Rockville Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit Seeking Public’s Assistance After Several Recent Firearm Discharges

Per Takoma Park Police: On October 23, at approximately 11:08 pm, Takoma Park Police responded to the police station to meet the victim who had been robbed. At approximately 1:00 am on October 23, the victim was standing in the 7600 block of New Hampshire Avenue when he was attacked by four suspects. The suspects physically assaulted him and stole his property. The suspects fled on foot towards University Boulevard. The victim was not seriously physically injured.

TAKOMA PARK, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO