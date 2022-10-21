Read full article on original website
How Strong Is DC's Black Adam?
Jaume Collet-Serra’s blockbuster film Black Adam has taken the world by storm. The Dwayne Johnson-starrer sees the big-screen debut of the beloved titular antihero as he flies about causing mayhem; thus, prompting the long-standing question — how strong is DC’s Black Adam, really? Well, going by the words of The Rock himself, the latest addition to the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) is set to be “he is the most unstoppable force in the DC UNIVERSE.” with powers that are “rival to that of Superman.” While it is true that banking on divine empowerment from six Egyptian gods — namely, Shu, Horun, Amun, Zehuti, Aten, and Mehen (Shazam!) — Teth Adam, as the ruler of Kahndaq is often called, finds himself in the top tier of DC’s powerful characters. He stands amongst the likes of established champions Superman and Batman, but the speculation still remains strong — how strong is Black Adam compared to other comic book titans? Let us delve into the sacred DC lore to find out!
'Joker: Folie à Deux' Will Not Be a Part of James Gunn's New DC Universe
Yesterday, DC fans were surprised with the news that Guardians of the Galaxy and Suicide Squad director and screenwriter James Gunn has been named co-chairman of DC Studios, along with Peter Safran. The decision makes Gunn and Safran DC's version of Kevin Feige, meaning that they’ll oversee the next decade of superhero productions and provide some much-needed coherence to the DC Universe. However, as Variety reports, the decision is extremely recent and doesn’t alter the status of ongoing DC productions, including the upcoming sequel Joker: Folie à Deux.
Henry Cavill Announces His Return as Superman in New Video
The Man of Steel is officially back. Henry Cavill shocked everyone with his cameo in a post-credits scene of Black Adam earlier this week, capping off several long years of speculation surrounding Superman. Now it's confirmed that the brief appearance wasn't a one-off. Cavill posted a video on his Instagram account announcing that he will return as Superman in future DCEU projects.
Matt Smith Says He Felt More Pressure on 'Doctor Who' Than on ‘House of the Dragon’
It takes a talented and capable actor to excel in various roles with varying degrees of expectations and legacies attached to each one. In Matt Smith, viewers have been privileged to see one such capable actor in full flow. Smith has enjoyed a brilliant run so far for his portrayal of Prince Daemon Targaryen in HBO’s House of the Dragon. His portrayal on the show has earned him praise from many, with fans seemingly charmed by his charismatic character.
'Deadpool 3': Hugh Jackman Says We'll See an Even "Angrier" Version of Wolverine in the MCU
To say that Hugh Jackman is coming to the MCU as Wolverine in Deadpool 3 still feels surreal. Ever since Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool arrived and started taking hot shots at his old friend Logan, fans have wanted to see the duo on screen. So, when Disney bought 21st Century Fox, we knew it would be just a matter of when and how rather than if. Now we know Jackman will be part of Deadpool 3, which is being made under the Marvel Studios banner. Recently, Jackman confirmed it’ll be an even “angrier, grumpy” version of the beloved character.
'She-Hulk': 10 Best Fourth Wall Breaks By Jennifer Walters
Content Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the Disney+ show She-Hulk. She-Hulk is one of those shows that didn’t have a strong start but now that it's complete, it seems the show delivered and MCU fanatics have a lot to contemplate. There are a lot of new faces that came forth and that will eventually appear on the MCU timeline, as they always do.
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Teaser Foreshadows War with Namor
As we inch closer to the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever the anticipation is running high, and Marvel Studios is leaving no stone unturned to fuel that anticipation. In a new clip revealed by the studio, Namor needs to know whether Wakanda is an enemy or an ally, the minute-long clip gives us a taste of the upcoming battle between the Talocan and Wakanda, the warriors getting battle ready as well as a shot of a woman picking up the Black Panther mask.
‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’: Zoe Saldaña Calls Ending a "Very Sweet Departure"
During the explosive, information-ladened event that was the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe were informed that Gamora (Zoë Saldaña) would return in James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 for one final run as part of the intergalactic defense force of misfits. Saldaña has spoken about the emotions she had felt going into the making of the film.
'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' Synopsis Details the Heroes' Adventure Into the Quantum Realm
Marvel Studios has unveiled the full synopsis for the first film in their feverishly anticipated Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, following the release of the teaser trailer and poster for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The movie will see super-hero couple Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope van...
'The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special' Gets Black Friday Release Date
With only one week left until Halloween, it's time to set our sights on new festivities! For this holiday season, fans won't need to travel lightyears into space to hang with the Guardians of the Galaxy crew because director James Gunn is bringing them to Earth. Mark your calendars Marvel fans, because The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is crash-landing for its Disney+ premiere on November 25.
