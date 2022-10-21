Read full article on original website
Carjacking, police-involved shooting rock Holmdel, N.J.
HOLMDEL, N.J. -- There was chaos in New Jersey on Wednesday morning.Police say a man stole a car, led cops on a chase, and was shot at before crashing. The vehicle burst into flames.As CBS2's Kevin Rincon reported, the suspect had just been discharged from Bay Shore Medical Center down the road when cops say he stole a van. That van crashed into the center median along Route 35.A good Samaritan pulled over to help. Sources told CBS2 the suspect then stole that car.Moments later, police pulled up and were led on a chase that ended in Holmdel, when the suspect went off the road. The vehicle took out a fruit stand on the way and then burst into flames.Police sources say cops fired shots at the stolen car during the chase. It's not clear what prompted that, but Rincon has learned that part of the investigation is now being handled by the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office.The suspect in the alleged carjacking was taken in to custody.
Boxer charged in fatal crash 3 years ago seeks to suppress evidence
The attorney for a professional bare-knuckle boxer charged in a fatal crash three years ago in Salem County has filed a motion to suppress evidence seized by police at the crash scene. Robert “Bobby” Gunn, 49, of Hackensack, was allegedly under the influence of fentanyl as he drove a pickup...
Man guilty of murdering woman, burying her in home they shared and setting it ablaze
A jury convicted a man Wednesday of killing a longtime family friend at an Ocean Township home they shared, burying her body in the basement and then setting fire to the home to cover his tracks, officials said. Ronald J. Teschner, 52, is guilty of murder, felony murder, aggravated arson,...
Jersey City ATM robber left behind his Hudson jail inmate ID
A man who robbed $800 from a Jersey City ATM customer at a Downtown bank Wednesday almost made a clean getaway. The robber hasn’t been apprehended yet, but it is just a matter of time after the man left behind a Hudson County jail personal property receipt and inmate identification card, police said in radio transmissions.
Man arrested with numerous IDs, bank card that belong to other people, Bayonne police say
A man Bayonne police described as homeless was carrying bank and identification cards of numerous people when he was accused of trying to break into a vehicle early Tuesday morning, authorities said. Cornell A. Howard, 36, was charged with criminal attempted burglary after he was taken into custody at 5...
Owners of aggressive dog that was shot, wounded by police have been charged, officials say
Two Keyport residents whose unleashed dog was was shot and injured by police after aggressively running toward officers on Saturday have been issued summonses, officials said. The 29-year-old woman and 34-year-old man have been charged with possessing a dangerous dog as well as violations of borough ordinances, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office said Tuesday. The summonses are “related to the dog’s aggressive behavior” and for the dog running unsupervised off of a leash,” authorities said.
AT&T store customer robs employee at gunpoint during argument
A 20-year-old man shopping at an AT&T store in Gloucester Township on Monday night stole an employee’s cell phone at gunpoint after the two got into an argument, authorities said. Nathan Jones, of Philadelphia, was arrested following a search of the area shortly after fleeing the store on Blackwood...
Four men who ran ‘drive-thru’ heroin operation sentenced to state prison
Four New Jersey men who ran drug dealing operation that sold heroin to drivers as they exited Interstate 78 in Essex County have been sentenced to terms in state prison. Motorists pulling off the highway made “drive-thru” purchases of heroin in the area of Ridgewood Avenue in Newark, the state Office of the Attorney General said.
Hoboken police investigating street scuffle that left three apparently unconscious (VIDEO)
Hoboken police are investigating an incident early Sunday morning caught on video in which at least three men were apparently knocked unconscious near a couple bars and the Hoboken Terminal, authorities said. The 20-second video show people milling about and looking on as one man is knocked out cold by...
Driver carjacked at Wawa while waiting to use air pump, cops say
A driver was carjacked at a Wawa in Burlington County on Saturday afternoon while she waited to put air in her vehicle’s tires, officials said. One of the three men who approached the woman at about 2:30 p.m. at the convenience store on Route 70 in Medford “physically removed” her from her 2015 Nissan Rogue, Medford police said.
East Orange man sentenced to 20 years for gunning down woman who refused to be groped
An East Orange man who shot a woman dead for objecting to his handsy sexual advances has been sentenced to 20 years in prison, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said Tuesday. Thaddues Williams, 39, who previously pleaded guilty to the fatal shooting of Aieshia McFadden on Dec. 4, 2020, must...
Trenton man charged in daylight killing
A 32-year-old Trenton man has been charged with shooting and killing a city resident earlier this month. Mack Williams gunned down Daquan Brown, 33, of Trenton, at about 3:10 p.m. on Oct. 9 in Kersey Alley off Ewing Street, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said Tuesday. Brown was brought...
Edison cops accused of stealing money reject deal in which they’d resign
The four Edison Police officers accused of stealing money through no-show, off-duty jobs rejected a deal Monday that would have seen their cases dismissed. The deal proposed in Middlesex County Superior Court would have dismissed the case if all four officers resigned from their jobs. It was taken off the table after one of the officer-defendants turned it down.
Prosecutor investigating after cops shoot family dog at the Jersey Shore
KEYPORT, NJ – The Keyport Police Department received a call about an aggressive dog in the area of Pine Street. Upon their arrival, officers located the dog in a nearby parking lot and claim the dog charged at them. Police fired multiple shots, striking the dog in the shoulder. Now, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office is opening an investigation into the shooting. The owner of the American bulldog, two-year-old Blaze feels the police could have used non-lethal force to defend themselves such as pepper spray or a taser. Blaze was Alexyss Ferrara, Blaze’s owner is calling the incident animal cruelty. The post Prosecutor investigating after cops shoot family dog at the Jersey Shore appeared first on Shore News Network.
N.J. county arrests dozens of fugitives on outstanding criminal warrants
An October sweep by law enforcement officers through Essex County has resulted in the arrests of 41 suspects on outstanding warrants for crimes ranging from drug possession to sexual assault and murder, acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II announced Monday. The Essex County Sheriff’s Department started knocking on...
wrnjradio.com
Man pleads guilty to stealing more than $2K from Sussex County Applebee’s
NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A Sussex County man has entered a guilty plea to theft, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. Addis Chapman, 27, of Newton pled guilty to third-degree theft on October 24 before the Honorable Michael C. Gaus, J.S.C. at the Sussex County Courthouse in Newton, Taggart said.
School bus carrying special needs students crashes, injuring 4
Two special needs students, their aide and a driver were hurt Tuesday when a school bus collided with an SUV before crashing into a utility pole in Bergen County, authorities said. The crash was reported about 8:19 a.m. at the intersection of Maple, Highwood and Park avenues in Glen Rock,...
NJ school bus crash leaves 2 special needs teens, 2 adults hurt
GLEN ROCK — A crash involving a small school bus and a second vehicle left four people hurt — two of them special needs students who were bus passengers, according to police. Officers were called to the Tuesday crash around 8:19 a.m., according to Glen Rock Police Chief...
wrnjradio.com
Man arrested following physical altercation in Hackettstown
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – A Hackettstown man is facing several charges following a physical altercation Saturday night in Hackettstown, police said. On October 22, at around 10:41 p.m., police responded to the area of Main Street and Grand Ave for a report of a physical dispute involving 5 individuals, police said.
