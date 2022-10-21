Read full article on original website
Related
WOWK
Biden suits get mixed results for Missouri Senate candidate
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — In just 20 months, Republican Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has filed 25 lawsuits against Democratic President Joe Biden’s administration, challenging policies on COVID-19 vaccinations, climate change, immigration and education, among other things. It puts Missouri behind only Louisiana in the number of...
WOWK
Kentucky lawmakers seeking voter OK to call special sessions
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s electorate will soon cast decisive votes on something state lawmakers have craved, a ballot measure fiercely resisted by the governor that would let the legislature call itself into special session on topics of its choosing. If the proposed constitutional amendment is ratified Nov....
WOWK
A swing state no more? GOP confidence grows in Florida
THE VILLAGES, Fla. (AP) — Democrats are increasingly concerned that Florida, once the nation’s premier swing state, may slip away this fall and beyond as emboldened Republicans capitalize on divisive cultural issues and population shifts in crucial contests for governor and the U.S. Senate. The anxiety was apparent...
WOWK
Ian’s damage to Florida agriculture as high as $1.8 billion
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian caused as much as $1.8 billion in damages to Florida agriculture last month, state agriculture officials said. The Category 4 storm caused between $1.1 billion and $1.8 billion in losses to the state’s crops and agriculture infrastructure when it tore through the peninsula after landing in southwest Florida, according to a preliminary estimate released Monday by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.
WOWK
Fire-stricken rural New Mexico warily eyes insurance fight
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Manuel and Marcy Silva combed through the charred rubble that used to be their home, searching for any salvageable bits in the wake of the largest wildfire in New Mexico history. Manuel found two of his high school wrestling medals. Gone was the bedroom furniture...
WOWK 13 News
1 killed in crash on MacCorkle Ave. in St. Albans, West Virginia
UPDATE (5:03 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26): One person was killed in this crash, according to Kanawha County dispatchers. This is a developing story, and we will provide updates as new information becomes available. ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) – A crash has shut down a portion of MacCorkle Avenue in St. Albans area. According to […]
