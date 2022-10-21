Read full article on original website
Chiefs reveal secret weapon to team chemistry that Kyler Murray is going to hate
The Kansas City Chiefs have revealed their secret weapon to improving team chemistry, and it’s one that took a jab at Kyler Murray. The Kansas City Chiefs have revealed their secret weapon to improving team chemistry, and it’s one that took a jab at Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.
3 Best NFL Teams to Bet Against the Spread This Season
Another week in the NFL, means another week of teams covering and switching up the rankings. Of the three teams that were at the top of the list last week, one failed to cover, one did cover and another one was on a BYE. That leaves us with a shaky situation at the top.
Ravens vs. Buccaneers Prediction: Buccaneers Continue To Slide On Short Week
For the first time in over a month, we have a Thursday Night Football matchup that looks good on paper. Both teams are in first place in their respective divisions and look to keep it that way. While the records aren’t as great as what we thought they’d be at this point in the year, it’s Tom Brady vs. Lamar Jackson.
Chiefs Bye Week Promo: Get $200 if a TD is Scored in Any NFL Game This Week
Bye-week blues got you down? Fear no more, because you can still win BIG this week thanks to BetMGM. With just a simple $10 bet, you’ll get $200 free once someone in that game scores a TD! Here’s how to claim this incredible offer. BetMGM Kansas Sign-Up Bonus.
Vegas Now Projects Aaron Rodgers and Packers to Miss the Playoffs
Things are going from bad to worse for the Green Bay Packers. The have now lost to the New York Giants, New York Jets, and Washington Commanders in three-straight weeks. They were favored by a combined 20.5 points in those games, and now they're spiraling down to the bottom half of teams in the NFC.
Buccaneers need to make legend an offer he can’t refuse
The Buccaneers are dying on offense with Byron Leftwich. They need to make a change, and the good news is they have an easy replacement option. The Buccaneers need to cut ties with Byron Leftwich as soon as humanly possible. If not tonight, tomorrow is the next-best option. There is...
Which Patriots wide receivers will be gone by the trade deadline?
The NFL trade deadline is approaching quickly on November 1, and four wide receivers from the New England Patriots are reportedly being targeted by other teams. The NFL trade deadline is rapidly approaching, and teams have reportedly shown interest in four New England Patriots wide receivers. According to Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston, the Pats have received calls about Jakobi Meyers, DeVante Parker, Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne.
Robert Quinn traded to Eagles: Best memes and tweets
The Philadelphia Eagles made a huge addition to their roster ahead of the trade deadline, acquiring Chicago Bears pass rusher Robert Quinn. The Philadelphia Eagles made some big additions throughout this offseason, with wide receiver A.J. Brown, safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, linebacker Haason Reddick, and cornerback James Bradberry standing out. Entering Week 8, the Eagles are the lone undefeated team in the NFL. With the trade deadline arriving on Nov. 1, the Eagles made another big addition to help them with the latter part of the season.
5 breakout fantasy football stars to pick up for Week 8
Injuries and trades have made a trio of running backs rate among the top fantasy football pickups ahead of Week 8 in the NFL. The one thing you don’t want to see in fantasy football, or the NFL for that matter, is killer injuries. The New York Jets saw star rookie running back Breece Hall go down with a knee injury while the Seattle Seahawks also saw the same happen to top receiver D.K. Metcalf.
Browns trade rumors: Kareem Hunt and 3 players Cleveland should deal
The Cleveland Browns sit at 2-5 in the AFC North and appear headed towards a sell-off at this year’s trade deadline. Let’s break down some trade chips. The 2022 NFL Trade Deadline is just days away. All trades must be completed by 4 PM ET on Tuesday, November 4th.
NFL quarterback rankings: Mahomes destroys worlds
On Sunday afternoon, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes went into San Francisco and torched an elite defense for a 44-23 win. Our 2022 FanSided NFL quarterback rankings go live each Wednesday morning throughout the regular season, and we use a sliding scale incorporating current and past performances, with the former meaning more as the year goes on.
