Smithfield, RI

Bryant tabbed 2nd in America East preseason poll

By Morey Hershgordon
WPRI 12 News
 5 days ago

(WPRI) – Jared Grasso is not one to put too much stock into a preseason poll. Despite it being the first year his program is in the America East Conference, his team was still picked to finish second only behind league power Vermont in Thursday’s preseason poll.

The Bryant head coach shrugged it off when asked about his thoughts on the poll and where his team is at heading into the season.

“Preseason polls don’t really matter much to me. I’m worried about where we’ll we be at in March,” Grasso said.

“Excited about the group we have. Really excited about the move to the America East Conference and the challenge ahead of us. Really good, really well-coached teams. We know it’s a very good league that has had NCAA Tournament success.”

Charles Pride and Memphis transfer Earl Timberlake were named to the preseason all-conference team.

