Dearborn Heights, MI

fox2detroit.com

Wyandotte vigil held for Downriver CMU freshman killed in car crash

WYANDOTTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - From red balloons to red plaid shirts, several high school friends showed up in Amanda Grace Kish’s favorite color along the Wyandotte waterfront - honoring a life cut short last weekend. "I don’t know where we’ll go from here," said Sue Geftos, her cousin....
WYANDOTTE, MI
candgnews.com

Police investigate deadly three-vehicle crash in Rochester Hills

ROCHESTER HILLS — A 74-year-old man from Rochester Hills was killed in a three-vehicle traffic crash the evening of Oct. 12. According to reports from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, at around 8 p.m., the man was driving a 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee eastbound on Auburn Road, near John R Road, in Rochester Hills when he struck the back of a 2009 Ford Edge that was stopped at a red light.
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
fox2detroit.com

Southfield woman sentenced to prison for 2019 hit-and-run that killed woman crossing Telegraph

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2 - A woman will spend time in prison for a 2019 hit-and-run crash that killed a woman on Telegraph in Redford Township. Chirin Kudeimati, 51, of Southfield, was sentenced to 1-15 years in prison Tuesday after pleading guilty to failure to stop at the scene of an accident when at fault causing death and moving violation causing death.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
The Oakland Press

Southfield woman gets 1-15 years in prison for fatal hit and run

A Wayne County judge on Tuesday sentenced a Southfield woman for a hit-and-run crash that left a Detroit woman dead in the roadway. Judge Wanda Evans of the 3rd Judicial Circuit handed Chirin Kudeimati, 41, a sentence of 1 to 15 years in prison for the Dec. 4, 2019 crash that killed 40-year-old Najla Mateen II, ClickonDetroit reported.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Family remembers Lyft driver killed in Pontiac shooting

PONTIAC, Mich. – The family of the Lyft driver that was killed in Pontiac is speaking out for the first time Monday. The shooting occurred last Friday morning at Putnam Avenue and Rundell Street. A memorial continues to grow for the Lyft driver shot and killed on the job....
PONTIAC, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Wayne State police: Student threatened with gun during road rage incident in Detroit

DETROIT – A Wayne State University student was involved in a road rage incident on Monday in Detroit. According to Wayne State University police, a 23-year-old student reported that she was driving near Martin Luther King Boulevard and Grand River Avenue on Monday afternoon when she noticed a newer model, four-door, black Cadillac CT6 with tinted windows following her.
DETROIT, MI

