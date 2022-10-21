Rockville Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit Seeking Public’s Assistance After Several Recent Firearm Discharges

Read full article on original website
mocoshow.com
Investigative Report Released for February’s Fatal Police Pursuit in Montgomery County; Decision Made to Not Prosecute Case
The Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the Office of Attorney General today released its investigative report of the February 26, 2022, fatal police pursuit in Montgomery County. On February 26, at approximately 1:30 a.m., Montgomery County Police Department Officer Antonio Copeland observed a silver Honda Accord commit traffic violations including...
wfmd.com
Public Safety Questions Raised Following Triple Stabbing in Frederick
Mayor addresses those questions on WFMD’s ‘Morning News Express.’. Frederick, Md (KM) Since last weekend’s incident in the 100 block of North Market Street where three people were stabbed, the question that has been asked is how safe is the city of Frederick; Is violent crime getting worse? Mayor Michael O’Connor addressed that issue Tuesday on WFMD’s “Morning News Express.”
Homicide Under Investigation In Charles County: Sheriff (DEVELOPING)
Officers in Maryland are investigating a reported homicide in Charles County, according to the sheriff's office. An alert was issued by a spokesperson for the Charles County Sheriff's Office at 9:10 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, regarding police activity in the 2700 block of Old Washington Road in Waldorf. Police...
mocoshow.com
(Located) Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Ask for Public’s Assistance Locating Missing 14-Year-Old
Update: Ashley Nicole Hernandez has been located safe and unharmed. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old from Spencerville. On Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at approximately 7:50 a.m., Ashley Nicole...
mocoshow.com
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Ask for Public’s Assistance Locating Missing 14-Year-Old
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old from Germantown. On Tuesday, October 25, 2022, Fernanda De Silva Azevedo was last seen leaving her residence on Bronco Ct. Azevedo is approximately...
Police In Montgomery Release Video Of Silver Spring Shooting
Detectives have released surveillance images of two suspects involved in a shooting in Silver Spring in hopes to help identify them, authorities say. Officers responded to the scene at the intersection of Fenton Street and Ellsworth Drive around 10:30 a.m., Monday, Oct. 24 after reports of shots fired, according to Montgomery County police.
mocoshow.com
Update: Detectives Investigate Hit-and-Run Involving Bicyclist on Georgia Avenue
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) are investigating a hit-and-run collision involving a bicyclist that occurred on Sunday, October 23, 2022. At approximately 11 p.m., 3rd District officers and Montgomery County Fire Rescue personnel responded to the area of George Ave. and Janet Rd. for the report of a bicyclist who was hit by a vehicle.
mocoshow.com
Victim’s Identities Released as Detectives Investigate Two Separate Fatal Collisions
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) are investigating two separate, fatal two-car collisions that occurred on Monday, October 24, 2022. The first collision occurred at approximately 7:17 a.m., in the area of E. Randolph and Laurie Drive. The initial investigation has revealed...
fox5dc.com
2 arrests made in DC shooting that left 4-year-old hospitalized; 3rd suspect sought by police
WASHINGTON - Authorities have made two arrests in a shooting that left a four-year-old boy hospitalized. Police say 24-year-old Ojahri Hart and 19-year-old Yahwey Chambers - both of D.C. - were arrested Monday. Both have been charged with assault with a dangerous weapon. Additional charges are pending. Police believe Hart...
alxnow.com
Tenant arrested for allegedly pointing handgun at landlord in West End apartment
A 23-year-old Alexandria man is being held without bond after allegedly pointing a handgun at his landlord in a West End apartment. The incident occurred on the night of Sunday, September 18, in an apartment in the 2800 block of Seay Street. The victim told police that his tenant, Khalil...
mocoshow.com
Police Investigating Strong Arm Robbery and Residential Burglary (Separate Incidents) in Takoma Park on Sunday
Per Takoma Park Police: On October 23, at approximately 11:08 pm, Takoma Park Police responded to the police station to meet the victim who had been robbed. At approximately 1:00 am on October 23, the victim was standing in the 7600 block of New Hampshire Avenue when he was attacked by four suspects. The suspects physically assaulted him and stole his property. The suspects fled on foot towards University Boulevard. The victim was not seriously physically injured.
Charles Co. Police: 19-year-old shot and killed while inside car in Waldorf
WALDORF, Md. — Editor's Note: The above video was published on October 25, 2022. It details the latest on D.C. shootings. Detectives are investigating after a 19-year-old man was pronounced dead following a shooting in Charles County on Sunday. On Oct. 23, around 2:17 p.m., the Prince George's County...
mocoshow.com
Takoma Park Police Respond to Report of Armed Robbery on Saturday Morning
Per Takoma Park Police: On October 22, at approximately 7:20 am, Takoma Park Police responded to the 7700 block of Maple Avenue for the report of an armed robbery. The victim was leaving for work when she was approached by two male suspects who demanded her property at gunpoint. The victim complied and the two suspects fled in a vehicle towards Sligo Creek Parkway.
wfmd.com
Hagerstown Police Identify Suspect In Oct. 18th Murder
A warrant has been issued for his arrest. Hagerstown, Md (KM) A suspect has been identified in a murder last week in Hagerstown. Police say a warrant has been issued for Taejon Najeire Gill, 20, of Hagerstown, for the shooting death of Sharron Akraim Clark, 45, also of Hagerstown. .
WJLA
Montgomery Co. officer won't be prosecuted after Feb. police pursuit ended in deadly crash
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A Montgomery County Police officer will not face charges or be prosecuted for his actions during a police pursuit of a suspected drunk driver who crashed her car and died in February. After receiving a detailed report about the pursuit and crash from the...
fox5dc.com
FOX 5 Archives: 10.23.02 - Witness sought after DC Snipers kill a RideOn Bus Driver
From 2002: Conrad Johnson (35) fatally shot while standing on the top step of his RideOn Bus in Silver Spring. Bob Barnard reports on the look for witnesses and ultimately - the snipers.
mocoshow.com
Police Investigating Hit and Run Involving Bicyclist Struck by Vehicle in Wheaton-Glenmont
Montgomery County Police are investigating a hit and run, with life-threatening injuries, that occurred in the area of Georgia Ave. and Janet Rd. in Wheaton. “On Sunday, October 23, 2022, at approximately 11 p.m., 3rd District officers and Montgomery County Fire Rescue personnel responded to the area of Georgia Ave. and Janet Rd. for the report of a bicyclist who was struck by a vehicle.
Woman critically injured, dog dead when driver hit her while on a walk in Fairfax
FAIRFAX, Va. — A 53-year-old woman is hospitalized and one of her dogs was killed after a hit-and-run driver struck them while walking on a sidewalk Monday night in Fairfax, Virginia, police said. Officers with the Fairfax County Police Department arrived at Gainsborough Drive and Wheatstone Drive to investigate...
mocoshow.com
Detectives Investigate Shooting in Downtown Silver Spring; Surveillance Video of Suspects Released
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 3rd District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects who were involved in a shooting, in downtown Silver Spring, on Monday, October 24, 2022. Detectives have released surveillance video of the suspects. At approximately...
mocoshow.com
Police Investigate Shots Fired at Pike & Rose
Montgomery County Police are investigating a report of shots fired that occurred Sunday night in the Pike & Rose area of North Bethesda. According to MCPD, “At approximately 9:16 p.m., on Sunday, October 23, 2022, Montgomery County Police responded to the 11500 block of Old Georgetown Rd for a report of shots fired. No injuries were reported and there are no suspects in custody. This is an active and ongoing investigation.”
