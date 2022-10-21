Read full article on original website
Macalester College Students Got a Close Look at Cannabis Farm in MinnesotaWilliam DavisSaint Paul, MN
Minnesota witness photographs high altitude donut-shaped UFORoger MarshMinnesota State
These Minnesota Residents Have Vanished With Very Little Information On Their DisappearancesThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMinneapolis, MN
ARC of Voter Justice Tour Increases Black Voter Registration.Matthew C. WoodruffJacksonville, FL
Kanye West Says George Floyd’s Death Was Caused by Fentanyl: "The guy's knee wasn't even on his neck like that."News TenderMinneapolis, MN
saturdaytradition.com
Penn State DE seen at practice after missing Minnesota game in Week 8 due to injury
Penn State defensive end Chop Robinson was seen in pads and practicing in Penn State’s practice Wednesday afternoon after missing the team’s most recent game. Robinson, a sophomore transfer from Maryland, played in all of the Lions’ first 6 games this season. The Athletic’s Audrey Snyder noticed Robinson at practice and posted a picture of him on social media.
saturdaytradition.com
Wisconsin hoops lands 2024 commitment from SF out of Minnesota
Wisconsin basketball and head coach Greg Gard landed a nice commitment Tuesday, edging out multiple B1G programs in the process. The commitment comes from Jack Robison, a 6-foot-6 small forward out of Lakeville North High School in Lakeville, Minnesota. Robison also held offers from Minnesota, Nebraska, USF and St. Thomas at the time of his commitment.
saturdaytradition.com
Pat Kraft, Penn State AD, reacts to 'frustrating and disappointing' aspect of Nittany Lions' 2023 B1G schedule
Pat Kraft isn’t happy. The Penn State Athletic Director reacted with disappointment to the announcement of the Nittany Lions’ 2023 B1G schedule. Kraft took particular issue with Penn State’s start in the conference. “It is incredibly frustrating and disappointing Penn State will be starting our Big Ten...
saturdaytradition.com
Penn State athletics updates Beaver Stadium's student section protocols ahead of Ohio State game
Penn State will be facing Ohio State on Saturday. Before then, Penn State athletics updated its safety protocols after reviewing what happened during the Minnesota game. After the athletics department saw what happened against Minnesota, there are going be some changes to how things work in the student section. Students will now have to wear a wristband that proves they are sitting there.
saturdaytradition.com
Penn State manic Monday: The madness of crowds and other highs and lows post-Minnesota, pre-Ohio State
Just under 110,000 people packed Beaver Stadium on Saturday night. All dressed in white and screaming their lungs out, they demanded attention. James Franklin noticed. Penn State’s 9th-year head coach delivered a game ball — figuratively, at least — to the Nittany masses for contributing to 5 first-half false starts by Minnesota’s offense.
saturdaytradition.com
James Franklin addresses Chop Robinson's value after DE practiced leading up to OSU game
James Franklin has to prepare for one of his team’s toughest challenges yet. Chop Robinson practicing was a good sign on Wednesday. Robinson has been out with a undisclosed injury since the season opener against Purdue. He practiced on Wednesday, however. Franklin talked about how disruptive Robinson can be...
saturdaytradition.com
PJ Fleck updates plans for WR Dylan Wright following absence in Week 8
P.J. Fleck set a return date for WR Dylan Wright on Monday. Wright missed the Penn State game due to a disciplinary issue. Fleck said that he expects Wright to be back for Saturday’s game against Rutgers, according to Pioneer Press’ Andy Greder. Wright has 112 yards receiving with 1 touchdown on the year. Wright has appeared in 6 games for the Golden Gophers this season.
Look: James Franklin Has 5-Word Response To Jim Harbaugh
October 15th's Big Ten battle between Michigan and Penn State featured a conflict in The Big House tunnel. The conference rivals jawed at each other in a standoff as they made their way to their respective locker rooms at halftime. Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh feels the conflict was caused...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State football: Is Penn State the Buckeyes' proving ground? Kinda.
