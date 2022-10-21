Read full article on original website
Related
Wichita Eagle
New York Mets Expected to Sign Jeremy Hefner to new Contract
The Mets are close to extending the longest tenured member of their coaching staff. According to Mike Puma of The New York Post, pitching coach Jeremy Hefner is finalizing a new contract that would keep him in the same role for next season and possibly beyond. The 36-year-old has spent...
Wichita Eagle
Dodgers News: Belief is That Tyler Anderson Returns to LA in Free Agency This Winter
The Dodgers' offseason conversation is going to be dominated by a lot of big names. Will Trea Turner re-sign or head elsewhere in free agency? If he leaves, might L.A. go after Dansby Swanson or Carlos Correa or Xander Bogaerts? Will Los Angeles be real contenders in the Aaron Judge bidding? And will Clayton Kershaw be back for his 16th season in Dodger blue?
San Diego Union-Tribune
Seidler, Padres feel obligation to maintain commitment to winning
Padres chairman indicates team's payroll likely to remain close to same level as franchise looks to pursue long-awaited first World Series title
Wichita Eagle
How the Phillies Can Upset the Astros and Win the World Series
The Astros have yet to lose in the postseason, going 7–0 vs. the Mariners and Yankees. So how could the Phillies, a club with 87 wins in the regular season, the fewest of any National League playoff team, win four of seven against the American League champs? Here’s a blueprint for how Philadelphia could deliver yet another case of World Series heartbreak from the NL East to Houston.
Wichita Eagle
Yankees’ Infielders Take Blame For Costly Botched Double Play Against Astros in Game 4
NEW YORK — You can't make a mistake like this and expect to beat the Astros. Not in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series, one loss away from getting swept. The Yankees were clinging to a one-run lead in the top of the seventh inning on Sunday night. Their offense had finally shown up, pushing five runs across through the first six innings—that's after New York scored a grand total of four runs in the first three games of this series, three lifeless losses.
Wichita Eagle
Giants TE Daniel Bellinger Reportedly Suffered Fracture Around Eye Socket
New York Giants rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger, who was poked in the eye during Sunday's 23-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, reported suffering a fracture around the eye socket and septum, the cartilage in one's nose, according to an ESPN report. Doctors are reportedly determining whether surgery is necessary...
Celtics' Williams suspended 1 game for bumping referee
The NBA has suspended Celtics forward Grant Williams for one game without pay for using inappropriate language and making contact with a referee
Wichita Eagle
From the Archives: The Sad, Happy Tale of Allan Stanley
If you were a New York Rangers rooter in November 1954, you wouldn't have wanted to be Allan Stanley. For four years, the handsome – when he had his teeth in – defenseman was ridiculed by Blueshirts fans like no player in the club's long history. The hissing and moaning from the farthest reaches of the end balcony down to the costly arena seats was unremittingly insulting.
Wichita Eagle
FanDuel Promo Code Offer Dishes Out No Sweat First Bet For NFL Bettors
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. The NFL caught some flak for its lackluster early-season Thursday Night Football matchups, but this week’s clash between Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Lamar Jackson’s Baltimore Ravens provides a compelling reason for new bettors to take advantage of the FanDuel promo code deal and the $1,000 No Sweat First Bet offer.
Comments / 0