Fellows gain policy experience in disaster management, ecosystem restoration
Postgraduate fellows helping to build resilience and protect water quality are gaining practical experience and getting paid for it. Two fellows from the University of Hawaiʻi have a unique opportunity to work directly with Hawaiʻi-based organizations with the support of the University of Hawaiʻi Sea Grant College Program (Hawaiʻi Sea Grant) E. Gordon Grau Coastal Resource Management and Policy Fellowship Program (Grau Fellowship).
Finalists for School of Ocean and Earth Science and Technology dean announced
Four finalists have been identified for the position of dean of the School of Ocean and Earth Science and Technology at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa. The finalists are each scheduled for in-person visits over a two-day period that will include meetings with senior administrators, faculty, staff, students, internal and external constituents and a public presentation.
Hawaiian Word of the Week: Ulu
—To grow, increase, spread; growth. “Whether it’s in a classroom, an office, our home or with loved ones, may we always strive to ulu, to grow and flourish each and every day.”. —Moanikeʻala Nabarro, Office of Communications, Ke Kulanui o Hawaiʻi ma Mānoa (University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa)...
UH News Image of the Week: Pueo
This week’s UH News Image of the Week is from University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo’s Saxony Charlot, an undergraduate student in environmental studies. Charlot shared: “On the road up to Hakalau Forest National Wildlife Refuge, my team and I spot a pueo sitting quietly on a wildfire warning sign. We pause for a moment, then continue up to collect bioacoustics data for our projects in the LOHE lab, which involve more talkative birds”
UH hosts 1st Hawaiʻi State Pickleball Championships
The first-ever Hawaiʻi State Pickleball Championships was held on the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa campus, October 20–23. The event, one of Oʻahu’s largest pickleball tournaments to date, garnered more than 300 participants from Oʻahu, Maui, Kauaʻi and Hawaiʻi Island where people of all ages and all skill levels came together and competed in a fun-filled environment.
UH Mānoa programs rank among world’s best by U.S. News and World Report
The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa earned international recognition for academic and research excellence overall and in multiple subject areas, including a top 60 showing worldwide in meteorology, atmospheric sciences and geosciences, according to the 2022–23 Best Global Universities Rankings released on October 25 by U.S. News and World Report.
Community health worker training expansion aids underserved communities
A $1.29 million grant will address health disparities for people living in economically and medically under-resourced communities in the State of Hawaiʻi through a project called Kapiʻolani Community College’s Community Health Worker Training Program (CHWTP): Removing Barriers to Care in Urban Polynesia. It’s part of $11.3 million...
Halloween thrills and chills at Kapiʻolani CC
In the spirit of the Halloween season, the faculty and staff of Kapiʻolani Community College shared chilling stories from the campus as an activity led by the Staff Council to spark campus engagement. From sightings to unsolved mysteries, this collection of personal experiences and stories will surely give an audience “chicken skin.”
Project addresses low pay for community-based early educators in Hawaiʻi
A report showing how Hawaiʻi could improve pay and conditions for early childhood educators was released on October 25 after conducting a survey of local educators and stakeholders. The Early Childhood Educators in Hawaiʻi: Addressing Compensation, Working Conditions, and Professional Advancement report looked at compensation, working conditions, professional growth...
Rainbow Wahine volleyball claims 1st place in Big West
The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa women’s volleyball team claimed first place alone atop the Big West Conference Standings after a four-set victory over UC Santa Barbara (UCSB) 25-21, 20-25, 25-18 and 25-22. The Rainbow Wahine were tied with UCSB and Cal Poly going into the match on October 22, however, UH’s win and Cal Poly’s loss to UC Irvine vaulted the ‘Bows into the top spot with 10 matches remaining in the regular season.
Kaʻana Manaʻo: Meet our newest PhD scholars
Column by University of Hawaiʻi Maui College Chancellor Lui Hokoana was published by the Maui News on October 24, 2022. The conferring of a PhD is a thrilling experience for any candidate. It marks the culmination of years of hard work and sacrifice and is possible to achieve only with the support of family, friends, and colleagues. Our newest PhD scholars have each just had that experience as part of a graduation ceremony unique in the world. It took place at Te Whare Wānanga o Awanuiārangi in Whakatāne, Aotearoa, the only educational institution offering Doctorates in indigenous studies.
Cruz, Souza named KTA Superstars of the week
University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo women’s volleyball player Samara Cruz and men’s soccer player Christian Souza earned KTA Super Stores Superstars of the Week honors for October 12–18. Cruz, a junior outside hitter, put down a career-high 20 kills along with 15 digs against Holy Names...
