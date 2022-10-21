Read full article on original website
whdh.com
Boston Police seek public’s help identifying man in connection with credit card fraud
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston Police asked for the public’s assistance Tuesday in identifying a man in connection with credit card fraud. In a blog post, detectives alleged the person was connected to credit card fraud in various locations throughout the city on Sunday, Oct. 23. Police urged anyone...
68-Year-Old Man Arrested Police Chase in Worcester
WORCESTER - Police responded to a business at 360 Franklin St. on Tuesday, for a report of a former employee trespassing shortly before 4:20 PM. The David Clark Company is at 360 Franklin Street. The caller making the report reported that Alfred Miron, 68, of West Boylston, was urinating on...
DA: Lawrence police officer convicted of raping child he met on social media app
LAWRENCE, Mass. — A Lawrence police officer was convicted in court Tuesday afternoon of raping a young boy he met on a dating app in 2018. Carlos Vieira, 53, of Lawrence, was found guilty on 2 counts of aggravated rape of a child and indecent assault and battery on a child under 14. Vieira’s bail was revoked and he was taken into custody, according to court officials.
Worcester Police Seek Help Locating Missing Teen
WORCESTER - Police seek help from the public to locate 16-year-old Emanuel Galarza, who is 5'7" tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. Galarza was last seen wearing pajama pants, a green hoodie and a black backpack and could be in the Crompton Park area.
Police in Worcester Search for Missing 14-Year-Old
WORCESTER - Police seek help from the public to locate 14-year-old Elijah Rizzuti, who is 5'7" tall and weighs 140 pounds with a skinny build and brown eyes. Police say Rizzuti left school at 1 PM on Tuesday and hasn't been seen since. Police ask anyone with information to contact...
universalhub.com
Man forces way into Jamaica Plain home and rapes woman, police say
Boston Police report they are looking for a man who burst into a residence on the Arborway in Jamaica Plain around noon and raped a woman there. He's dscribed as black, over 6 feet tall and in his 40s, police say, adding he wore glasses and dark clothing. When found, he'll be charged with aggravated sexual assault and home invasion, police say.
Police now investigating Worcester shooting as a homicide after 28-year-old victim died
WORCESTER, Mass. — Worcester Police are investigating an early morning shooting as now a homicide that forced surrounding schools into lockdown Monday morning. Officers responded to a report of a shooting on Burncoat Street around 8:40 a.m. and located 28-year-old male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to the Worcester Police Department.
cnyhomepage.com
Missing 16-year-old Massachusetts girl may be in danger, police seek public’s help in New England
RAYNHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are looking for the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old that may be within 100 miles of Raynham. According to a news release sent to 22News from Raynham Police Department, 16-year-old Colleen Weaver left her home in Raynham between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Tuesday, October 18. Police believe she may be in danger and has not been in contact with anyone since her disappearance.
WCVB
Jail officers, inmates hospitalized after prison fight at Middleton House of Correction
MIDDLETON, Mass. — Two officers and two inmates were hospitalized Saturday after a fight at the Middleton House of Correction, according to a report. The Middleton jail was locked down after the incident that involved seven inmates, the Eagle Tribune reported. Three weapons were found during a search following...
nbcboston.com
Police Conduct Sweeps on North Shore Targeting Gang Members, Drugs: Sources
State and federal law enforcement were conducting sweeps Tuesday morning on the North Shore of Massachusetts, targeting gang members and drugs, sources have confirmed to the NBC10 Boston Investigators. The sweeps were being performed by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Massachusetts State Police Gang Task Force, according to sources.
18-year-old arrested after man walking in Medford was hit, killed by car
MEDFORD -- An 18-year-old driver was arrested after he allegedly hit and killed a man who was walking in Medford Sunday night. Massachusetts State Police said the crash happened on Middlesex Avenue around 6:50 p.m. Walter Wishoski, 77, of Malden, was crossing the street and in the right travel lane when he was hit by a Ford Fiesta, State Police said. He was rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.The driver, 18-year-old Everton Candido, of Somerville, stayed on the scene. He was charged with unlicensed operation of a car.
Middleton House of Correction in lockdown after fight involving inmates leads to injuries
MIDDLETON, Mass. — The Middleton jail and House of Correction remained in lockdown on Tuesday after a weekend fight involving seven inmates that resulted in injuries to two inmates and two officers, the Essex County Sheriff’s Department said. Officials described the injuries as minor. After the disturbance on...
whdh.com
Two men arrested and charged with murder in connection with 2021 shooting in Brockton
BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two men were arrested in connection with a fatal September 2021 shooting. The Plymouth County District Attorney announced Massachusetts State Police and Brockton Police arrested Leonardo Monteiro, 22, in Brockton, and Ivanilson Brando, 23, in Stoughton Saturday after a lengthy investigation identified the two individuals as suspects in the shooting.
TJ Maxx Reports $2,999 in Merchandise Stolen to Framingham Police
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police is investigating a theft at the TJ Maxx store in Shoppers World in Framingham. The theft was reported to police on October 21 at 10:42 a.m., but happened on October 15, said Deputy Police Chief Victor Pereira. “A white male entered the store wearing a...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man denied parole in the shooting death of 25-year-old Derrick Wilson
BOSTON – The Massachusetts Parole Board recently concluded by a unanimous vote that a Massachusetts man be denied parole after murdering another man. According to the Board, on November 18, 2010, after a jury trial in Plymouth Superior Court, Kenneth Faulk was convicted of second-degree murder in the shooting death of 25-year-old Derrick Wilson. Faulk was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.
NECN
NH Man Arrested in Brutal Hammer Attack and Robbery
A New Hampshire man is facing charges following a months-long investigation into a robbery and hammer attack. Police say a man was brutally attacked with a hammer and robbed in Nashua, New Hampshire, on August 27. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with severe facial injuries, police said. He was then transported to Massachusetts General Hospital to receive specialized care.
Schools Locked Down after Fatal Shooting on Burncoat Street
WORCESTER - Police responded to a shooting on Monday morning and placed schools on Burncoat Street into lockdown. A report of a shooting brought police to 480 Burncoat St. at around 8:40 AM, where one injured person was transported to a local hospital. The victim was later pronounced dead. Police...
“He’s an evil person”: Harmony Montgomery’s grandfather reacts to Adam’s arrest
Manchester, NH — The maternal grandfather of Harmony Montgomery said the charges filed against the child’s father are what he’s been waiting for all along. Adam Montgomery was charged Monday with second-degree murder for “recklessly causing Harmony’s death on or around Dec. 7, 2019.″ He is also charged with falsifying physical evidence, abuse of a corpse, and tampering with a witness.
whdh.com
Boston Police release identity of victim in Dorchester shooting
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police released the name of the man who was shot and killed in Dorchester Saturday. Boston Police announced the victim was Daniel Sanders, 36, of Dorchester. Police said they found Sanders around 1 a.m. Oct. 22, while responding to a report of a shooting near Baird...
californiaexaminer.net
Mother Slain In Front Of 12-year-old Son In Mattapan Shooting
On Sunday morning, there was a shooting in Mattapan that claimed the life of a local lady. On Fairlawn Ave, it occurred just before 5 a.m. Officers in Boston discovered a lady in her 20s who had been shot. When emergency medical services arrived in Boston, they declared her dead.
