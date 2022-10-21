The playoffs are right around the corner in Texas and there are some huge district matchups featured this week including the MaxPreps Game of the Week between No. 15 Duncanville and DeSoto. The Panthers are 7-0 and have won every game by at least 13 points. The Eagles only loss came against No. 2 St. Frances Academy (Baltimore) and have since won six straight, outscoring the opposition 334-100.

DUNCANVILLE, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO