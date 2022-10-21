ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood Township, NJ

TRAFFIC ALERT: Accident takes out Pole on Route 88 in Lakewood [PHOTOS]

Rt. 88 in Lakewood shut between Lake Shenandoah entrance and Clover St due to accident with pole down.
Lakewood Mayor Ray Coles responds to your ‘Ask The Mayor’ questions: Repaving Forest Avenue

The following is an ‘Ask The Mayor’ question submitted to TLS, and the Mayor’s response. Email your questions for the Mayor to [email protected]. I would like to bring attention to 1st through 6th street from forest ave to rt9 and forest ave from 1st to 6th st – it is extremely bumpy due to being patched over many times. Can you please get these streets to be repaved? There are hundreds of cars that travel these streets every day and hasn’t been paved in over 20 years. Thank you.
PHOTO: Spotted in Lakewood

Spotted at the intersection of New Hampshire Avenue and Salem in Lakewood.
2022 Lakewood Leaf Pickup Schedule

Below is the 2022 Lakewood leaf pickup schedule. The Township requests to “please have the leaves placed out to the curb on the street – no brush or trash can be mixed in with the pile. Place the leaves out before your week of pickup. There is no need to call for leaf pickup in November and December. Keep the piles away from any storm drains. Please don’t park one top of the leaf piles. If you do so, it can cause a fire.”
Police Investigating Theft of Catalytic Converters in Lakewood

Lakewood Police are once again investigating the theft of catalytic converters in Lakewood. The thefts of multiple units occurred sometime over the weekend in Industrial Park. In July, TLS reported about dozens of converters stolen from vehicles. Those incidents also occurred in the Industrial Park. Anyone with information is asked...
Man charged with DWI, reckless driving in Mount Olive Township

MOUNT OLIVE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A 28-year-old Union County man is facing charges including driving while intoxicated in Mount Olive Township. On October 23, at around 11:55 p.m., an officer was on routine patrol when he observed a Chevrolet Silverado tailgating another vehicle and failing to maintain its lane on Route 46, police said.
LPD To Host “Coffee With a Cop”

The Lakewood Police Department will once again be hosting a "Coffee With a Cop" event. The event is set to take place on November 9, 8:30-10:30AM at the Cookie Corner, the department told TLS. All are invited. Free police merchandise will be given out.
Thursday: Daf Yomi Completes Meseches Kesuvos, Begins Nedarim; List of Daf Yomi Shiurim in the Lakewood area

See the list below of the many available Shiurim in the area.
At Least Two Killed in GSP Accident

At least two people, and possibly a third, were killed in an accident on the Garden State Parkway last night. Troopers responded to the crash at approximately 9:23 p.m. on the Garden State Parkway south milepost 59.3, in Little Egg Harbor. Based on a preliminary investigation, Michelle L. Ross, a...
Two drivers killed in wrong way crash on Garden State Parkway

LITTLE EGG HARBOR — A Northfield woman and a driver from North Carolina are both dead after they collided in a head-on crash on the Garden State Parkway Friday night. Cortney Downey, 32, of Northfield, and Michelle Ross, 50, of Asheville, North Carolina, were both fatally injured in the crash, according to State Police. It occurred in the southbound lanes near mile mark 59.3 in Little Egg Harbor Twp.
This amazing pancake chain is taking over the old Perkins restaurant in Freehold

FREEHOLD, NJ – When Perkins on Route 9 in Freehold closed, it sent shockwaves across the culinary community. Perkins had always been a favorite breakfast spot for young and old alike, but the brand has been shutting locations throughout New Jersey. Earlier this year, in April, the restaurant closed the doors for good in Freehold. After 30 years of operation, the beloved breakfast joint was gone and the Petrou family said their final goodbye to the community at the location. In July, 2020, the Toms River location on Route 37 was closed. While the COVID-19 pandemic took its toll on The post This amazing pancake chain is taking over the old Perkins restaurant in Freehold appeared first on Shore News Network.
NJ driver killed in Route 9 crash was Rutgers student

OLD BRIDGE — A student at the Rutgers School of Business was killed in a crash on Route 9 on Wednesday morning. An Infiniti Q50 driven by Driton Guze, 22, of Old Bridge, was headed south on Route 9 in Old Bridge near Phillips Drive around 6:25 a.m. when he lost control and crossed the grass median, according to Acting Police Chief Donald Fritz.
