Election deniers in charge of some county election offices are continuing to sow mistrust in the electoral system

Vanessa Manley put down the two American flags that she was waving and picked up a microphone. "Look at your neighbor and ask them, 'Have you voted yet?'," she said. Manley is the director of faith engagement for Warnock for Georgia and she was doing her best to fire up a crowd that was sitting

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO