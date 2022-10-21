ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drug Gang Kills 20 People, Including Mayor, At Town Hall Meeting

Twenty people, including the town mayor, were shot and killed by a drug gang during an incident in San Miguel Totolapan, Mexico on Wednesday (October 5), the Associated Press reports. The incident took place during a town hall meeting in the village of San Miguel Totolapan, which resulted in gang...
Newest Poll shows the Projected Winner of Biden v Trump 2.0

The results of the latest Hill / Emerson University poll may shock you. In this latest poll conducted by The Hill and Emerson University Polling, the survey reports that if the 2020 Presidential election were to take place again today, Former Republican President Donald Trump has opened up a full 7-point lead over incumbent Democrat Joe Biden.
President Biden criticizes "mega-MAGA" Republicans

In a speech at Democratic National Committee headquarters Monday, President Biden said that the GOP is doubling down on "mega-MAGA trickle down economics." CBS News' senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang joins "Red and Blue" to discuss the president's messaging ahead of Election Day.
Biden campaigning for Charlie Crist in Florida

President Biden is headed to Florida to support gubernatorial candidate and former governor Charlie Crist. Crist is set to face off against Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in their first and only debate Monday night. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes joins Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers with the latest on the race.
Amid U.K. economic turmoil, fears of a recession dominate U.S. midterm elections

Economic turmoil came to a head in the U.K. during former Prime Minister Liz Truss' tumultuous six-week term, while economists in the U.S. now debate if the nation's economy is at the beginning of or will soon see a recession. CBS News' Tony Dokoupil and Lilia Luciano are joined by domestic policy and politics reporter Joseph Zeballos-Roig at online newsletter Semafor to discuss what the economic troubles could mean for both country's leaders.
