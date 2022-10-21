SW Valley State Qualifying Meet Results
(Corning) In Class 1A two team teams from each state qualifying meet advance to Fort Dodge. On Thursday in Corning both St. Albert and Woodbine left no doubt who the top two boys squads were. The Falcons won it with 31 points, the Tigers grabbed the other spot with 35 points.
The top ten runners in each race move on to state. St. Albert had four boys in the top ten and Woodbine had three. Heartland Christian, East Union, and Tri-Center are all sending one individual apiece.
With 27 points, Logan-Magnolia won the girls team title by a wide margin while Woodbine edged Grand View Christian, 65-73, in a close race for the 2nd and final state meet spot.
Boys Team Scoring
- St. Albert 31
- Woodbine 35
- Tri-Center 93
- Grand View Christian 123
- Martensdale-St. Marys 135
- East Mills 180
- Missouri Valley 185
- Griswold 229
- Heartland Christian 235
- Logan-Magnolia 244
Boys Individual Top Ten
(All top ten runners qualify for state)
- Landon Bendgen, Woodbine
- Colin Lillie, St. Albert
- Gunner Wagner, Woodbine
- Owen Wise, St. Albert
- Lane Vennink, Woodbine
- Gavin Andersen, Heartland Christian
- Jacob Driskill, East Union
- Adam Denny, St. Albert
- Parker Heisterkamp, St. Albert
- Sean McGee, Tri-Center
Girls Team Scoring
- Logan-Magnolia 27
- Woodbine 65
- Grand View Christian 73
- Martensdale-St. Marys 93
- Mount Ayr 109
- Tri-Center 139
Girls Individual Top Ten
(All top ten runners qualify for state)
- Maddy Childs, Grand View Christian
- Madison Sporrer, Logan-Magnolia
- Allysen Johnsen, Logan-Magnolia
- Mya Moss, Logan-Magnolia
- Karson Oberender, Martensdale-St. Marys
- Addison Murdock, Woodbine
- Reese Duncan, St. Albert
- Haedyn Hall, Logan-Magnolia
- Hannah Wilson, Fremont-Mills
- Adyson Lapel, Woodbine
Griswold Boys: Nollan Smith 41st, Brayden Lockwood 45th, Bode Wyman 48th, Holden Jensen 61st, Tosh Feltner 74th
Griswold Girls: Josie Millikan 50th