'Cobra Kai': Ralph Macchio Reveals the Daniel LaRusso Qualities He Hopes Season 6 Explores
Now that we’ve had time to mull over some events from Cobra Kai Season 5, the time has come to start looking forward to the upcoming storylines from Season 6. Even though Netflix hasn’t officially confirmed that the new season is happening, both fans and the cast are confident, since the series has performed well ever since it first switched to the streamer. In an interview to Collider, series star Ralph Macchio talked a little about where we are in terms of production and what he hopes Season 6 will achieve.
Michael Rooker Returns as Yondu for 'Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special'
Did you know that anything is possible during the holiday season? Well, it's true. And the upcoming The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is bringing its own bit of impossible to fans this year because it looks like Michael Rooker will be returning for the special as his character Yondu just for the occasion of some Christmas magic. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is set to premiere on Disney+ on November 25, 2022, right at the start of the Christmas season.
'Rings of Power' Star Morfydd Clark Lands Dark Comedy With 'Suicide Squad's Jai Courtney
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power star Morfydd Clark and Suicide Squad star Jai Courtney have just been cast in the upcoming Dario Russo film The Fox. The upcoming film will be a dark comedy in the shape of a folktale. The casting of Clark and Courtney was announced today by Protagonist Pictures CEO Dave Bishop. Production for the film is set to begin sometime in mid-2023 in Australia.
'The Independent': Brian Cox and Jodie Turner-Smith Discuss Ethics in First Footage
Just a week ahead of its premiere, Peacock decided to tease us to their upcoming political thriller The Independent. The streamer released today a first-look clip that teases the look and feel of the movie. The story centers around a landmark presidential race in the U.S.. For the first time ever, the position could end up being filled by either a woman or an independent candidate. But a silver bullet discovered by journalists might change the game before election day.
Ralph Macchio Says "There's a High Confidence" for a 'Cobra Kai' Season 6 Renewal
In a recent interview with Collider's own Perri Nemiroff, Karate Kid and Cobra Kai star Ralph Macchio had the chance to discuss his recently released memoir, Waxing On: The Karate Kid & Me! While the interview focused mainly on the book, we were not going to come away from a discussion with Macchio without asking him to provide some insight on the future of the beloved Netflix series, specifically the possibility of a sixth season. While nothing has been confirmed, he did say that he feels there is a "high confidence" that the story of Danny, Johnny, and the rest of the cast of characters will have a new chapter.
Martin Lawrence and John Malkovich Go Head-to-Head in New 'Mindcage' Images
The Recall writer and director duo Reggie Keyohara III and Mauro Borrelli, respectively, have reunited on an all-new thriller titled Mindcage. The film stars Academy Award-nominee John Malkovich opposite Martin Lawrence in a tense crime thriller that evokes the feel of those early to mid-90s gems like Silence of the Lambs and Se7en. Ahead of its release, a few first-look images give us a sneak-peek of this tense cat and mouse mind game.
'House of the Dragon' Showrunner Ryan Condal on the Power and Danger of Dragons
Targaryens are closer to gods than men, Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) reminds her sons Jace (Harry Collett) and Luke (Elliot Grihault) in the finale episode of House of the Dragon this week. Her words were meant to remind her sons of their pedigree as well as remind us of the caution her father Viserys, the peaceful, provided her in the first episode of the season: Targaryens control dragons is a myth, “they are the power men should have not trifled with,” he tells her, and now we know why. In a recent appearance, on the Game of Thrones podcast series creator Ryan Condal, discuss why dragon power is dangerous.
First 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' Trailer Sees Jonathan Majors Return as Kang the Conquerer
As the Ant-Man official Twitter account teased earlier this week, Marvel fans could look forward to big news coming from their tiniest superhero, and now we know why: The first trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is finally here! The new installment in the Ant-Man saga is highly anticipated by fans, since it kicks off Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and brings back Jonathan Majors (Loki) as super-villain Kang.
‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ Trailer Breakdown: All Hail Kang!
Marvel Studios has finally unleashed the first trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the movie that will kickstart Phase 5 in theaters and reveal how Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror will become the franchise’s next overarching villain. As expected, the movie brings back Evangeline Lilly as Hope Van Dyne/The Wasp, Paul Rudd as Scott Lang/Ant-Man, Michael Douglas as Hank Pym, and Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet van Dyne. It also gives us the best look yet at Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang, Scott’s daughter, destined to become the superhero Stature. So, now that the trailer is available, it is time to break it down frame by frame to uncover the secrets of the highly-anticipated MCU movie.
'Reginald the Vampire's Jacob Batalon on How Being a Vampire Affects His Perspective and Wearing Fangs
Based on the books by Johnny B. Truant, the Syfy original series Reginald the Vampire is set in a world where vampires are an elite group of the beautiful and seemingly perfect. When Reginald (Jacob Batalon) joins the ranks of the vain undead, the average guy with a mundane job and a bully boss realizes that he’s more than an unlikely hero, and that he actually has some rather desirable powers of his own.
