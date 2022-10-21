Read full article on original website
wiproud.com
3 Maryland State Police officers file discrimination lawsuit
GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — Three Maryland State Police officers have filed a proposed federal class-action lawsuit against the department, alleging widespread racial discrimination in the agency. The lawsuit, filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Greenbelt, alleges that the state police disciplines officers of color more harshly than white...
wiproud.com
“Triple-demic” fears grow in Wisconsin
Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – It’s being called a “Triple-demic.” A harsh start to flu season, along with COVID and now, RSV infections, now beginning to strain pediatric hospitals in several states. Respiratory illnesses, combined with new COVID strains and the onset of cold and flu season, have...
wiproud.com
Migrants missing after boat overturns in Puerto Rico bay
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Authorities on Wednesday searched for at least eight migrants believed to be missing in waters near the historic area of Puerto Rico’s capital. The U.S. Coast Guard said the migrants were apparently aboard a boat that capsized in San Juan Bay on...
wiproud.com
Tracking the Tropics: 2 disturbances being monitored for development
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The tropics have been relatively quiet since Hurricane Ian hit southwest Florida last month. But with just about a month left to go in hurricane season, we are seeing some activity once again. The National Hurricane Center is monitoring two areas in the Atlantic basin...
