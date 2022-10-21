ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monmouth County, NJ

Carjacking, police-involved shooting rock Holmdel, N.J.

HOLMDEL, N.J. -- There was chaos in New Jersey on Wednesday morning.Police say a man stole a car, led cops on a chase, and was shot at before crashing. The vehicle burst into flames.As CBS2's Kevin Rincon reported, the suspect had just been discharged from Bay Shore Medical Center down the road when cops say he stole a van. That van crashed into the center median along Route 35.A good Samaritan pulled over to help. Sources told CBS2 the suspect then stole that car.Moments later, police pulled up and were led on a chase that ended in Holmdel, when the suspect went off the road. The vehicle took out a fruit stand on the way and then burst into flames.Police sources say cops fired shots at the stolen car during the chase. It's not clear what prompted that, but Rincon has learned that part of the investigation is now being handled by the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office.The suspect in the alleged carjacking was taken in to custody.
Jersey City ATM robber left behind his Hudson jail inmate ID

A man who robbed $800 from a Jersey City ATM customer at a Downtown bank Wednesday almost made a clean getaway. The robber hasn’t been apprehended yet, but it is just a matter of time after the man left behind a Hudson County jail personal property receipt and inmate identification card, police said in radio transmissions.
Shots fired after stolen car crash in Holmdel, NJ

HOLMDEL — Police fired shots on Route 35 after a stolen vehicle crashed and the driver attacked two people on Wednesday morning, officials said. The stolen vehicle crashed into another on Route 35 between Laurel Avenue and Centerville Road on the Middletown/Holmdel border, according to Monmouth County Sheriff Shaun Golden.
Owners of aggressive dog that was shot, wounded by police have been charged, officials say

Two Keyport residents whose unleashed dog was was shot and injured by police after aggressively running toward officers on Saturday have been issued summonses, officials said. The 29-year-old woman and 34-year-old man have been charged with possessing a dangerous dog as well as violations of borough ordinances, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office said Tuesday. The summonses are “related to the dog’s aggressive behavior” and for the dog running unsupervised off of a leash,” authorities said.
Driver carjacked at Wawa while waiting to use air pump, cops say

A driver was carjacked at a Wawa in Burlington County on Saturday afternoon while she waited to put air in her vehicle’s tires, officials said. One of the three men who approached the woman at about 2:30 p.m. at the convenience store on Route 70 in Medford “physically removed” her from her 2015 Nissan Rogue, Medford police said.
Trenton man charged in daylight killing

A 32-year-old Trenton man has been charged with shooting and killing a city resident earlier this month. Mack Williams gunned down Daquan Brown, 33, of Trenton, at about 3:10 p.m. on Oct. 9 in Kersey Alley off Ewing Street, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said Tuesday. Brown was brought...
Edison cops accused of stealing money reject deal in which they’d resign

The four Edison Police officers accused of stealing money through no-show, off-duty jobs rejected a deal Monday that would have seen their cases dismissed. The deal proposed in Middlesex County Superior Court would have dismissed the case if all four officers resigned from their jobs. It was taken off the table after one of the officer-defendants turned it down.
Prosecutor investigating after cops shoot family dog at the Jersey Shore

KEYPORT, NJ – The Keyport Police Department received a call about an aggressive dog in the area of Pine Street. Upon their arrival, officers located the dog in a nearby parking lot and claim the dog charged at them. Police fired multiple shots, striking the dog in the shoulder. Now, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office is opening an investigation into the shooting. The owner of the American bulldog, two-year-old Blaze feels the police could have used non-lethal force to defend themselves such as pepper spray or a taser. Blaze was Alexyss Ferrara, Blaze’s owner is calling the incident animal cruelty. The post Prosecutor investigating after cops shoot family dog at the Jersey Shore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man arrested following physical altercation in Hackettstown

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – A Hackettstown man is facing several charges following a physical altercation Saturday night in Hackettstown, police said. On October 22, at around 10:41 p.m., police responded to the area of Main Street and Grand Ave for a report of a physical dispute involving 5 individuals, police said.
