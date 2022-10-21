Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Holy 'Que Smokehouse Celebrates Second Anniversary With $2 Tacos and Cheesesteak SlidersMarilyn JohnsonBucks County, PA
4 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Kalaya and Fiore Hosting Collab Popup DinnersMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Quiet Kindness: The Upstanding Gentleman Known As Dick AllenIBWAACooperstown, PA
This Small Pennsylvania Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenAmbler, PA
Related
fox29.com
Police: Man dies at the hospital after being shot in the head, jaw in Kensington
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia Police are investigating after a fatal shooting in Kensington on Wednesday morning. According to investigators, the shooting occurred at 5:27 a.m. on the 3100 block of Weymouth Street. Police say a man, believed to be about 30 years old, was shot in the head and jaw. MORE...
Man charged with murder in shooting death of FedEx coworker in Tinicum Twp.
Keith Lamont Blount, 59, of Philadelphia, is charged in connection with the October 7 murder of Bartholomew Masciulli, 51, of Levittown.
Philadelphia man in custody, charged with killing 2 teens in Pottstown
A Philadelphia man is in custody for his alleged involvement in the killing of two people in Montgomery County. Officials say Deonte Kelly, 23, turned himself in Tuesday.
fox29.com
Police: Double shooting leaves teen boy, man shot in North Philadelphia residence
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating a double shooting that left a teen and a man injured on Monday night. Authorities say the shooting occurred on the 2300 block o Diamond Street around 10:31 p.m. According to police, a 16-year-old boy was found inside the second-floor front bedroom...
fox29.com
Police: More than 20 shots fired in Kensington shooting that left 2 injured
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigation Group is working on learning more about a shooting that left two people injured. Authorities say the shooting occurred on E Clearfield Street in the city's Kensington neighborhood on Monday around 10:29 p.m. According to police, more than 20 shots were fired.
DOUBLE MURDER: Fugitive Wanted In Pottstown Teens' Killings Surrenders, Police Say
The fugitive wanted in the killings to two Montgomery County teens has surrendered himself to authorities, officials announced. Deonte Kelly, 23, of Philadelphia, surrendered to police in Pottstown at around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, said Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele in a statement. Investigators believe Kelly...
Double shooting in Kensington leaves man, woman hospitalized
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A double shooting happened in Kensington Monday night. More than a dozen evidence markers filled the scene at Clearfield and F Streets.Police say a man and a woman were shot around 11 p.m. Monday.They were taken to the hospital.Their condition is unknown.There's no word on a motive and no arrests in the case, at this time.
Man charged with killing FedEx employee, shooting at Philly police
A Philadelphia man is facing murder charges, accused of shooting and killing a FedEx employee in what authorities say was a targeted attack earlier this month in Tinicum Township.
Driver Sought In Hit-Run Of Delco School Bus, Police Say
Authorities in Delaware County are searching for the driver who they say crashed into a school bus and fled the scene. Nether Providence Township police said a commercial truck hit a Wallingford-Swarthmore School District bus near the intersection of Providence Road and Meadow Lane just after 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26. No one on the bus was injured in the accident, officials added.
sanatogapost.com
Man Sought in Double Homicide Turns Himself In
POTTSTOWN PA – Deonte Curtice “Taz” Kelly, the 23-year-old Philadelphia man who was the second person being sought for arrest in the fatal shootings last week of two Pottsgrove High School students, turned himself in Tuesday (Oct. 25, 2022) at about 6:30 p.m. to Pottstown police and Montgomery County detectives, the county District Attorney’s Office announced.
Girl critically injured after fire breaks out in Kensington home
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – CBS3 is following updates about a fire in Philadelphia's Kensington section. Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire on Custer Street.They have the fire under control but officials tell CBS3, a young girl was inside the home when the fire started.She's in critical condition.No word yet on what may have caused the fire.
Philly Man Accused Of Killing Driving Instructor After Negative Evaluation
The man has been charged with criminal homicide.
Cops: Argument turns into armed robbery at Clementon, NJ phone store
CLEMENTON — A Pennsylvania man showed a handgun during an argument at an AT&T store and stole the cell phone of an employee who was attempting to call 911, according to authorities in Gloucester Township. Twenty-year-old Nathan Jones, of Philadelphia, was located on the scene and taken into custody,...
AT&T store customer robs employee at gunpoint during argument
A 20-year-old man shopping at an AT&T store in Gloucester Township on Monday night stole an employee’s cell phone at gunpoint after the two got into an argument, authorities said. Nathan Jones, of Philadelphia, was arrested following a search of the area shortly after fleeing the store on Blackwood...
Customer Arrested For Armed Robbery At AT&T Store In South Jersey
There was an armed robbery at an AT&T store in Camden County, authorities said. On Monday, Oct. 24, at 8:18 p.m., Gloucester Township Police received a 9-1-1 call reporting a man with a gun at the AT&T store. The call then disconnected. Officers secured a perimeter around the store and immediately located the suspect and took him into custody, police said.
Bucks County police searching for missing Sellersville woman
SELLERSVILLE, Pa. (CBS) -- Police in Bucks County are searching for 55-year-old Elizabeth Capaldi. She was last seen the morning of Oct. 10 at her Sellersville home.The Bucks County District Attorney's Office will hold a news conference on Wednesday morning about Capaldi's disappearance.If you have any information about the missing person's case, you're being asked to call the police.
Philly Man Guilty In Chesco Home Invasion, DA Says
A Philadelphia man was convicted of invading a Chester County home, tying up its owner, and stealing his belongings, authorities have announced. Kareem Harper-El, 39, will be sentenced at an upcoming hearing, the Chester County District Attorney's Office said in a release on Monday, Oct. 24. Prosecutors said Harper-El, working...
Homicide Investigation Underway After Body Of 57-Year-Old Trenton Man Found In House Fire
The body of a 57-year-old Trenton man was found as firefighters doused a residential blaze on Sunday, Oct. 24, initiating a homicide investigation, authorities said. The fire broke out at a home on the first block of Summer Street just after midnight, the Mercer County Homicide Task Force said in a joint release with the Trenton Police Department.
fox29.com
Police: Man, 24, shot and killed inside Kensington corner store
PHILADELPHIA - A young man has died after police say he was shot twice inside a Philadelphia corner store on Friday afternoon. Investigators say the deadly shooting happened at Erie Candy Store on the 3900 block of Kensington Avenue around 2:30 p.m. The 24-year-old victim was struck in the chest...
fox29.com
Philadelphia police: Man ambushed by gunfire exiting his car outside bar in Bridesburg
PHILADELPHIA - Police are looking for two suspects they say fled the scene after opening fire on a man outside a bar in Philadelphia's Bridesburg section Friday night. The 30-year-old was getting out his car outside Ozzie's Bar on Edgemont Street when he was approached by two male suspects around 11 p.m.
Comments / 0