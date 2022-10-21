Read full article on original website
Philadelphia man in custody, charged with killing 2 teens in Pottstown
A Philadelphia man is in custody for his alleged involvement in the killing of two people in Montgomery County. Officials say Deonte Kelly, 23, turned himself in Tuesday.
fox29.com
Police: Man dies at the hospital after being shot in the head, jaw in Kensington
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia Police are investigating after a fatal shooting in Kensington on Wednesday morning. According to investigators, the shooting occurred at 5:27 a.m. on the 3100 block of Weymouth Street. Police say a man, believed to be about 30 years old, was shot in the head and jaw. MORE...
Double shooting in Kensington leaves man, woman hospitalized
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A double shooting happened in Kensington Monday night. More than a dozen evidence markers filled the scene at Clearfield and F Streets.Police say a man and a woman were shot around 11 p.m. Monday.They were taken to the hospital.Their condition is unknown.There's no word on a motive and no arrests in the case, at this time.
fox29.com
Shooting in Kensington leaves 1 man dead, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Homicide detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in Kensington, according to police. Authorities say the shooting occurred on the 400 block of E Tusculum Street in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood around 5:27 a.m. Police say a man in his 30s to...
fox29.com
Police: More than 20 shots fired in Kensington shooting that left 2 injured
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigation Group is working on learning more about a shooting that left two people injured. Authorities say the shooting occurred on E Clearfield Street in the city's Kensington neighborhood on Monday around 10:29 p.m. According to police, more than 20 shots were fired.
Man charged with killing FedEx employee, shooting at Philly police
A Philadelphia man is facing murder charges, accused of shooting and killing a FedEx employee in what authorities say was a targeted attack earlier this month in Tinicum Township.
fox29.com
Police: Double shooting leaves teen boy, man shot in North Philadelphia residence
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating a double shooting that left a teen and a man injured on Monday night. Authorities say the shooting occurred on the 2300 block o Diamond Street around 10:31 p.m. According to police, a 16-year-old boy was found inside the second-floor front bedroom...
2nd suspect surrenders in killing of 2 teens in Pottstown, Pa.
A second suspect is under arrest for the murder of two teenagers in Pottstown, Montgomery County last week.
Cops: Argument turns into armed robbery at Clementon, NJ phone store
CLEMENTON — A Pennsylvania man showed a handgun during an argument at an AT&T store and stole the cell phone of an employee who was attempting to call 911, according to authorities in Gloucester Township. Twenty-year-old Nathan Jones, of Philadelphia, was located on the scene and taken into custody,...
AT&T store customer robs employee at gunpoint during argument
A 20-year-old man shopping at an AT&T store in Gloucester Township on Monday night stole an employee’s cell phone at gunpoint after the two got into an argument, authorities said. Nathan Jones, of Philadelphia, was arrested following a search of the area shortly after fleeing the store on Blackwood...
Philly Man Accused Of Killing Driving Instructor After Negative Evaluation
The man has been charged with criminal homicide.
Philly Man Guilty In Chesco Home Invasion, DA Says
A Philadelphia man was convicted of invading a Chester County home, tying up its owner, and stealing his belongings, authorities have announced. Kareem Harper-El, 39, will be sentenced at an upcoming hearing, the Chester County District Attorney's Office said in a release on Monday, Oct. 24. Prosecutors said Harper-El, working...
Philadelphia, PA, Man Pleads Guilty to Distribution of Cocaine, Eluding Police at 124 MPH on Atlantic City Expressway
A man from Philadelphia has pleaded guilty to charges of eluding stemming from when he fled from police on the Atlantic City Expressway in 2018 at speeds that reached 124 MPH and cocaine distribution the year prior. 30-year-old Tyree Bey entered a guilty plea Wednesday to second-degree eluding in exchange...
Two charged for severely beating man on bike in Trenton
TRENTON, NJ – Two people were arrested and charged for a brutal assault that took place in Trenton on September 26th. Trenton officers in the area of North Clinton Avenue were flagged down by a person in the neighborhood regarding a man lying on the ground in need of medical assistance. The patient was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and administered to the intensive care unit. In the weeks since, detectives worked on the case by interviewing witness and examining surveillance footage to identify Tyquasia M. Peterson, 25 and Dashawn B. Smith-Murphy, 28 as the attackers in the The post Two charged for severely beating man on bike in Trenton appeared first on Shore News Network.
Girl critically injured after fire breaks out in Kensington home
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – CBS3 is following updates about a fire in Philadelphia's Kensington section. Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire on Custer Street.They have the fire under control but officials tell CBS3, a young girl was inside the home when the fire started.She's in critical condition.No word yet on what may have caused the fire.
Police ID Pedestrian Killed In Berks Hit-Run
The pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run in Berks County Sunday night has been identified, authorities announced. James Falasca-Carter Jr., 33, of Boyertown, was walking along Powder Mill Hollow Road in Earl Township at around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23 when a southbound car struck him, state police said in a press release.
Daily Beast
Ex-Black Panther Appeals Cop Killing Conviction After New Evidence Found
A former Black Panther who spent decades on death row for the murder of a white police officer will petition for a new trial in a Pennsylvania court Wednesday after new evidence relating to his case was discovered. Mumia Abu-Jamal has spent 40 years in prison for the Dec. 9, 1981 fatal shooting of Daniel Faulkner in Philadelphia. Abu-Jamal was convicted of murder in 1982 and sentenced to death, though he was moved off death row in 2011 and has since been incarcerated on life without parole. His supporters have long maintained that he was framed. Boxes were discovered in the Philadelphia district attorney’s office in 2018 that contained previously undisclosed evidence which may cast doubt on Abu-Jamal’s conviction, his lawyers claim, including a handwritten letter from the trial’s key witness to the prosecutor asking “how long will it take to get” money owed to him. During a debate Tuesday night, Republican Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz identified Faulkner’s widow, Maureen Faulkner, as his guest at the studio.
fox29.com
Philadelphia police: Man ambushed by gunfire exiting his car outside bar in Bridesburg
PHILADELPHIA - Police are looking for two suspects they say fled the scene after opening fire on a man outside a bar in Philadelphia's Bridesburg section Friday night. The 30-year-old was getting out his car outside Ozzie's Bar on Edgemont Street when he was approached by two male suspects around 11 p.m.
Bucks County police searching for missing Sellersville woman
SELLERSVILLE, Pa. (CBS) -- Police in Bucks County are searching for 55-year-old Elizabeth Capaldi. She was last seen the morning of Oct. 10 at her Sellersville home.The Bucks County District Attorney's Office will hold a news conference on Wednesday morning about Capaldi's disappearance.If you have any information about the missing person's case, you're being asked to call the police.
CBS News
Bucks County officials searching for missing woman
BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) -- The Bucks County District Attorney's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing woman. Elizabeth "Beth" Capaldi, 55, was last seen at her home in Sellersville, 16 days ago. Right now, investigators are working around the clock to find Capaldi and they...
