Rice football rallied to top Louisiana Tech, but it was far from a perfect showing. What did we learn about this team in their grueling overtime win?. It was stressful from start to finish, but Rice football walked away from Ruston with a much-needed overtime win over Louisiana Tech. Did the Owls get lucky? Or have they turned a corner on offense after several attempts to get that side of the ball going? We discuss all that and more in this week’s show.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO