Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The history and transformations of the Eloise AsylumAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Buckeyes end 4-game homestand Wednesday hosting MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Dak Prescott Cleared to Play Against Detroit on SundayLarry LeaseDallas, TX
The 2022 Tigers: Who Delighted? Who Disappointed?IBWAA
Related
20-Year-Old Lucas Dreven Nash Died In A Motorcycle Crash In Oakland County (Oakland County, MI)
The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office reported a motorcycle crash that claimed a life. The crash happened on Harvey Lake Road south of Wardlow Road in Highland Township around 6:47 p.m.
fox2detroit.com
Wyandotte vigil held for Downriver CMU freshman killed in car crash
WYANDOTTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - From red balloons to red plaid shirts, several high school friends showed up in Amanda Grace Kish’s favorite color along the Wyandotte waterfront - honoring a life cut short last weekend. "I don’t know where we’ll go from here," said Sue Geftos, her cousin....
ClickOnDetroit.com
Search for serial thief targeting elderly residents on Detroit’s west side continues
DETROIT – Residents of Detroit’s North Rosedale Park keep an extra eye out for one another after learning that another elderly resident living alone has become the target of a serial burglar. Since May, the Detroit Police Department says, there have been nearly a dozen break-ins and attempted...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Officials describe finding body of missing Detroit mother in garbage bags at her boyfriend’s home
DETROIT – A forensic technician and a homicide officer were called upon in court Tuesday to describe how they found the dismembered remains of a missing Detroit mother inside garbage bags at her boyfriend’s home. Rondell Lamar Watters, 45, of Detroit, returned to court Tuesday (Oct. 25) for...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man charged for workplace murder of 27-year-old at Hazel Park manufacturing plant
HAZEL PARK, Mich. – A man has been charged in connection with the workplace murder of a 27-year-old at a manufacturing plant in Hazel Park. Police said the shooting happened around 7 a.m. Friday (Oct. 21) outside the LG Electronics facility near 10 Mile and Dequindre roads in Hazel Park.
1 Person Died In A Fatal Crash In Madison Heights (Madison Heights, MI)
According to the Michigan State Police, a fatal crash was reported on Monday in Madison Heights. Officials confirmed that one motorist died due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred on eastbound I-696 near Dequindre Road.
Police: threat written on mirror at South Lyon High School not credible, 3 weeks after false threat at South Lyon East led to charges
Police are investigating after a high school in South Lyon was placed on lockdown for the second time this month. Authorities say the threat was deemed to be non-credible.
ClickOnDetroit.com
20-year-old killed when motorcycle strikes deer, forcing him into oncoming traffic in Oakland County
HIGHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 20-year-old man was killed over the weekend when his motorcycle struck a deer in Oakland County, causing him to cross into oncoming traffic, where he was hit by an SUV, police said. The crash happened at 6:47 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 22) on Harvey Lake...
candgnews.com
Police investigate deadly three-vehicle crash in Rochester Hills
ROCHESTER HILLS — A 74-year-old man from Rochester Hills was killed in a three-vehicle traffic crash the evening of Oct. 12. According to reports from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, at around 8 p.m., the man was driving a 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee eastbound on Auburn Road, near John R Road, in Rochester Hills when he struck the back of a 2009 Ford Edge that was stopped at a red light.
fox2detroit.com
Southfield woman sentenced to prison for 2019 hit-and-run that killed woman crossing Telegraph
REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2 - A woman will spend time in prison for a 2019 hit-and-run crash that killed a woman on Telegraph in Redford Township. Chirin Kudeimati, 51, of Southfield, was sentenced to 1-15 years in prison Tuesday after pleading guilty to failure to stop at the scene of an accident when at fault causing death and moving violation causing death.
The Oakland Press
Southfield woman gets 1-15 years in prison for fatal hit and run
A Wayne County judge on Tuesday sentenced a Southfield woman for a hit-and-run crash that left a Detroit woman dead in the roadway. Judge Wanda Evans of the 3rd Judicial Circuit handed Chirin Kudeimati, 41, a sentence of 1 to 15 years in prison for the Dec. 4, 2019 crash that killed 40-year-old Najla Mateen II, ClickonDetroit reported.
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘I want her to feel the pain I feel’: Southfield woman sentenced for hit-and-run that killed mother
DETROIT – A Southfield woman was sentenced Tuesday for running a red light, striking a 40-year-old mother in a crosswalk, and leaving her there to die. Police said they were called at 1:06 p.m. Dec. 4, 2019, to the area of West McNichols and Telegraph roads in Detroit. When...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Family remembers Lyft driver killed in Pontiac shooting
PONTIAC, Mich. – The family of the Lyft driver that was killed in Pontiac is speaking out for the first time Monday. The shooting occurred last Friday morning at Putnam Avenue and Rundell Street. A memorial continues to grow for the Lyft driver shot and killed on the job....
fox2detroit.com
Family, community rally for justice one month after Detroit teen fatally shot
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Family and community members gathered Sunday for a justice rally following the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Nataja Boleware on Detroit's east side. "This is not a game; that sister should be here. She could have been the cure for cancer. The first black female president." The...
fox2detroit.com
Mother of 6 shot to death at Detroit motel leaves family desperate for justice
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 42-year-old mother of six was murdered in a Detroit motel, leaving a grieving family desperate for closure, and police, for answers,. Stacie Ball’s body was discovered at the Travel Inn on Harper Road last Tuesday. "You didn't have to her like that, you didn't,"...
Have you seen Antonio?: 90-year-old Livonia man never made it to family gathering
Livonia Police are requesting the public’s asistance to locate 90-year-old Antonio Bollella. Relatives reported him missing on Sunday, October 23. He had failed to make it to a family gathering in Commerce Township, and had not contacted anyone.
Freshman in custody for bringing Airsoft gun to Macomb County high school
Police say it happened around 8:30 a.m. Monday morning at Clintondale High School— the same day the accused Oxford shooter pled guilty to 24 charges, including terrorism, for killing four students in a mass shooting in November.
ClickOnDetroit.com
25-year-old woman killed in Sterling Heights when forklift she was driving fell on her, police say
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – A 25-year-old woman was killed overnight in Sterling Heights when the forklift she was driving fell on top of her, police said. The incident happened around midnight Sunday into Monday (Oct. 24) at Metalsa, a business in the 40100 block of Mitchell Drive. Sterling Heights...
25-year-old woman killed in forklift accident in Sterling Heights
Sterling Heights police say a 25-year-old woman was killed in a forklift accident overnight. The incident reportedly happened around midnight on Mitchell Drive.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Wayne State police: Student threatened with gun during road rage incident in Detroit
DETROIT – A Wayne State University student was involved in a road rage incident on Monday in Detroit. According to Wayne State University police, a 23-year-old student reported that she was driving near Martin Luther King Boulevard and Grand River Avenue on Monday afternoon when she noticed a newer model, four-door, black Cadillac CT6 with tinted windows following her.
Comments / 0