When Ohio State faces Penn State on Saturday, much of the college football world is convinced that it’ll answer a question as yet unposed — what happens when the Buckeyes play a good team?. Yes, Ohio State is 7-0, and yes, they’re a solid No. 2 in the...
saturdaytradition.com
James Franklin comments on Penn State opening conference play away in 2023
James Franklin has had to start conference play on the road a lot during his tenure. It sounds like he’s getting tired of it. Penn State will have to do it again in 2023. Franklin brought up how AD Pat Kraft felt about the news, and stated that he didn’t want to discuss it at the time. Kraft was on record talking about how disappointed he was that Penn State is starting B1G play on the road for the eighth-straight season.
saturdaytradition.com
James Franklin, Penn State face unique challenge trying to replicate CJ Stroud's abilities in Week 9 practices
James Franklin has to find out a way to get his team ready to face C.J. Stroud on Saturday. Stroud isn’t an easy guy to prepare for. Franklin has been trying to figure out how to replicate Stroud on the practice field so that his defense can get an idea of what to expect. That’s going to be easier said than done. Franklin said that players like Stroud are a rare breed.
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day says Buckeyes will use tried and true method to prepare for raucous Penn State crowd
Ryan Day is in the process of preparing his Ohio State Buckeyes for a huge B1G matchup at Penn State. Day recently spoke on the volume in Beaver Stadium, saying “you can’t communicate with anybody” in the stadium due to the intense crowd noise. To prepare his...
saturdaytradition.com
Sean Clifford provides early insight on Ohio State's new-look defense ahead of Week 9 matchup
Sean Clifford has a big game in Week 9 as No. 13 Penn State is set to host No. 2 Ohio State. During his weekly press conference, Clifford pointed out that the biggest difference in Ohio State’s defense this season is that the Buckeyes are more aggressive, per Eleven Warriors Dan Hope.
This Minnesota Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
Penn State police urge community to avoid event featuring Proud Boys founder
“Provocateurs love nothing more than to fill a room with protesters and record it as content for their online platforms. As a community, we should not advance their purposes.”
Minneapolis to pay more than $700,000 to George Floyd demonstrators
MINNEAPOLIS - The city of Minneapolis will pay more than $700,000 to resolve complaints over excessive force by police during protests over the death of George Floyd.City council members on Thursday approved four separate settlements, with the largest award issued to a group of 11 Minnesotans and one Iowa resident. Their class action lawsuit in federal court accused Minneapolis police of targeting them with tear gas, rubber bullets and pepper spray as they peacefully protested Floyd's murder.Most of the plaintiffs were marching along the Interstate 35W bridge on May 31, 2020, when a semitrailer drove into a large crowd. Although nobody was seriously hurt, the suit alleges that police did not seek to discover if anyone was injured and focused on the safety of the truck driver."In other blatant displays of excessive force, captured on video, MPD officers can be seen spraying tear gas and pepper spray indiscriminately out of their squad car windows while driving through peaceful protests," according to a 60-page civil suit.The council unanimously voted to award $50,000 to each named plaintiff in the case.RELATED: Lawyers for mother of George Floyd's child share intent to sue Kanye West for $250M
Wisconsin Man Craps His Pants in Back of Cop Car
A 24-year-old Bloomer, Wi man was arrested for a DUI and put in the back of a squad car...While being held, he pooped his pants. Mandatory. This "pooper" was going to wrong way on a road, and eventually stuck his car in a ditch, The stinky suspect was stinking drunk, too.
Fatal I-35W crash closes lanes in Minneapolis Friday morning
At least one person has died in a crash on Interstate 35W in Minneapolis Friday morning, causing several lanes to be closed northbound. The Minnesota State Patrol says a Dodge Durango containing two people from Crystal was approaching Johnson Street at around 4:11 a.m when it left the road and rolled, coming to a rest on the shoulder.
Terrance Leslie charged with murder in Maplewood toddler's death
MAPLEWOOD, Minn. -- A 26-year-old Maplewood man is accused of murdering his girlfriend's 17-month-old girl earlier this week.The Ramsey County Attorney's Office on Thursday announced Terrance Valdez Leslie is charged with second-degree murder in connection to the toddler's death.Emergency responders were dispatched at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday to the 1400 block of County Road B East on the report of a 17-month-old girl with significant burn injuries. Despite attempts to save her life, the victim died shortly after at the hospital.According to the criminal complaint, Leslie was watching the child that evening as the mother was working. He told police that he...
mynortheaster.com
“Please, just resign”
The Columbia Heights City Council censured one of its own Monday, Oct. 10, but because they don’t have the power to remove her from office, Kt Jacobs retains her council seat. It was the latest chapter in a story that began July 24, when council candidate Justice Spriggs received...
