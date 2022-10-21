ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California carbon emissions fell 9% in pandemic’s 1st year

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s planet-warming emissions dropped nearly 9% in 2020 compared to the year before as pandemic restrictions kept people at home, out of their cars and away from the workplace for much of the year. The data released Wednesday marks California’s largest single-year emissions drop...
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Feeling like Fall again

TONIGHT: Wind calms down tonight & temperatures take a dive. It’s going to be chilly with temps in the upper 40s by 11pm and low 40s by sunrise. Clear with a northwesterly wind around 5mph. WEDNESDAY: After a chilly start, it’s going to warm up to the upper 60s...
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Storms tonight – early Tuesday. A few strong to severe.

TONIGHT: Rain builds in across the state tonight into Tuesday. The heaviest rain will be over west and NWA with 2-3″ possible in some spots. Thunderstorms are also expected with a low-level severe risk. Wind is the greatest threat with any strong storms, with southwest Arkansas including Texarkana, Ashdown, Hope, Nashville & De Queen, more likely to see the most action. Little Rock could get closer to ½” of rain late tonight through Tuesday morning with lower rainfall amounts forecast farther east. Low temperatures will be in the low 60s with windy conditions out of the south 10-15mph and gusts closer to 25mph.
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Rain to start the week

TONIGHT: Temperatures will remain on the mild side again tonight with lows falling into the mid to upper 60s. Clouds will stick around overnight as well as breezy winds out of the south. TOMORROW: Temperatures will remain above average on Monday before our next cold front arrives. Clouds will linger...
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Sunny, seasonable and breezy Wednesday

WEDNESDAY MORNING: We start out with chilly temperatures across the state, mostly in the 30s and 40s. Sunshine will remain abundant through the morning, warming us into the upper 50s and lower 60s by midday. WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON: Expect sunshine to stay with us through the afternoon, warming temperatures up to...
