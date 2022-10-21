ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buccaneers need to make legend an offer he can’t refuse

The Buccaneers are dying on offense with Byron Leftwich. They need to make a change, and the good news is they have an easy replacement option. The Buccaneers need to cut ties with Byron Leftwich as soon as humanly possible. If not tonight, tomorrow is the next-best option. There is...
TAMPA, FL
Which Patriots wide receivers will be gone by the trade deadline?

The NFL trade deadline is approaching quickly on November 1, and four wide receivers from the New England Patriots are reportedly being targeted by other teams. The NFL trade deadline is rapidly approaching, and teams have reportedly shown interest in four New England Patriots wide receivers. According to Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston, the Pats have received calls about Jakobi Meyers, DeVante Parker, Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne.
Robert Quinn traded to Eagles: Best memes and tweets

The Philadelphia Eagles made a huge addition to their roster ahead of the trade deadline, acquiring Chicago Bears pass rusher Robert Quinn. The Philadelphia Eagles made some big additions throughout this offseason, with wide receiver A.J. Brown, safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, linebacker Haason Reddick, and cornerback James Bradberry standing out. Entering Week 8, the Eagles are the lone undefeated team in the NFL. With the trade deadline arriving on Nov. 1, the Eagles made another big addition to help them with the latter part of the season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
5 breakout fantasy football stars to pick up for Week 8

Injuries and trades have made a trio of running backs rate among the top fantasy football pickups ahead of Week 8 in the NFL. The one thing you don’t want to see in fantasy football, or the NFL for that matter, is killer injuries. The New York Jets saw star rookie running back Breece Hall go down with a knee injury while the Seattle Seahawks also saw the same happen to top receiver D.K. Metcalf.
NFL quarterback rankings: Mahomes destroys worlds

On Sunday afternoon, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes went into San Francisco and torched an elite defense for a 44-23 win. Our 2022 FanSided NFL quarterback rankings go live each Wednesday morning throughout the regular season, and we use a sliding scale incorporating current and past performances, with the former meaning more as the year goes on.
KANSAS CITY, MO
