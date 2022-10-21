Read full article on original website
Related
Michigan to get 138 new electric school buses with $50M in federal cash
Dozens of new electric school buses will be coming to Michigan in a major effort to reduce harmful diesel emissions after authorities announced more than $50 million will come to the state from a recent federal program’s nearly $1 billion first round of awards. The federal program was designed...
Michigan auto supplier expanding EV footprint with $10.2M in state funding
LANSING, MI – A Michigan auto supplier is boosting its electric vehicle manufacturing and creating more than 1,500 jobs with the help of state funding. The Michigan Strategic Fund awarded Magna International three grants to secure separate projects in metro Detroit during its Tuesday, Oct. 25 board meeting. Magna...
More Michigan kids could get lead poisoning help with testing change
Under the previous definition of high blood lead levels, there were 1,907 Michigan children who hit that mark in 2021. However, a recent adjustment to that threshold means more than 3,400 young Michiganders met that threshold last year. By lowering the bar for what’s deemed a high blood level, health officials have increased access for available public health services and lead reduction programs.
Eliminating retirement tax, Biden and economy: see what Gov. Whitmer said after the debate
ROCHESTER, MI — After finishing the second debate, Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer responded to dozens of questions asked by local, state and national media on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at Oakland University in Rochester. Whitmer said Michigan needs “a true leader who can solve problems and deliver jobs.”. The...
3 men convicted of aiding plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer
JACKSON, MI -- A jury has found three Michigan men guilty on multiple felony charges related to a plot to kidnap Michigan’s governor in 2020. The verdict, announced Wednesday, Oct. 26, inside a Jackson County courtroom, followed three weeks of testimony and temporary delays. Joseph Morrison, Pete Musico and...
Michigan reports 12,167 COVID cases, 158 new deaths
Michigan reported 12,167 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases last week, as well as 158 new deaths linked to the virus. The state averaged 1,381 confirmed infections per day, according to data published Tuesday, Oct. 25, by the Department of Health and Human Services. That’s up slightly from 1,369 cases per day a week ago, but still down from 1,408 per day the week prior.
Here’s where absentee ballots are most popular in Michigan
More than 771,000 Michigan voters have already voted in next month’s election via absentee ballot – and more than 330,000 of these ballots were submitted in the past week. Michigan’s general election is Tuesday, Nov. 8, less than two weeks away.
Man who threatened Michigan 911 dispatchers sentenced to prison
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A man who made numerous threatening calls to 911 was sentenced to prison. Jonathan Joshua Munafo was sentenced to two years in prison Oct. 26, by U.S. District Judge Janet Neff. He pleaded guilty May 25, to one count of communicating a threat in interstate...
‘The jury has spoken.’ Jackson County men emotional after being convicted in Whitmer kidnapping plot
JACKSON, MI -- A trio of Jackson County men face several decades in prison after being convicted of aiding in a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Joseph Morrison, 28, Pete Musico, 44 -- both of Munith -- and Paul Bellar, 24, of Milford, were all found guilty Wednesday, Oct. 26, on charges of providing material support for terrorist acts and attempting to commit felonies as an associate or member of gang, both punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
Wallet Watch: cheap dates, cheaper weed and expensive minerals
Hello again! We’re back for another weekly recap via Wallet Watch. My colleague Rose White, and I are bringing you up to speed with everything you might have missed in Michigan economy news. Costs dashing dates. This week I looked into how inflation is deflating the dating pool. High...
What’s shown and hidden in Whitmer’s and Dixon’s financial disclosures
Michigan voters can finally see tax returns for both of the state’s major gubernatorial candidates. As recently as Oct. 7, Republican candidate Tudor Dixon wouldn’t commit to releasing tax returns. But they’ve since appeared on her campaign website without fanfare. Filing jointly with her husband, Aaron Dixon,...
‘Their gang was training for action.’ Closing arguments heard in Whitmer kidnapping trial
JACKSON, MI -- After three weeks of testimony and temporary delays, the trial for three Jackson-area men charged with aiding a plot to kidnap Michigan’s governor has entered its final hours. Closing arguments were heard Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 24-25, in the jury trial of Joseph Morrison, Pete Musico...
A new Michigan law is benching some post-retirement teachers hoping to coach
If a teacher who coaches school sports wants to retire, but hopes to return to their coaching position relatively quickly, how long do they need to wait before they can get back to business while still getting paid?. Though that may sound like the setup for a joke, the real...
Michigan students’ declining test scores are ‘clearest picture yet’ of pandemic learning loss
Newly released test scores shows Michigan students continue to struggle to reach pre-pandemic academic achievements, leaving educators grappling with solutions on how to move students forward. Michigan students’ scores on the National Assessment on Educational Progress (NAEP) math and reading tests in the fourth and eighth grade were below the...
How drinking water concerns could bring an economic boom to rural Michigan
OCEANA COUNTY, MI – What started as a drinking water concern for agricultural workers facing eviction could turn into an economic boom for a small rural town in West Michigan that also happens to be home to one of the country’s largest fruit processors. An apartment complex for...
Great Lakes region sees record cruise ship season in 2022
The 2022 Great Lakes cruising season is at an end - and it was a banner year. With more than 150,000 passenger visits to ports large and small, generating an economic impact of about $125 million, 2022 was a record-setting season for the region, officials said. It was also a...
Extended forecast says don’t expect winter really soon
There is wintry cold air building into a large airmass across Canada. Indications are that cold will head south into the U.S., just not Michigan’s part of the U.S. The large area of cold has developed. It’s a December-like area of cold stretching across Canada. This tells me if the cold continues to build, winter won’t wait until January before it hits Michigan.
Abortion rights, COVID-19 in schools, book bans: Tudor Dixon’s thoughts after second debate
ROCHESTER, MI — After finishing the second debate, Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon responded to dozens of questions asked by local, state and national media on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at Oakland University in Rochester. Education, COVID-19 vaccination, abortion rights and books being banned in schools were among some of...
There could have been 18 more victims, Michigan sheriff says of Oxford High School shooting
There were 18 more bullets. There might have been 18 more victims. That’s if Oakland County sheriffs deputies and other area law enforcement hadn’t reacted as quickly as they did after 15-year-old sophomore Ethan Crumbley opened fire on classmates and staff at Oxford High School in Michigan on Nov. 30, 2021, said Oakland County Sheriff Michael J. Bouchard.
When will Michigan’s great weather come to an end?
There is an end very soon to the sunshine and 70-degree plus weather. A storm system will move through now through Wednesday. But this change in weather here in Michigan will only last a few days. Here is the current radar, showing the storm system hanging west of Michigan as...
The Grand Rapids Press
Grand Rapids, MI
26K+
Followers
30K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT
The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids. Part of Michigan's #1 media organization www.mlivemediagroup.comhttps://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/
Comments / 0