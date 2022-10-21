ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Lenox, IL

New Lenox, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice

High School Football PRO
High School Football PRO
 5 days ago

The Carl Sandburg High School football team will have a game with Lincoln-Way Central High School on October 21, 2022, 15:00:00.

Carl Sandburg High School
Lincoln-Way Central High School
October 21, 2022
15:00:00
Sophomore Football

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wjol.com

Three Businesses Along Lincoln Hwy In New Lenox Robbed Overnight Saturday

Multiple businesses in New Lenox were robbed overnight on Saturday. Front doors and windows were smashed at the Pizza Hut by Route 30 and Walmart at 525 E. Lincoln Highway. Right next to the Pizza Hut, Jersey Mike’s Sub was robbed. Then the Wingstop across the street from Lincoln Way High School and finally at Rebel Gas Station at Laraway Road by Berkot’s.
NEW LENOX, IL
cwbchicago.com

Robbery team mugs at least 5 women during Monday morning spree

A group of robbers traveling in a stolen car mugged several women during daylight attacks between the Near West Side and Lincoln Park on Monday morning. One of the attacks was captured on video. Chicago police say no arrests have been made. The video, Tweeted by the now-deleted @Ryan_Chicago_ account,...
CHICAGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Aurora man charged in stabbing death

An Aurora man is charged with murder in a stabbing death from July. A news release from the Kane County State's Attorney's Office alleges that twenty-year-old Abel Quiñones-Herstad stabbed a woman multiple times in the torso, killing her. The victim was identified as 55-year-old Edith Gonzalez-Alarcon, of Aurora. It happened in a home 1-99 block of Jackson Place in Aurora where the two lived together.
AURORA, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man killed, another wounded in stabbing at Joliet bar

JOLIET, Ill. - One man was killed and another was wounded in a stabbing at a bar early Monday in southwest suburban Joliet. Joliet police responded to a report of a stabbing around 1 a.m. at the Spanish American Club located at 413 Meeker Avenue, police said. Officers found two...
JOLIET, IL
TheDailyBeast

8-Year-Old Accidentally Shot and Killed by Relative in Chicago

An 8-year-old was accidentally shot and killed by his 17-year-old relative on the South Side of Chicago Monday, according to police. The teenager was handling the gun inside their home when he shot 8-year-old Jaiden Hines, not knowing the gun was loaded, police said. The 17-year-old reportedly ran off but later surrendered to police, who said they didn’t charge him since there wasn’t evidence the shooting was intentional. A community activist, Andrew Holmes, said the family is “very close-knit” and Hines was a “fun little guy.” “I wish his mother would have her son to wake up in the morning and just laugh with her son,” Holmes said.Read it at Chicago Sun-Times
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Police issue alert after video shows men wielding guns at Hazel Crest playground

HAZEL CREST,  Ill. (CBS) -- Police in south suburban Hazel Crest issued a community alert Tuesday after a social media video showed two young men wielding guns at a children's playground.A resident contacted Hazel Crest police about the video, which showed two young men near the playset at a children's park in Hazel Crest. One of the men had a rifle, the other a handgun.Police are concerned about a possible danger to others, in particular children. They released photos of the two men.Hazel Crest police detectives say people are broadcasting openly on social media with guns within the village – between 167th and 171st streets and between Park Avenue and the Tri-State Tollway (I-294). In the videos, the young men display assault rifles and automatic handguns.Police said the events being broadcast on video appear to be directed toward specific people, but they represent a danger to the entire community.Anyone who knows the identity of the men in the photos or other relevant information is asked to call Hazel Crest police detectives at (708) 335-9640.
HAZEL CREST, IL
fox32chicago.com

Two men attacked and robbed after leaving party in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Illinois - Two men were attacked and robbed as they left a party in unincorporated Round Lake early Sunday morning. The Lake County Sheriff's Office said the men were walking out of a home on the 24500 block of West Forest Avenue shortly after midnight when they were approached by a man with a gun.
LAKE COUNTY, IL
WSPY NEWS

Two women from Peoria arrested in Oswego in alleged retail theft

Two women from Peoria were arrested on Friday according to the Oswego Police Department. 21-year-old Tanaysha M. McDaniel and Kenijha C. Fletcher are accused of taking about $497 worth of merchandise from the Burlington Coat Factory store in the 2400 block of Route 34. Both women are charged with felony...
OSWEGO, IL
WGN News

Man charged after fatal CTA bus stop crash on South Side

CHICAGO — A 32-year-old man has been charged in a fatal CTA bus stop crash Sunday that killed one person and injured three others on the city’s South Side. Police said Troy Shumpert was arrested and charged with one felony count of driving revoked/2+/person injury/death, a misdemeanor count of driving on a revoked license and […]
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Friends, family remember father of 3 killed at Lincoln Park rooftop lounge

Friends and family are sharing memories online of Cordaryl Allen, the 35-year-old man who was shot to death at the J. Parker lounge atop Hotel Lincoln, 1816 North Clark, over the weekend. Chicago police have not announced any arrests. The medical examiner’s office said Allen, a father of three, died...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 60, charged in West Side shooting

CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with aggravated battery in a shooting that wounded a another man on Oct. 10 on the West Side. Curtis Lamothe, 60, is accused of shooting a 44-year-old man in the 1100 block of South Mayfield Avenue, police said. The victim suffered a gunshot...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Man fired a gun, shooting his own cane, on busy Loop street corner, prosecutors say

Prosecutors say a man fired a gun on a busy downtown Chicago street corner Saturday evening, damaging his walking cane but injuring no one. Witnesses flagged down a Chicago police officer around 6:55 p.m. and directed them toward a man who was brandishing a gun on the corner of Randolph and Wabash, officials said. The cops approached the man, saw he was pointing a 9-millimeter pistol, and ordered him to drop it. He complied.
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Crest Hill Hopes Public Can Identify This Man

Crest Hill Police Department is once again releasing clear photos of a suspect in an alleged theft of a local grocery store. Police hope the public can identify the suspect. The theft happened on October 14th at the Super Mercados El Guero at 1520 Theodore Street in Crest Hill. The...
CREST HILL, IL
High School Football PRO

High School Football PRO

Mountain View, CA
21K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

High school football game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy