fiery speeches, and desire for Green heads on spikes, Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) has remained stout and resolute, determined not to plunge the realm into war. However, her stance will certainly be shifted with the dragon dance over Storm’s End between princes Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) and Lucerys (Elliot Grihault), which resulted in Aemond’s bigger dragon Vhagar ripping into the smaller Arrax and its rider, Lucerys. There is no turning back now, the Targaryen civil war is about to begin.
'Fast & Furious' Creators are Considering All-Female Spin-off
The Fast & Furious franchise as we know it will soon come to an end with the two part finale starting with the upcoming Fast X. For a long time, fans have been musing about an all-female spin-off, and given we already have a series spin-off in 2019’s Hobbs & Shaw, another offshoot certainly seems possible. In a recent interview with Business Insider, Universal Pictures film chief Donna Langley also affirmed that she’d “love to see a female Fast.”
'Reginald the Vampire's Jacob Batalon on How Being a Vampire Affects His Perspective and Wearing Fangs
Based on the books by Johnny B. Truant, the Syfy original series Reginald the Vampire is set in a world where vampires are an elite group of the beautiful and seemingly perfect. When Reginald (Jacob Batalon) joins the ranks of the vain undead, the average guy with a mundane job and a bully boss realizes that he’s more than an unlikely hero, and that he actually has some rather desirable powers of his own.
David Tennant Calls His 'Doctor Who' Return a "Total Joy"
Editor's note: this article contains spoilers for the Doctor Who regeneration special, The Power of the Doctor. David Tennant has spoken of his joy at returning to his star-making role as the titular character in the BBC science-fiction show, Doctor Who. The actor returning to the series in stunning fashion on October 23 when Jodie Whittaker's Thirteenth Doctor regenerated into Tennant — now playing the Fourteenth Doctor, and not his original Tenth Doctor — at the conclusion of the special episode, entitled 'The Power of the Doctor'.
‘The Winchesters’ Showrunner Explains Introducing Complications to Mary and John’s Romance
Editor's Note : This article contains spoilers for the third episode of The Winchesters. The Winchesters showrunner has spoken about the necessity to complicate things for John and Mary. With new characters Kyle and Betty appearing in Episode 3, Robby Thompson promises fans should expect the unexpected, whilst also remembering the lead characters have histories beyond the show. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, showrunner Thompson explained that throwing complications into the relationship between John Winchester (Drake Rodger) and Mary Campbell (Meg Donnelly) was important for their development. “When we first talked about the show, we asked, ‘What are the things that we can do to mess with expectations and also just play the history of what these kids’ lives were,’” Thompson explained. “They weren’t just sitting at home every Friday night when there wasn’t a monster case. What was life like for them?’”
'Joker: Folie à Deux' Will Not Be a Part of James Gunn's New DC Universe
Yesterday, DC fans were surprised with the news that Guardians of the Galaxy and Suicide Squad director and screenwriter James Gunn has been named co-chairman of DC Studios, along with Peter Safran. The decision makes Gunn and Safran DC's version of Kevin Feige, meaning that they’ll oversee the next decade of superhero productions and provide some much-needed coherence to the DC Universe. However, as Variety reports, the decision is extremely recent and doesn’t alter the status of ongoing DC productions, including the upcoming sequel Joker: Folie à Deux.
Michael Rooker Returns as Yondu for 'Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special'
Did you know that anything is possible during the holiday season? Well, it's true. And the upcoming The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is bringing its own bit of impossible to fans this year because it looks like Michael Rooker will be returning for the special as his character Yondu just for the occasion of some Christmas magic. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is set to premiere on Disney+ on November 25, 2022, right at the start of the Christmas season.
'The Walking Dead' Series Finale Will Be a "Remix" of Comic Book Ending Says Producer
The Walking Dead series finale will be very similar to that in the comic books of which the television show is based. However, chief content officer Scott M. Gimple has also revealed there will be key differences in the ending of the long-running series, the finale episode of which will air November 20.
Dwayne Johnson Says They "Fought for Years" for Henry Cavill's Superman
Yesterday, Henry Cavill took to social media to make his return to the DC universe official. The actor announced he is going to reprise his role as Superman after many years of speculation and uncertainty. The actor posted a video of himself wearing the Superman uniform to make the announcement, and today that video was reposted by the newest addition to the DC Extended Universe: Dwayne Johnson, who stars in Black Adam, celebrated Cavill’s return.
