Column by University of Hawaiʻi Maui College Chancellor Lui Hokoana was published by the Maui News on October 24, 2022. The conferring of a PhD is a thrilling experience for any candidate. It marks the culmination of years of hard work and sacrifice and is possible to achieve only with the support of family, friends, and colleagues. Our newest PhD scholars have each just had that experience as part of a graduation ceremony unique in the world. It took place at Te Whare Wānanga o Awanuiārangi in Whakatāne, Aotearoa, the only educational institution offering Doctorates in indigenous studies.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 1 DAY AGO