Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Red Bank's Halloween Queen Maria Molino Holds Her Crown For Another Year... Here's WhyBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
This Small New Jersey Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenSea Bright, NJ
Legionella Bacteria Identified in Townships Served by Trenton Water Works, Health Officials Urge PrecautionsMorristown MinuteTrenton, NJ
NJ Farmers' Markets, Orchards Voted Among Best in the USAMorristown MinuteBergen County, NJ
This NJ Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Prime Rib in the CountryTravel MavenManasquan, NJ
Related
thelakewoodscoop.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Accident takes out Pole on Route 88 in Lakewood [PHOTOS]
Rt. 88 in Lakewood shut between Lake Shenandoah entrance and Clover St due to accident with pole down. This content, and any other content on TLS, may not be republished or reproduced without prior permission from TLS. Copying or reproducing our content is both against the law and against Halacha. To inquire about using our content, including videos or photos, email us at [email protected].
thelakewoodscoop.com
Lakewood resident’s vehicle stolen from Shul, then returned with some EZ Pass charges
A Lakewood resident reports his vehicle was stolen from Shul, and then returned a while later, TLS has learned. Upon the return, the owner realized the thief apparently used the car for his errands, as he was left with multiple EZ Pass charges on his account. The thief reportedly entered...
thelakewoodscoop.com
TRAFFIC NIGHTMARE: Thousands in Lakewood stuck in Bottlenecked Traffic for Second Day in a Row after Accidents Shut Arterial Roads
For the second day in a row, thousands of Lakewood residents are stuck in bottlenecked traffic jams around Lakewood. Yesterday, an accident took out a traffic light on Route 88, causing extreme backups for several hours. To make things worse, a short time later there was another accident which took...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Lakewood Mayor Ray Coles responds to your ‘Ask The Mayor’ questions: Repaving Forest Avenue
The following is an ‘Ask The Mayor’ question submitted to TLS, and the Mayor’s response. Email your questions for the Mayor to [email protected]. I would like to bring attention to 1st through 6th street from forest ave to rt9 and forest ave from 1st to 6th st – it is extremely bumpy due to being patched over many times. Can you please get these streets to be repaved? There are hundreds of cars that travel these streets every day and hasn’t been paved in over 20 years. Thank you.
thelakewoodscoop.com
PHOTO: Spotted in Lakewood
Spotted at the intersection of New Hampshire Avenue and Salem in Lakewood. This content, and any other content on TLS, may not be republished or reproduced without prior permission from TLS. Copying or reproducing our content is both against the law and against Halacha. To inquire about using our content, including videos or photos, email us at [email protected].
thelakewoodscoop.com
2022 Lakewood Leaf Pickup Schedule
Below is the 2022 Lakewood leaf pickup schedule. The Township requests to “please have the leaves placed out to the curb on the street – no brush or trash can be mixed in with the pile. Place the leaves out before your week of pickup. There is no need to call for leaf pickup in November and December. Keep the piles away from any storm drains. Please don’t park one top of the leaf piles. If you do so, it can cause a fire.”
Authorities: 7-year-old struck by car in Marlton in critical condition; driver stayed on scene
Authorities say a 7-year-old child is in critical but stable condition after they were struck by a car in Marlton.
Fire Truck Hit By Car At Scene Of Serious Bucks County Crash: Officials
A fire truck responding to a serious accident on I-95 in Bucks County was hit by a passing car, authorities said. Fire officials in Bensalem responded to the scene of a crash on a southbound I-95 lane, south of Woodhaven Road, around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, said the Cornwells Fire Company in a post.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Police Investigating Theft of Catalytic Converters in Lakewood
Lakewood Police are once again investigating the theft of catalytic converters in Lakewood. The thefts of multiple units occurred sometime over the weekend in Industrial Park. In July, TLS reported about dozens of converters stolen from vehicles. Those incidents also occurred in the Industrial Park. Anyone with information is asked...
NJ Man Took Mushrooms Before Fiery Crash In Upper Makefield: Police
A New Jersey man involved in a Bucks County car crash took mushrooms before getting behind the wheel, according to authorities. Police in Upper Makefield Township were called to the scene of an accident around 9 p.m. on Aug. 6, the department said in a release Saturday, Oct. 22. Officers...
wrnjradio.com
Man charged with DWI, reckless driving in Mount Olive Township
MOUNT OLIVE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A 28-year-old Union County man is facing charges including driving while intoxicated in Mount Olive Township. On October 23, at around 11:55 p.m., an officer was on routine patrol when he observed a Chevrolet Silverado tailgating another vehicle and failing to maintain its lane on Route 46, police said.
thelakewoodscoop.com
LPD To Host “Coffee With a Cop”
The Lakewood Police Department will once again be hosting a “Coffee With a Cop” event. The event is set to take place on November 9, 8:30-10:30AM at the Cookie Corner, the department told TLS. All are invited. Free police merchandise will be given out. This content, and any...
70-year-old dies while assessing damage to his car from deer strike in Mamakating
A man was struck and killed while checking out the damage to a vehicle from a deer strike.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Thursday: Daf Yomi Completes Meseches Kesuvos, Begins Nedarim; List of Daf Yomi Shiurim in the Lakewood area
See the list below of the many available Shiurim in the area. This content, and any other content on TLS, may not be republished or reproduced without prior permission from TLS. Copying or reproducing our content is both against the law and against Halacha. To inquire about using our content, including videos or photos, email us at [email protected].
thelakewoodscoop.com
At Least Two Killed in GSP Accident
At least two people, and possibly a third, were killed in an accident on the Garden State Parkway last night. Troopers responded to the crash at approximately 9:23 p.m. on the Garden State Parkway south milepost 59.3, in Little Egg Harbor. Based on a preliminary investigation, Michelle L. Ross, a...
Two drivers killed in wrong way crash on Garden State Parkway
LITTLE EGG HARBOR — A Northfield woman and a driver from North Carolina are both dead after they collided in a head-on crash on the Garden State Parkway Friday night. Cortney Downey, 32, of Northfield, and Michelle Ross, 50, of Asheville, North Carolina, were both fatally injured in the crash, according to State Police. It occurred in the southbound lanes near mile mark 59.3 in Little Egg Harbor Twp.
This amazing pancake chain is taking over the old Perkins restaurant in Freehold
FREEHOLD, NJ – When Perkins on Route 9 in Freehold closed, it sent shockwaves across the culinary community. Perkins had always been a favorite breakfast spot for young and old alike, but the brand has been shutting locations throughout New Jersey. Earlier this year, in April, the restaurant closed the doors for good in Freehold. After 30 years of operation, the beloved breakfast joint was gone and the Petrou family said their final goodbye to the community at the location. In July, 2020, the Toms River location on Route 37 was closed. While the COVID-19 pandemic took its toll on The post This amazing pancake chain is taking over the old Perkins restaurant in Freehold appeared first on Shore News Network.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Car Stops and Suspicious Conduct Lead to Arrests for Drugs, Hindering Apprehension and Warrants
On Monday, October 17th, at 8:00 P.M., Street Crimes Unit Detectives stopped a vehicle for aggressive driving. The driver, Kwame Richardson, 28 years old from Lakewood, provided a false name. Richardson was arrested and charged with hindering apprehension and several motor vehicle summonses. He was released pending his court date.
Pedestrian Struck By Car Outside South Jersey School
DeMasi Middle School in Evesham was placed into a shelter-in-place due to a pedestrian crash, authorities said. The car-pedestrian crash took place before 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, near the school, Evesham police said. The school was used as a safe landing zone location to medevac airlift the victim...
NJ driver killed in Route 9 crash was Rutgers student
OLD BRIDGE — A student at the Rutgers School of Business was killed in a crash on Route 9 on Wednesday morning. An Infiniti Q50 driven by Driton Guze, 22, of Old Bridge, was headed south on Route 9 in Old Bridge near Phillips Drive around 6:25 a.m. when he lost control and crossed the grass median, according to Acting Police Chief Donald Fritz.
Comments / 0