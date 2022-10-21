Investigators identify at least two suspects in murder of inmate at Merced County Jail

Investigators have identified at least two suspects in the murder of a 21-year-old inmate, who was found dead Wednesday inside the main jail in Merced, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

The names of the two suspects have not been released.

Merced County Sheriff Corrections staff found inmate Jacob Merlin Apodaca unresponsive at approximately 4 p.m. on Wednesday. Apodaca appeared to have been a victim of an assault, according to authorities.

Correctional staff and first responders attempted life-saving measures but they were unsuccessful and Apodaca was pronounced dead.

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office will be working with the District Attorney’s Office to file criminal complaints for all who are involved, due to the suspects already being in custody.

Merced County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit will continue to investigate the homicide.