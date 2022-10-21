ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Kingsport Times-News

1921 season's third meeting set D-B vs. Science Hill rivalry in motion

It was a century ago when Science Hill and Dobyns-Bennett’s football rivalry was born. Before dismissing the relevance of this story, consider two things. First, one second after this week’s game ends, it will take its place in history as well. Second, without the toughness of the pioneers of football, today’s game wouldn’t be as safe or exciting. Everybody who plays football today owes at least a nod of appreciation to the forerunners.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Union, Gate City to square off for Mountain 7 tournament title

BIG STONE GAP — Union and Gate City will meet for the fourth time this season on the volleyball court. The Lady Bears and Lady Blue Devils, the Mountain 7 District’s regular-season co-champions, took district tournament semifinal wins Tuesday at Union to advance to Thursday’s championship match.
GATE CITY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

ETSU Buc Madness

JOHNSON CITY — The East Tennessee State men’s and women’s basketball teams put their skills to the test in front of the fans Monday night at Brooks Gym. Buc Madness featured a dunk contest, won by Jaden Seymour, and a 3-point contest, won by Braden Ilic.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Motivated ETSU men picked sixth in SoCon

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — The Southern Conference doesn’t expect much out of the East Tennessee State men's basketball team this season, and the Bucs are hoping to use that as motivation. ETSU was picked to finish sixth in the 10-team league when the preseason polls came out Wednesday during...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Bucs trying to stay motivated as season winds down

JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State football coach George Quarles is disappointed in the results of his first season, but he’s working to keep his team motivated. The Bucs visit Wofford on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. in a game between struggling Southern Conference teams.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Photo gallery: Fall color in Kingsport

It’s not too late to enjoy the fall color in Kingsport. In fact, this week will be the perfect time to do so. Temperatures are forecasted to hover around the mid-70s all week, with partly cloudy conditions.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Next Carter Railroad Museum Heritage Day is Saturday

JOHNSON CITY — The legendary Southern Railway, as well as the many other railroad lines of the Southeast, will highlight Heritage Day on Saturday at East Tennessee State University’s George L. Carter Railroad Museum. “The vacation destinations of the South generated competitive railroad traffic since railroading began, not...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Hands-on play at Hands On! Discovery Center

Interactive exhibits are what makes the the Hands On! Discovery Center in Gray special for children. Aaron Nutt spent a recent afternoon exploring one of many of the exhibits with his grandmother, Leslie Nutt, and his uncle, Nathan.
GRAY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Kenny Martin

CHURCH HILL - Time to die: William Kenneth “Kenny” Martin, 71, of Church Hill, departed this life on Friday, October 21, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center. Time to plant: He retired from Holston Defense as a certified electrician.
CHURCH HILL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Topper Academy- an alternative way of learning

Topper Academy offers alternative learning methods for students who struggle with traditional school settings, as well as additional supports and opportunities which will help to set students up for success after graduation. While there is a wide range of support needs and reasons why a student may struggle in a...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Region’s 53rd Fall Bird Count tallies one-day total of 125 species

The 53rd consecutive Elizabethton Fall Count was held last month, and conducted by 26 observers in nine parties. The weather was cool and cloudy, with scattered light showers in most areas. Counters covered parts of Carter County and territory in the adjacent counties of Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi and Washington. According...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Budweiser Clydesdales coming to Johnson City Christmas Parade

The iconic Budweiser Clydesdales, a worldwide recognized symbol of Anheuser-Busch since 1933, are scheduled to be in the Tri-Cities in early December, including an appearance in the Johnson City Christmas Parade. According to a news release from the Holston Distributing Co., the eight-horse hitch will be harnessed and hitched to...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Sycamore Shoals presents Scary Stories at Fort Watauga on Thursday night

ELIZABETHTON — Strange things happen around All Hallows Eve, especially at an old fort by the river, Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park will get a jump on Halloween with its annual Scary Stories at Fort Watauga, which will be presented on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. inside Fort Watauga, so guests are invited to bring a chair, dress for the chilly night, and enjoy the evening of scary stories, songs and tales that are sure to get everyone in the mood for Halloween. The event is free.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Skydiver described as beloved husband, father and grandfather

JONESBOROUGH — A skydiver who died after a hard landing during a pregame jump at Friday’s football game at David Crockett High School was described as a beloved husband, father and grandfather by Washington County Schools Superintendent Jerry Boyd. The skydiver was part of a pregame ceremony for...
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Editorial: Kingsport success story is built on leadership

Some Kingsport residents decry the city’s growth. They say the city has enough car washes, banks and drugstores, and the streets are getting crowded. Leave things as they are, they say. But the city’s annual report to its residents tells a story of success, of increased revenue growth that...
KINGSPORT, TN

