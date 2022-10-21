Economic turmoil came to a head in the U.K. during former Prime Minister Liz Truss' tumultuous six-week term, while economists in the U.S. now debate if the nation's economy is at the beginning of or will soon see a recession. CBS News' Tony Dokoupil and Lilia Luciano are joined by domestic policy and politics reporter Joseph Zeballos-Roig at online newsletter Semafor to discuss what the economic troubles could mean for both country's leaders.

