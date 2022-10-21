Read full article on original website
Channel 3000
Kenneth G Martin
LODI – Kenneth George Martin Sr, age 65, of Lodi, Wisconsin formerly Lombard, Illinois, passed away suddenly on October 22, 2022. He is survived by Jennifer (nee Gore) Martin, his “beautiful bride” of nearly 38 years; his children, Kenneth Martin Jr and Katrina (David) Bailey, all three of whom he was so very proud of; and grandsons Dexter and Milo Bailey, the lights of his life that outshone all the stars in the sky. Finally, Scooter, his loving and faithful pup who completely captured his heart and half his dinner plate every single night.
Ruth A. Powell
Ruth A. Powell, age 90, of rural Gays Mills, passed away on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at Our House Senior Living in Richland Center. She was born on April 12, 1932, in Utica, WI the daughter of Orville and Beatrice (Olson) Purington. Ruth was married on September 11, 1954, to John E. Powell.
JoAnn F. Wagner
JoAnn F. Wagner went to walk with the angels on October 24, 2022. She spent the last several months of her life holding the hand of her husband Bill, the love of her life, and in the company of her children and grandchildren. JoAnn dedicated her entire life to bringing joy to her family. If you spent any time at all with JoAnn, you knew she had undying love for her family, a sharp wit (somewhat sassy) and that she had stars in her eyes for her grandchildren and great children. If you asked each child separately who was “Mom’s favorite,” he or she would all secretly say they were. JoAnn had the ability to make each child or grandchild think they were the most important person in the world.
Arlene A. O’Donnell
LODI – Arlene A. O’Donnell, age 96, of Lodi, passed away on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Divine Rehab and Nursing Lodi. She was born on August 19, 1926, in Swea City, Iowa, the daughter of Clarence and Lida (Work) Saxton. Arlene graduated high school at age 16...
Robert Joseph Felton
Robert Felton, age 76, of Adams, Wisconsin, passed away on Saturday, October 22, 2022. A celebration of life memorial gathering will be held on Sunday, October 30, 2022 from 12:00 noon until 2:00 p.m. at the Picha Funeral Home in Lake Delton, WI. Bob was born March 31, 1946, in...
James “Jim” W. Craney
James William Craney, age 79, was born to William and Ella (Wilson) Craney on January 13, 1943. He married Sharon A. Royston on August 19, 1967 and their son Douglas joined them in 1969. Jim passed away at home on October 21, 2022 with Sharon and Doug at his side.
Robert Anthony Haworth
MIDDLETON – Robert Anthony Haworth, age 75, passed away in Madison, Wis., on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born on June 14, 1947, to Horace and Kathleen Haworth in Retford, England. After graduating from high school in 1965, he went on to study Physics and earn a Ph.D. in Biophysics at the University of Manchester. Having come to faith in Christ during his college years, he joined the Physics Department Christian Group where he met his future wife, Alison. They were married on July 19, 1969. In 1973, Rob accepted a postdoc position at the Enzyme Institute in Madison, kicking off a 35-year career in heart research at the University of Wisconsin.
Dr. Richard Rohowetz
Dr. Richard Rohowetz, age 77 of Dodgeville passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022 of natural causes. Richard was born on July 16, 1945 to Robert and Twila Rohowetz. He graduated from Queen of Apostles High School. Post high school education included: Holy Name Seminary, St Cloud State University, UW Platteville and Marquette Dental School where he met and later married Carla Szarafinski on December 26, 1970. Carla passed away on November 18, 2010.
Darla Lynne Sanders
Our world lost a beautiful smile when Darla L. Sanders died unexpectedly of natural causes on Saturday October 22, 2022. Darla was born January 19, 1943 in Canada. She was the only child of Byron and Ivy (Dove) Murray. Her parents relocated many times while she was growing up, and...
