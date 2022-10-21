ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

Seven ways to shop at Costco without a membership card that will save you $60 a year

By Cheyenne R. Ubiera
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HrOOm_0ih8c5n100

COSTCO has been a popular chain for years with more than 116million card-carrying members of the warehouse.

Many customers get a Costco membership for a fee to reap the many benefits that come with it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JRJDg_0ih8c5n100
Shoppers can enjoy some benefits without purchasing a Costco membership Credit: Getty

However, there are some parts of Costco that you can enjoy without paying for a membership.

Here are some methods that you can take advantage of.

ONLINE SHOPPING

Anyone can purchase items at Costco.com, however, there is a catch for nonmembers.

You will be charged an extra five percent for a product, making the price a bit more than what you’ll see listed on the website.

The only exception, in most cases, is prescription drugs.

Shoppers without a membership card also can’t redeem offers labeled “Member-Only Savings.”

Also, some items sold in Costco clubs, such as many foods, aren’t available on the website.

But, if you still prefer shopping online and spend less than $1,200 a year at Costco, paying the extra five percent would amount to less than the cost of a $60 annual Gold Star membership.

GIFT CARDS

Known as Costco Shop Cards in the warehouse, gift cards have no expiration dates and are available in amounts from $25 to $2,000.

Only members can buy a Costco Shop Card or add money to them but anyone can use them when purchasing items.

“Nonmembers, as well as members, may use Costco Shop Cards to shop at any Costco location in the U.S., Canada, or Puerto Rico, as well as online at Costco.com and Costco.ca,” Costco said on its website.

Nonmembers who use a Costco Shop Card can even buy gas at Costco.

If you’re not a frequent Costco shopper, using a shop card might make more sense than purchasing a membership card.

GO AS A GUEST

If your friend is a Costco member, consider accompanying them on their shopping trip.

Costco members can bring up to two guests every time they visit the warehouse.

However, only members can purchase items, but you can easily pay your friend back for anything you pick out.

HOUSEHOLD CARD

If you live with a Costco member, you might be entitled to a free membership card known as a Household Card.

Typically, one membership card is given to the primary member and one free Household Card for most individual members.

The Household Card can be used by shoppers over the age of 18 who live with the primary member at the same address.

DELIVERY SERVICE

Certain third-party services such as Instacart and Shipt will pick up your items from Costco and deliver them to your home.

This way you don’t have to wait in line or use a membership.

Keep in mind, these services aren’t available everywhere and aren’t free in most cases.

Along with your purchase, you’ll likely have to pay a delivery fee and a tip.

OPTOMETRIST VISIT

If you need an eye exam, you’re in luck. Nonmembers can see the on-site optometrist at Costco clubs.

However, nonmembers can’t purchase optical items, so you won’t be able to get glasses at the warehouse.

Also, not every Costco club has an optical department.

PRESCRIPTION DRUGS

Thankfully, prescription drugs don’t have the five percent surcharge for nonmembers.

Nonmembers can also use pharmacies in the Costco clubs, according to the company.

“You don’t need to be a Costco member to purchase Costco Pharmacy prescriptions online or at our warehouses," the company said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NQHpD_0ih8c5n100https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ODDEU_0ih8c5n100

"Our Pharmacy counter will accept several different forms of payment, including cash, debit/ATM cards, Costco Shop Cards, and Visa.”

However, if your medication is limited to copay and you don’t shop at Costco often, it might be best to use your nearest pharmacy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CUQ6L_0ih8c5n100
Shoppers can buy items online and use gift cards without a membership Credit: Getty

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Walmart Just Made A Huge Change To Its Return Policy–Shoppers, Take Note

Walmart is attempting to make holiday shopping easier for customers this year. The department store just announced that they are revamping their return policy. Beginning in October, Walmart+ members and other customers can start their shopping without return policies that have 30-day limits.The chain’s new “Holiday Guarantee” will allow shoppers to have a longer return window, so they can buy presents for example, after October 1st, and have until January 31, 2023 to send items back.
SheKnows

Costco Just Brought Back This Hearty Comfort Food Favorite That's Great for Busy Weeknights

We love shopping at Costco any time of year, but if we’re being analytical about it, fall is when they really start dropping all of their biggest hits. Their made-in-house pumpkin pies are one of the first tastes of fall we treat ourselves to each year, and their muffin selection — pumpkin streusel are our favorites — can’t be beat. But the savory options aren’t to be missed. Costco’s rotisserie chicken is affordable and can be turned into about a million fast dinners, but for days when we really don’t have time for any kitchen creativity, Costco’s read-made meals are...
Margaret Minnicks

Krispy Kreme is changing its name

Many stores, restaurants, and companies do unusual things in the month of October to call attention to the unofficial holiday on the last day of the month. Krispy Kreme is no exception. The American multinational doughnut company and coffeehouse chain is doing something unusual to celebrate Halloween. For the upcoming day of trick and treating, Krispy Kreme announced the news that it will change its name for the entire month of October.
The US Sun

Walmart is starting to arrest customers who ‘steal from self-checkout’ – how they know you’re doing it

WALMART is cracking down on theft at its self-checkout registers and has started arresting those they suspect of stealing. The retail store recently upped their alertness to self-checkout thievery, checking the security cameras of the machines more frequently and even arresting perpetrators. The self-checkout gives shoppers an easy, intuitive way...
ALPENA, MI
Cadrene Heslop

Walmart and Walgreens Will Discontinue One Free Service

American states are slowly passing one environment-focused law. Once in effect, it will change how consumers and physical stores do business forever. The ban is slowly gaining traction. Stores are no longer changing the policy per state. Soon all locations will mandate customers follow one specific rule. A new law requires large retailers, like Walmart and Walgreens, to ban plastic bag use in their stores. (source)
COLORADO STATE
GOBankingRates

9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and...
GOBankingRates

11 Grocery Items To Buy at Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree might not be the first place you think of when it comes to purchasing your groceries, but you might want to add it to your rotation, or you'll miss out on great grocery deals. Also: 9...
GOBankingRates

10 Groceries To Buy When You’re Broke

If you're on a budget, your diet doesn't need to be solely based on eating ramen noodles for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items To Buy NowBe Aware: This Credit Score...
GOBankingRates

8 Items To Never Buy at Dollar Stores

With inflation continuing to push us to our (bank) breaking point, we're getting desperate to find ways to save on everyday products. And so we're flocking to stores that promise hefty discounts...
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
842K+
Followers
44K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy