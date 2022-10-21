Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Spooky Delights Abound Throughout the Tri-cities As Halloween Is Almost Upon UsJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
State Commission Approves Lease of Prison Annex for Regional Drug Treatment CenterJohn M. DabbsRoan Mountain, TN
Time is Running Out to Get In On Sullivan County Animal Shelter's Pumpkin Fest This YearJohn M. DabbsSullivan County, TN
Popcorn and Coffee Collide to Bring Benefits to Johnson City and Families in NeedJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Will County Commissioners Force the Closure of Brights Zoo for a Bitcoin Mine OperationJohn M. DabbsWashington County, TN
Related
Kingsport Times-News
D-B boys cross country pulls off region stunner; Volunteer girls capture A-AA championship
GRAY — The word of the day at Tuesday’s Region 1 cross country championships at Daniel Boone was “upset” after streaks came to an end and predictions had to be thrown out the window. In the Class AAA races, the top three teams plus the first...
Kingsport Times-News
1921 season's third meeting set D-B vs. Science Hill rivalry in motion
It was a century ago when Science Hill and Dobyns-Bennett’s football rivalry was born. Before dismissing the relevance of this story, consider two things. First, one second after this week’s game ends, it will take its place in history as well. Second, without the toughness of the pioneers of football, today’s game wouldn’t be as safe or exciting. Everybody who plays football today owes at least a nod of appreciation to the forerunners.
Kingsport Times-News
Union, Gate City to square off for Mountain 7 tournament title
BIG STONE GAP — Union and Gate City will meet for the fourth time this season on the volleyball court. The Lady Bears and Lady Blue Devils, the Mountain 7 District’s regular-season co-champions, took district tournament semifinal wins Tuesday at Union to advance to Thursday’s championship match.
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU Buc Madness
JOHNSON CITY — The East Tennessee State men’s and women’s basketball teams put their skills to the test in front of the fans Monday night at Brooks Gym. Buc Madness featured a dunk contest, won by Jaden Seymour, and a 3-point contest, won by Braden Ilic.
Kingsport Times-News
Motivated ETSU men picked sixth in SoCon
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — The Southern Conference doesn’t expect much out of the East Tennessee State men's basketball team this season, and the Bucs are hoping to use that as motivation. ETSU was picked to finish sixth in the 10-team league when the preseason polls came out Wednesday during...
Kingsport Times-News
Bucs trying to stay motivated as season winds down
JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State football coach George Quarles is disappointed in the results of his first season, but he’s working to keep his team motivated. The Bucs visit Wofford on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. in a game between struggling Southern Conference teams.
Kingsport Times-News
Photo gallery: Fall color in Kingsport
It’s not too late to enjoy the fall color in Kingsport. In fact, this week will be the perfect time to do so. Temperatures are forecasted to hover around the mid-70s all week, with partly cloudy conditions.
Kingsport Times-News
Next Carter Railroad Museum Heritage Day is Saturday
JOHNSON CITY — The legendary Southern Railway, as well as the many other railroad lines of the Southeast, will highlight Heritage Day on Saturday at East Tennessee State University’s George L. Carter Railroad Museum. “The vacation destinations of the South generated competitive railroad traffic since railroading began, not...
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU’s Dr. Randy Wykoff inducted into Tennessee Health Care Hall of Fame
Dr. Randy Wykoff, dean of East Tennessee State University’s College of Public Health, was inducted into the Tennessee Health Care Hall of Fame on Tuesday, Oct. 18, in a ceremony held at the Fisher Center for the Performing Arts at Belmont University. With a mission to honor those who...
Kingsport Times-News
'A Walk in Their Boots' highlights November's history happenings
As the end of October draws near, it’s time to look ahead to history happenings taking place in November. And one of the bigger events will be taking place at Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site in Johnson City. Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site.
Kingsport Times-News
Hands-on play at Hands On! Discovery Center
Interactive exhibits are what makes the the Hands On! Discovery Center in Gray special for children. Aaron Nutt spent a recent afternoon exploring one of many of the exhibits with his grandmother, Leslie Nutt, and his uncle, Nathan.
Kingsport Times-News
Kenny Martin
CHURCH HILL - Time to die: William Kenneth “Kenny” Martin, 71, of Church Hill, departed this life on Friday, October 21, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center. Time to plant: He retired from Holston Defense as a certified electrician.
Kingsport Times-News
Topper Academy- an alternative way of learning
Topper Academy offers alternative learning methods for students who struggle with traditional school settings, as well as additional supports and opportunities which will help to set students up for success after graduation. While there is a wide range of support needs and reasons why a student may struggle in a...
Kingsport Times-News
From Tidewater to SWVA, Potter having a ‘great’ time expanding entertainment business
NORTON — Ten years ago, Jahmal Potter came from the Tidewater area of Virginia to become a UVA Wise student and football player. A decade later, Potter is a children’s book author and a fixture at many public events with his DJ and event business, and that business has taken an unexpected and expansive turn.
Kingsport Times-News
Region’s 53rd Fall Bird Count tallies one-day total of 125 species
The 53rd consecutive Elizabethton Fall Count was held last month, and conducted by 26 observers in nine parties. The weather was cool and cloudy, with scattered light showers in most areas. Counters covered parts of Carter County and territory in the adjacent counties of Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi and Washington. According...
Kingsport Times-News
Budweiser Clydesdales coming to Johnson City Christmas Parade
The iconic Budweiser Clydesdales, a worldwide recognized symbol of Anheuser-Busch since 1933, are scheduled to be in the Tri-Cities in early December, including an appearance in the Johnson City Christmas Parade. According to a news release from the Holston Distributing Co., the eight-horse hitch will be harnessed and hitched to...
Kingsport Times-News
Sycamore Shoals presents Scary Stories at Fort Watauga on Thursday night
ELIZABETHTON — Strange things happen around All Hallows Eve, especially at an old fort by the river, Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park will get a jump on Halloween with its annual Scary Stories at Fort Watauga, which will be presented on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. inside Fort Watauga, so guests are invited to bring a chair, dress for the chilly night, and enjoy the evening of scary stories, songs and tales that are sure to get everyone in the mood for Halloween. The event is free.
Kingsport Times-News
Skydiver described as beloved husband, father and grandfather
JONESBOROUGH — A skydiver who died after a hard landing during a pregame jump at Friday’s football game at David Crockett High School was described as a beloved husband, father and grandfather by Washington County Schools Superintendent Jerry Boyd. The skydiver was part of a pregame ceremony for...
Kingsport Times-News
Bays Mountain cats now home after long ride
KINGSPORT — Carter and Cash are home. The two newest bobcat additions to Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium arrived in Kingsport this weekend.
Kingsport Times-News
Editorial: Kingsport success story is built on leadership
Some Kingsport residents decry the city’s growth. They say the city has enough car washes, banks and drugstores, and the streets are getting crowded. Leave things as they are, they say. But the city’s annual report to its residents tells a story of success, of increased revenue growth that...
Comments / 0