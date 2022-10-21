Read full article on original website
Investopedia
Meta Investor Calls for Major Changes
Ahead of its latest earnings report tomorrow, the head of a technology-focused hedge fund called on Meta Platforms (META) to slash its workforce and pull back spending on its metaverse technology, saying it’s time for the social media giant to “get fit.”. Brad Gerstner, founder and CEO of...
Going Back to School with The Master Investor
Welcome back and welcome aboard. And if you're feeling a bit more support this week, you are not alone. The major U.S. equity markets showed some strength last week as investors must have powered a protein smoothie, because they hit it big, and they hit it hard. The S&P 500 and the Dow gained 4.7% and 4.9%, respectively, while the Nasdaq popped 5.2%—the best week since June for all three major averages. The strength in stocks came despite the 10-year Treasury yield surging to its highest level since 2008, and a mixed bag of corporate earnings reports. Still, stocks were back in style last week, especially last Friday, which is unusual lately. For the past eight weeks until last Friday, big investors were big sellers on Fridays, not wanting to hold positions through the weekend. I get it—a lot of geopolitical uncertainty, a nonstop news cycle, and the U.K.'s near-crisis in gilts.
Stimulus update: Direct one-time $3,200 payments being sent out to millions next month
There is still time for some people to claim their COVID-19 stimulus payments if they have not yet done so.
Robinhood vs Webull
Our editors independently research and recommend the best products and services. You can learn more about our independent review process and partners in our advertiser disclosure. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. The Robinhood and Webull investing platforms are frequently discussed in the same breath,...
Meta Platforms misses on EPS, signals bearish hiring in 2023
As Facebook parent company Meta Platforms reported its third-quarter results Wednesday, it signaled it will take a bearish hiring approach in the coming year.
U.K. Lawmakers Vote to Recognize Crypto As Regulated Financial Instrument
The House of Commons, the lower house of the British Parliament, approved the recognition of crypto assets as regulated financial instruments on October 25. As part of the draft bill, current laws regarding payments-focused instruments will be extended to stablecoins. The move comes on the heels of the recent appointment of Rishi Sunak as the U.K.’s new prime minister, who is seen as a crypto-friendly leader.
Facebook (Meta) Likely Faced Weak Advertising Demand
Analysts estimate adjusted EPS of $1.87 versus $3.22 in Q3 FY 2021. "Family monthly active people," a measure of traffic on Meta's social networks, is expected to have increased 3.4% from the year-ago quarter, to just over 3.7 billion. Revenue is expected to decline 5.6% year-over-year to $27.4 billion, near...
Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - October 26, 2022: Rates dip further
Rates on 30-year mortgages continue to swing up and down. After establishing a new 20-year high on Friday, the flagship average has sunk more than a third of a percentage point this week. National Averages of Lenders' Best Rates. Loan Type Purchase Refinance. 30-Year Fixed 7.25% 7.53%. FHA 30-Year Fixed...
Google Misses on Earnings and Revenue, Beats on Cloud
Google (Alphabet) Earnings Results Metric Beat/Miss/Match Reported Value Analysts' Prediction Earnings Per Share Miss $1.06 $1.25 Revenue Miss $69.1B $70.8B Google Cloud Revenue Beat $6.9B $6.7B. Source: Predictions based on analysts' consensus from Visible Alpha. Google (Alphabet) Financial Results: Analysis. Alphabet (Google) Inc. (GOOGL, GOOG), the third-largest tech company by...
Tech Earnings On Tap
Some of the world's largest tech companies report earnings this week, including Apple, Alphabet, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, and Amazon. After shares of Snap (SNAP) sank over 28% on Friday on disappointing revenue, Meta Platforms, Alphabet, Twitter, and Pinterest were all under pressure as well amid fears advertisers may pull back on spending.
CD Rate Trends, Week of October 24: Rates rise in several terms
Triggered by the Federal Reserve's massive rate hike in late September, certificate of deposit (CD) rates have risen throughout October. CD savers are now able to earn 4% or more in every term of at least one year, and this week saw three CD terms offering notably higher top rates.
Microsoft Beat Q1 FY2023 Earnings Expectations
Intelligent Cloud revenue increased by 20% to $20.3 billion, matching analyst predictions. Cloud computing is one of Microsoft's fastest-growing businesses, although it faces stiff competition from rivals including Amazon.com Inc. and Alphabet Inc. Microsoft beat analyst estimates for both adjusted earnings per share (EPS) and revenue, although EPS was down...
