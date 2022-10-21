TONIGHT: Rain builds in across the state tonight into Tuesday. The heaviest rain will be over west and NWA with 2-3″ possible in some spots. Thunderstorms are also expected with a low-level severe risk. Wind is the greatest threat with any strong storms, with southwest Arkansas including Texarkana, Ashdown, Hope, Nashville & De Queen, more likely to see the most action. Little Rock could get closer to ½” of rain late tonight through Tuesday morning with lower rainfall amounts forecast farther east. Low temperatures will be in the low 60s with windy conditions out of the south 10-15mph and gusts closer to 25mph.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO