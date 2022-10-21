ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Magic Johnson offers blunt advice to Russell Westbrook

Magic Johnson is a Los Angeles Lakers legend, but he did go through periods of his career where he was not quite as popular among Lakers fans. Those periods informed the advice he offered Russell Westbrook in a recent podcast appearance. Johnson appeared on Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” podcast...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

‘He’s not the same guy’: Warriors star Stephen Curry slapped with harsh Klay Thompson reality by Charles Barkley

Klay Thompson got ejected for the first time in his career on Tuesday night following a heated on-court altercation involving Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker. To make matters worse, the Golden State Warriors ended up on the wrong end of a blowout loss, 134-105. After the game, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr noted that Thompson’s […] The post ‘He’s not the same guy’: Warriors star Stephen Curry slapped with harsh Klay Thompson reality by Charles Barkley appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Luka 1 Surfaces In “Bred” Colorway

The Jordan Luka 1 is getting an iconic color scheme. Luka Doncic is gearing up for a huge season with the Dallas Mavericks, which could very well lead to an MVP award. Some believe that Luka is a top-three player in the NBA right now, and every single year, he has proven to be better than before. The Mavs are lucky to have him, and so is Jordan Brand. Luka’s first signature shoe is with Jumpman, and it is called the Jordan Luka 1. Numerous colorways have been released, and now a “Bred” model is on the way.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Clippers’ John Wall drops truth bomb on Russell Westbrook’s mental state with Lakers

Los Angeles Clippers guard John Wall believes the criticisms and all the negativity directed at Russell Westbrook is taking a toll on the Los Angeles Lakers star. Speaking with Sam Amick of The Athletic, Wall opened up about the Westbrook situation in LA and admitted that “what he’s going through is tough.” The Clippers playmaker then […] The post Clippers’ John Wall drops truth bomb on Russell Westbrook’s mental state with Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Chauncey Billups gushes over Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons, Blazers after impressive 4-0 start

Chauncey Billups’ first season as the head coach of the Portland Trail Blazers was mired with a plethora of problems that put a damper on their 2021-22 season. Damian Lillard battled abdominal issues all season long before getting shut down following abdominal surgery, CJ McCollum was diagnosed with a collapsed lung before he was traded […] The post Chauncey Billups gushes over Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons, Blazers after impressive 4-0 start appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PORTLAND, OR
ClutchPoints

Klay Thompson ejected after getting into fiery exchange with Devin Booker, Suns

The Golden State Warriors are facing off with the Phoenix Suns in a battle of NBA super powers Tuesday night. In what has been a physical game, things got a little chippy midway through the third quarter. With just over six minutes remaining and the Warriors trailing 83-77, Draymond Green was called for a foul […] The post Klay Thompson ejected after getting into fiery exchange with Devin Booker, Suns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHOENIX, AZ
ClutchPoints

Celtics star Jaylen Brown shockingly backtracks on Donda Sports, Kanye West decision

For reasons unknown, Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown decided to offer his support to Kanye West amid the rap icon’s antisemitic scandal. Brown even went as far as saying that he intends to provide his “unconditional love” to the embattled hip hop mogul after West came out with some very controversial comments against the Jewish […] The post Celtics star Jaylen Brown shockingly backtracks on Donda Sports, Kanye West decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Warriors’ defensive struggles highlight Steve Kerr’s major roster dilemma

Draymond Green believes it’s up to him to fix the Golden State Warriors’ porous early-season defense. Even one of the most impactful, additive defenders in league history, though, couldn’t possibly plug all the leaks that have sprung during the defending champions’ 2-2 start to the regular season. Besides, Green’s sweeping influence can only extend so […] The post Warriors’ defensive struggles highlight Steve Kerr’s major roster dilemma appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

WATCH: Rockets teammates Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr. involved in heated verbal altercation during Jazz win

Things got pretty intense on Monday night as the Houston Rockets took on the red-hot Utah Jazz. A lot was on the line for Houston, who had yet to secure their first win of the season, and it’s quite understandable that emotions were running high. At one point, Rockets teammates Jalen Green and Jabari Smith […] The post WATCH: Rockets teammates Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr. involved in heated verbal altercation during Jazz win appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

‘He’s blowing the roof off’: Damian Lillard reacts to Anfernee Simons’ ‘crazy’ game in Blazers vs. Nuggets

Damian Lillard had nothing but praise for Anfernee Simons after the Portland Trail Blazers youngster exploded in the third quarter of their contest against the Denver Nuggets. Simons only had seven points in the first half, but an incredibly hot shooting streak saw him drop 22 points in the penultimate period alone. He made six […] The post ‘He’s blowing the roof off’: Damian Lillard reacts to Anfernee Simons’ ‘crazy’ game in Blazers vs. Nuggets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

‘Devastating’: Kawhi Leonard reflects on ACL injury that cost Clippers 2 title runs

Los Angeles Clippers’ superstar Kawhi Leonard is one of the best players in the NBA when healthy. However, his health has failed him over the past couple of seasons. Leonard suffered an ACL injury two years ago which caused him to miss part of the 2020-2021 postseason as well as the entire 2021-2022 campaign. Leonard […] The post ‘Devastating’: Kawhi Leonard reflects on ACL injury that cost Clippers 2 title runs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

How much of Ben Simmons’ lack of aggressiveness is a result of offseason back surgery?

Ben Simmons’ lack of aggressiveness has been an issue for the Brooklyn Nets through the first week of the NBA season. Through three games, Simmons has taken 13 shots and been to the free-throw line three times. The Nets hope this will not be a long-term problem as the three-time All-Star is Brooklyn’s third highest-paid […] The post How much of Ben Simmons’ lack of aggressiveness is a result of offseason back surgery? appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, NY
ClutchPoints

3 hottest Sixers takes from first week of 2022-23 NBA season

The Philadelphia 76ers’ opening week for the 2022-23 season was an interesting one, to say the least. With a 1-3 record, the Sixers struggled immensely in the background of other Philadelphia sports teams thriving (namely the World Series-bound Phillies and undefeated Eagles). At least the Sixers can be thankful their fans have other sources of […] The post 3 hottest Sixers takes from first week of 2022-23 NBA season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
204K+
Followers
117K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy