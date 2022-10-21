Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Blue Ridge PBS Classic Cinema offers a trilogy of classic horror films on October 31Cheryl E PrestonBlue Ridge, VA
The Battle of Hanging Rock Civil War haunting at Greenhill Park in Salem VirginiaCheryl E PrestonSalem, VA
It's time to celebrate Dr. Pepper Day in RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
SKYDOG A Tribute to the Allman Brothers BandCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
SPAYghetti fundraiser supports Roanoke SPCA which does not get any government fundingCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Related
WDBJ7.com
Downtown Ambassador program beginning to make a difference in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Fall has arrived in Roanoke’s Market Square and members of the Ambassador Program Clean Team have found plenty of work clearing fallen leaves. But that’s just the beginning of the jobs they’ve tackled since the program started in mid-September. “I see the numbers...
WDBJ7.com
Does ADHD medication help kids?
(WDBJ) - ADHD medications are designed to treat symptoms in children, but are these medications really helping them in the classroom?. Here @ Home takes a look with Gabriel Villarreal, LPC, a counselor at ADHD Counseling in the Roanoke Valley, who specializes in exercise as treatment for ADHD, and runs the only gym in the country for ADHDers and those with other mental health diagnoses.
WDBJ7.com
Scholarship money available for students in the NRV
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Students in the New River Valley are encouraged to apply for around $100,000 in scholarships. The Community Foundation of the NRV has about 90 scholarships available for students planning to attend two- or four-year schools, trade schools or technical schools. The scholarships are for up to...
WDBJ7.com
7@four: Pet Talk, October 26, 2022
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Pet Talk is a weekly segment airing during 7@four each Wednesday. You can send us your questions through our website and ask professionals what you should do for your pet. Jennifer in Roanoke asked, “My dog Jax is new to the family and goes nuts for...
WDBJ7.com
Science Museum offers STEAM Day event for homeschool families
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danielle Murray, Director of Development for the Science Museum, joined us on Here @ Home to talk about an upcoming event for classes and homeschool families across our hometowns. October 28, students have an opportunity to engage in an interactive and fun day that includes exhibitors,...
WDBJ7.com
Foster Fuels asking for public help donating gently used winter coats to kids in Virginia
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -Foster Fuels is asking for the public’s help in donating gently used winter coats is as part of the company’s annual “Spread the Warmth” coat drive. The goal of the drive is to provide kids in areas like Bedford and Lynchburg a chance to enjoy warm coats throughout the winter.
WDBJ7.com
Need for foster parents is crucial in Virginia
(WDBJ) - Here @ Home is highlighting the nation’s youth mental health crisis. Natalie & Kate sat down with Holly Coates from United Methodist Family Services (UMFS), offering insight into the increasing need for mental health services for youth. She specifically addressed the need for foster parents in Southwest Virginia.
WDBJ7.com
Spooktacular Saturday is this weekend at Explore Park
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County’s Explore Park is hosting Spooktacular Saturday and Treetop Quest Night this weekend. Treetop Quest Twilight Zipline - 7 PM - 8:40 PM Time Slots. Climbing Tower - 10 AM - 3 PM. Food Trucks - 10 AM - 4 PM. Marshmallow Roasting -...
WDBJ7.com
MCPS asking families to fill out free and reduced lunch application
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Montgomery County Public Schools is pushing for its families to fill out a free and reduced lunch application. The school district says the number of students receiving aid affects the amount of funding the district receives and can help students in need get their lunch debt-free.
WDBJ7.com
Zoo Boo headed to Mill Mountain Zoo
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Zoo Boo is headed to Roanoke’s Mill Mountain Zoo October 29. Spend your Halloween holiday at the annual event, which includes trick-or-treating, costume contests, performances and “spooktacular” art activities. All activities are included with zoo admission. Watch the video to see Bambi Godkin...
WDBJ7.com
Health Department offers tips for parents about preventing lead poisoning
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Childhood lead poisoning is considered the most preventable environmental disease among young children, yet nearly half a million US children have elevated blood-lead levels, according to some medical experts. Christie Wills from the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts talked with WDBJ7 about these concerns and...
WDBJ7.com
EARLY YEARS: Prevention Council and authorities caution about THC gummies, other potential drug risks this Halloween
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -While Halloween is supposed to be a night of fun for kids, it can also bring some real dangers. Nancy Hans with the Prevention Council of Roanoke and Niles Comer with the Roanoke Valley Collective Response stopped by our WDBJ7 studios to talk about Halloween risks, especially the potential for drugs like cannabis or fentanyl to be hidden in Halloween candy bags.
WDBJ7.com
Fun Times Party Warehouse closes after 16 years of business in Salem
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - After 16 years in Salem, Fun Times Party Warehouse has closed its doors. The store’s owner made a deal with a buyer who purchased all the remaining inventory. Craig Slonczewski had planned to keep the warehouse open through the end of the month, but closed it for good with the sale.
WDBJ7.com
7@four: Science Museum shows off pumpkin battery
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Katie Brooks and Lesley St. Clair are back from the Science Museum of Western Virginia joined 7@four Tuesday to perform a Halloween-themed science experiment. To preview the experiment, they told WDBJ7, “Lesley St. Clair and I will be creating a pumpkin battery using the science of...
WDBJ7.com
Elmwood on Ice returning for seventh season
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Elmwood on Ice is reopening for its seventh season. The popular outdoor ice-skating rink, sponsored by WDBJ7, will reopen November 23. The rink will again be in Elmwood Park and has space to accommodate up to 100 skaters at a time. The cost of admission will be $6 and skate rentals will be $2. Season passes will also be available for $75.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke celebrates Dr Pepper Day in city’s Market Square
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke community members celebrated Dr Pepper Day in the Market Square Monday afternoon. Mayor Sherman Lea declared October 24 a city holiday because of Roanoke’s connection to the soft drink. The date comes from an ad campaign where people were told they should enjoy a Dr Pepper soda at 10, 2 and 4 o’ clock.
WDBJ7.com
Business leaders hold conference in Lynchburg to discuss cyber awareness month
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Innovate Lynchburg held a conference at Central Virginia Community College Monday to discuss cyber security awareness. Experts say the number one concern businesses should look out for is fraudulent emails. “One of the most important things right now is ransomware; clicking on a link in an...
WDBJ7.com
Danville Pittsylvania Community Services to expand and increase staffing
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville-Pittsylvania Community Services is expanding to offer 23-hour crisis stabilization and increase staffing. Danville-Pittsylvania Community Services provides mental health and substance use and prevention services for those in the Danville and Pittsylvania County area. They recently received $100,000 in funding from Pittsylvania County to expand its...
WDBJ7.com
Candidates form to take place in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Those on the ballot are making their final push as we get closer to Election Day. You can hear from some of those people asking for your vote. There’s a forum happening in Lexington Tuesday for candidates on the ballot including those running for the House of Representatives 6th District.
WDBJ7.com
Monster Flea Market hits Berglund Center Saturday
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Monster Flea Market will be at the Berglund Center in Roanoke Saturday, October 29. More than 200 vendors will be on hand, selling different types of items ranging from gently used to brand new. There will also be direct sales vendors. Parking and admission are free.
Comments / 0