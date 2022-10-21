Read full article on original website
Katy school board approves boundary modifications for several elementary schoolsCovering KatyKaty, TX
Best Restaurants in HoustonTerry MansfieldHouston, TX
Uncle arrested and charged after fatally shooting 12-year-old nephewhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Be Someone Is Back - Hopefully For GoodBetsy DensonHouston, TX
Ted Cruz booed at baseball and heckled on TVAsh Jurberg
Heartbreaking final act of Leslie Jordan before actor was ‘killed in car crash’ is revealed
LESLIE Jordan shared a heartbreaking final act on social media before he was reportedly killed in a devastating car crash on Monday. The joyful Will & Grace actor posted a video on Instagram where he tragically announced that he had bought his first piece of property. "It's never too late...
musictimes.com
Zuri Craig Dead at 44: What Was 'America's Got Talent' Star's Cause of Death?
Zuri Craig, who made it to the "America's Got Talent" finals in 2015, has died. He was 44. Craig's family confirmed the crooner's passing in a post on Instagram. The bereaved loved ones shared a poster where they shared their heartbreaks with everyone. "It is with profound sadness that we...
Kanye West escorted out after showing up to Skechers' LA offices uninvited, company says
Kanye West had to be escorted out after showing up to one of the Los Angeles corporate offices of Skechers uninvited on Wednesday, the company said.
musictimes.com
Drake Throws Star-Studded Birthday Party! Gives Away Designer, Cash To Guests
Drake celebrated his 36th birthday with a bang this year. The well-attended celebration was set in Sexy Fish, an Asian restaurant, in Miami on the evening of Oct. 24. Knowing the Canadian artist, it was a lavish and star-studded affair. According to reports, several of his collaborators were present, including 21 Savage, DJ Khaled, and Lil Baby. Drake introduced 21 Savage as his buddy and brother by saying,""By the way, I didn't get invited to this show. Nobody from Morehouse asked me to perform. My brother brought me here, so make some noise for 21 Savage," "Her Loss" is a colaboration album among Drake and 21 Savage. The album Is scheduled to be released on October 28.
musictimes.com
Is Kanye West Over? Completed Documentary Gets Scrapped, Talent Agency Drops Rapper
Kanye West is subject to a lot of controversies over the years and most especially in recent news, which is probably why it is no surprise that the rapper has several documentaries made about him. According to reports, earlier this year, Netflix made a documentary about him entitled "Jeen-Yuhs," which...
musictimes.com
Kanye West Net Worth 2022 Updated: Is Jay-Z Now Richer Than Kim Kardashian's Ex-Husband?
In the past years, Jay-Z and Kanye West have been competing to hold the title of the world's richest rapper. Initially, the "Empire State of Mind" rapper became the first hip-hop artist to reach the billion-dollar net worth mark. He maintained the position and held the wealthiest rapper in the...
musictimes.com
Steve Lacy Refuses to Apologize After Breaking Concertgoer’s Phone; Here’s Why [UPDATE]
Steve Lacy is facing backlash recently after he destroys a concertgoer's phone during his concert on Monday and it appears that he didn't regret his actions as explained in his statement on social media. The "Gemini Rights" hitmaker took to his official Instagram account to share his sentiments after his...
musictimes.com
John Legend Looks Back at Las Vegas Residency, Reveals Major Inspiration for Shows
John Legend is amassing massive success over the past years as he finally achieved the EGOT status and a few months ago, he achieved one of the biggest milestones of his career, getting his own residency in Las Vegas. According to Billboard, the "All of Me" hitmaker launched his "Love...
musictimes.com
Kanye West Losing It? Gene Simmons Urges Rapper To Take His Medications After Continuous Antisemitic Posts
Kanye West made everyone furious with his recent antisemitic statements. As West's outbursts against Jews continue, more notable celebrities and artists broke their silence and slammed the rapper over his choice. Even KISS bassist, Gene Simmons, recently shared his opinion about the damaging issue. In his interview on "Piers Morgan...
musictimes.com
Lil Baby Achieves Career-Defining Milestone After 'It's Only Me' Chart Debut
Lil Baby has finally come through! His newest album, "It's Only Me," has debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. The new achievement is a career-defining first for the Atlanta-born rapper, as this is his biggest No. 1 debut ever in his discography. According to Billboard, the...
musictimes.com
Wynonna Judd Reveals True Feelings After Confirming The Judds: The Final Tour's Extension Without Naomi Judd
Wynonna Judd will continue to honor his late mother, Naomi Judd, in The Judds: The Final Tour. After Naomi's death, Wynonna decided to continue the 11-date tour of The Judds alongside other performers like Little Big Town, Ashley McBryde, and Trisha Yearwood. She recently delivered good news and told fans that the tour would add 15 more shows.
musictimes.com
Lil Durk Cleared Of 2019 Attempted Murder Charges In Atlanta
Back in 2019, Lil Durk was accused of attempting to commit murder, along with other charges including aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and association with a criminal street gang. This comes after a shooting incident...
