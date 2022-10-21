New Lenox, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice

HAZEL CREST, Ill. (CBS) -- Police in south suburban Hazel Crest issued a community alert Tuesday after a social media video showed two young men wielding guns at a children's playground.A resident contacted Hazel Crest police about the video, which showed two young men near the playset at a children's park in Hazel Crest. One of the men had a rifle, the other a handgun.Police are concerned about a possible danger to others, in particular children. They released photos of the two men.Hazel Crest police detectives say people are broadcasting openly on social media with guns within the village – between 167th and 171st streets and between Park Avenue and the Tri-State Tollway (I-294). In the videos, the young men display assault rifles and automatic handguns.Police said the events being broadcast on video appear to be directed toward specific people, but they represent a danger to the entire community.Anyone who knows the identity of the men in the photos or other relevant information is asked to call Hazel Crest police detectives at (708) 335-9640.

