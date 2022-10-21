ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

The Saginaw News

More Michigan kids could get lead poisoning help with testing change

Under the previous definition of high blood lead levels, there were 1,907 Michigan children who hit that mark in 2021. However, a recent adjustment to that threshold means more than 3,400 young Michiganders met that threshold last year. By lowering the bar for what’s deemed a high blood level, health officials have increased access for available public health services and lead reduction programs.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan reports 12,167 COVID cases, 158 new deaths

Michigan reported 12,167 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases last week, as well as 158 new deaths linked to the virus. The state averaged 1,381 confirmed infections per day, according to data published Tuesday, Oct. 25, by the Department of Health and Human Services. That’s up slightly from 1,369 cases per day a week ago, but still down from 1,408 per day the week prior.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

‘The jury has spoken.’ Jackson County men emotional after being convicted in Whitmer kidnapping plot

JACKSON, MI -- A trio of Jackson County men face several decades in prison after being convicted of aiding in a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Joseph Morrison, 28, Pete Musico, 44 -- both of Munith -- and Paul Bellar, 24, of Milford, were all found guilty Wednesday, Oct. 26, on charges of providing material support for terrorist acts and attempting to commit felonies as an associate or member of gang, both punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Extended forecast says don’t expect winter really soon

There is wintry cold air building into a large airmass across Canada. Indications are that cold will head south into the U.S., just not Michigan’s part of the U.S. The large area of cold has developed. It’s a December-like area of cold stretching across Canada. This tells me if the cold continues to build, winter won’t wait until January before it hits Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

There could have been 18 more victims, Michigan sheriff says of Oxford High School shooting

There were 18 more bullets. There might have been 18 more victims. That’s if Oakland County sheriffs deputies and other area law enforcement hadn’t reacted as quickly as they did after 15-year-old sophomore Ethan Crumbley opened fire on classmates and staff at Oxford High School in Michigan on Nov. 30, 2021, said Oakland County Sheriff Michael J. Bouchard.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
MLive

When will Michigan’s great weather come to an end?

There is an end very soon to the sunshine and 70-degree plus weather. A storm system will move through now through Wednesday. But this change in weather here in Michigan will only last a few days. Here is the current radar, showing the storm system hanging west of Michigan as...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Grand Rapids Press

The Grand Rapids Press

The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids. Part of Michigan's #1 media organization www.mlivemediagroup.com

 https://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/

