ETOnline.com

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Reveal They Renewed Their Vows in Italian Ceremony

It's the year of tin for Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel! The beloved couple celebrated their 10-year anniversary on Wednesday, and revealed they recently renewed their vows to honor the milestone. Biel took to her Instagram story Wednesday evening to share a snapshot of herself and her husband smiling and...
SheKnows

These Alleged Leaked Texts Reveal Exactly How Jason Sudeikis & Olivia Wilde's Relationship May Have Fallen Apart

It’s been almost one year since former engaged couple Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde broke up. Since then, their names have dominated the headlines. From Wilde’s budding relationship with Don’t Worry Darling star Harry Styles, to their ongoing custody battle, the couple’s split was complex and multi-faceted to say the least. On Monday, the couple’s former nanny, who asked to remain anonymous, shared insight into what allegedly happened with The Daily Mail. According to Sudeikis and Wilde’s former employee, the Ted Lasso star was completely blindsided by the breakup – a fact Wilde has strongly refuted in the past. “On the...
Cinemablend

From Kevin Costner To Tom Hanks: Yellowstone's Kelly Reilly Has Landed Her Next Big Screen Role

With Yellowstone’s fifth season set to take over television in November, having just unveiled its first big trailer, viewers are ready to watch Kelly Reilly bring Beth Dutton’s delectably ruthless energy back to the small screen. It looks like we don’t even have to wait until it debuts to learn where Reilly will next bring her talents. She’ll be trading off one Hollywood legend co-star in Kevin Costner for another in Tom Hanks, as she’s been tapped to join the latter in the upcoming Miramax and Sony drama Here.
Popculture

Russell Crowe Shoots Down Longtime Audition Rumor for Julia Roberts Classic

Russell Crowe called the idea that he ever auditioned for My Best Friend's Wedding "pure imagination." Earlier this year, director P.J. Hogan said he wanted the Gladiator star to play the male lead in the romantic comedy hit that cemented Julia Roberts' star status. Hogan claimed Crowe even did a table read with Roberts, but there was no chemistry and the part went to Dermot Mulroney.
960 The Ref

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck walk red carpet for 1st time since wedding

SAN MARINO, Calif. — Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have publicly walked the red carpet together for the first time since their wedding. According to “Entertainment Tonight” and People magazine, the newlyweds – who exchanged vows at a Las Vegas chapel in July and celebrated with loved ones a month later at Affleck’s Riceboro, Georgia, estate – attended Ralph Lauren’s spring/summer 2023 runway show Thursday in San Marino, California.
SAN MARINO, CA
Rolling Stone

George Clooney? Julia Roberts? A Rom-com? ‘Ticket to Paradise’ Isn’t a Movie, It’s a Time Machine

Movie stars — remember them? Ticket to Paradise sure does, and it’s banking on the fact that you, the audience member, would actually be willing to leave the comfort of your couch and 7,200 streaming services to go see two of ’em! Together! In a romantic comedy! On a big screen, just like in the old days! By pairing George Clooney and Julia Roberts and casting them as a long-divorced couple who hate each other but must work together to sabotage their daughter’s wedding, the film requires you to answer the burning question: Wait, so what year is it again, exactly?
GEORGIA STATE
suggest.com

Why Molly Ringwald Doesn’t Plan To Watch Her Classic ’80s Movies With Her Kids￼

Molly Ringwald is the original—and definitive—teen movie star. For many of us, watching Ringwald’s coming-of-age movies was a coming-of-age experience in itself. However, it’s not an experience the star plans to share with her own children. Molly Ringwald, John Hughes, And The Teen Movie Trifecta. She...
Page Six

The sneakers stars like Olivia Wilde and Mila Kunis love are back in stock

What do Ben Affleck, Kristen Bell and Mila Kunis have in common (besides being A-list actors, that is)? They all dress down with shoes from Løci. While the sustainable sneaker brand’s classic kicks have become a celebrity go-to, the Løci Nine ($170) will set you back less than similarly star-loved kicks from brands like Golden Goose and Common Projects. And right now, a celeb-loved colorway of the 100% vegan shoes — which frequently fly off the shelves — is back in stock on the brand’s website. Eva Longoria, Mila Kunis and Olivia Wilde all own the black-and-stone version, which is — don’t worry,...

