CBS Philly

Double shooting in Kensington leaves man, woman hospitalized

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A double shooting happened in Kensington Monday night. More than a dozen evidence markers filled the scene at Clearfield and F Streets.Police say a man and a woman were shot around 11 p.m. Monday.They were taken to the hospital.Their condition is unknown.There's no word on a motive and no arrests in the case, at this time.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Shooting in Kensington leaves 1 man dead, police say

PHILADELPHIA - Homicide detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in Kensington, according to police. Authorities say the shooting occurred on the 400 block of E Tusculum Street in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood around 5:27 a.m. Police say a man in his 30s to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Philly Man Guilty In Chesco Home Invasion, DA Says

A Philadelphia man was convicted of invading a Chester County home, tying up its owner, and stealing his belongings, authorities have announced. Kareem Harper-El, 39, will be sentenced at an upcoming hearing, the Chester County District Attorney's Office said in a release on Monday, Oct. 24. Prosecutors said Harper-El, working...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Shore News Network

Two charged for severely beating man on bike in Trenton

TRENTON, NJ – Two people were arrested and charged for a brutal assault that took place in Trenton on September 26th. Trenton officers in the area of North Clinton Avenue were flagged down by a person in the neighborhood regarding a man lying on the ground in need of medical assistance. The patient was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and administered to the intensive care unit. In the weeks since, detectives worked on the case by interviewing witness and examining surveillance footage to identify Tyquasia M. Peterson, 25 and Dashawn B. Smith-Murphy, 28 as the attackers in the The post Two charged for severely beating man on bike in Trenton appeared first on Shore News Network.
TRENTON, NJ
CBS Philly

Girl critically injured after fire breaks out in Kensington home

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – CBS3 is following updates about a fire in Philadelphia's Kensington section. Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire on Custer Street.They have the fire under control but officials tell CBS3, a young girl was inside the home when the fire started.She's in critical condition.No word yet on what may have caused the fire.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Police ID Pedestrian Killed In Berks Hit-Run

The pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run in Berks County Sunday night has been identified, authorities announced. James Falasca-Carter Jr., 33, of Boyertown, was walking along Powder Mill Hollow Road in Earl Township at around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23 when a southbound car struck him, state police said in a press release.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Beast

Ex-Black Panther Appeals Cop Killing Conviction After New Evidence Found

A former Black Panther who spent decades on death row for the murder of a white police officer will petition for a new trial in a Pennsylvania court Wednesday after new evidence relating to his case was discovered. Mumia Abu-Jamal has spent 40 years in prison for the Dec. 9, 1981 fatal shooting of Daniel Faulkner in Philadelphia. Abu-Jamal was convicted of murder in 1982 and sentenced to death, though he was moved off death row in 2011 and has since been incarcerated on life without parole. His supporters have long maintained that he was framed. Boxes were discovered in the Philadelphia district attorney’s office in 2018 that contained previously undisclosed evidence which may cast doubt on Abu-Jamal’s conviction, his lawyers claim, including a handwritten letter from the trial’s key witness to the prosecutor asking “how long will it take to get” money owed to him. During a debate Tuesday night, Republican Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz identified Faulkner’s widow, Maureen Faulkner, as his guest at the studio.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Bucks County police searching for missing Sellersville woman

SELLERSVILLE, Pa. (CBS) -- Police in Bucks County are searching for 55-year-old Elizabeth Capaldi. She was last seen the morning of Oct. 10 at her Sellersville home.The Bucks County District Attorney's Office will hold a news conference on Wednesday morning about Capaldi's disappearance.If you have any information about the missing person's case, you're being asked to call the police.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
CBS News

BUCKS COUNTY, PA

