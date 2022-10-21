ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SW Valley State Qualifying Meet Results

By Bennett Blake
Western Iowa Today
 5 days ago
(Corning) In Class 1A two team teams from each state qualifying meet advance to Fort Dodge. On Thursday in Corning both St. Albert and Woodbine left no doubt who the top two boys squads were. The Falcons won it with 31 points, the Tigers grabbed the other spot with 35 points.

The top ten runners in each race move on to state. St. Albert had four boys in the top ten and Woodbine had three. Heartland Christian, East Union, and Tri-Center are all sending one individual apiece.

With 27 points, Logan-Magnolia won the girls team title by a wide margin while Woodbine edged Grand View Christian, 65-73, in a close race for the 2nd and final state meet spot.

Click HERE for the full girls results

Boys Team Scoring

  1. St. Albert 31
  2. Woodbine 35
  3. Tri-Center 93
  4. Grand View Christian 123
  5. Martensdale-St. Marys 135
  6. East Mills 180
  7. Missouri Valley 185
  8. Griswold 229
  9. Heartland Christian 235
  10. Logan-Magnolia 244

Boys Individual Top Ten

(All top ten runners qualify for state)

  1. Landon Bendgen, Woodbine
  2. Colin Lillie, St. Albert
  3. Gunner Wagner, Woodbine
  4. Owen Wise, St. Albert
  5. Lane Vennink, Woodbine
  6. Gavin Andersen, Heartland Christian
  7. Jacob Driskill, East Union
  8. Adam Denny, St. Albert
  9. Parker Heisterkamp, St. Albert
  10. Sean McGee, Tri-Center

Girls Team Scoring

  1. Logan-Magnolia 27
  2. Woodbine 65
  3. Grand View Christian 73
  4. Martensdale-St. Marys 93
  5. Mount Ayr 109
  6. Tri-Center 139

Girls Individual Top Ten

(All top ten runners qualify for state)

  1. Maddy Childs, Grand View Christian
  2. Madison Sporrer, Logan-Magnolia
  3. Allysen Johnsen, Logan-Magnolia
  4. Mya Moss, Logan-Magnolia
  5. Karson Oberender, Martensdale-St. Marys
  6. Addison Murdock, Woodbine
  7. Reese Duncan, St. Albert
  8. Haedyn Hall, Logan-Magnolia
  9. Hannah Wilson, Fremont-Mills
  10. Adyson Lapel, Woodbine

Griswold Boys: Nollan Smith 41st, Brayden Lockwood 45th, Bode Wyman 48th, Holden Jensen 61st, Tosh Feltner 74th

Griswold Girls: Josie Millikan 50th

