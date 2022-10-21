ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
musictimes.com

Zuri Craig Dead at 44: What Was 'America's Got Talent' Star's Cause of Death?

Zuri Craig, who made it to the "America's Got Talent" finals in 2015, has died. He was 44. Craig's family confirmed the crooner's passing in a post on Instagram. The bereaved loved ones shared a poster where they shared their heartbreaks with everyone. "It is with profound sadness that we...
musictimes.com

Drake Throws Star-Studded Birthday Party! Gives Away Designer, Cash To Guests

Drake celebrated his 36th birthday with a bang this year. The well-attended celebration was set in Sexy Fish, an Asian restaurant, in Miami on the evening of Oct. 24. Knowing the Canadian artist, it was a lavish and star-studded affair. According to reports, several of his collaborators were present, including 21 Savage, DJ Khaled, and Lil Baby. Drake introduced 21 Savage as his buddy and brother by saying,""By the way, I didn't get invited to this show. Nobody from Morehouse asked me to perform. My brother brought me here, so make some noise for 21 Savage," "Her Loss" is a colaboration album among Drake and 21 Savage. The album Is scheduled to be released on October 28.
musictimes.com

Is Kanye West Over? Completed Documentary Gets Scrapped, Talent Agency Drops Rapper

Kanye West is subject to a lot of controversies over the years and most especially in recent news, which is probably why it is no surprise that the rapper has several documentaries made about him. According to reports, earlier this year, Netflix made a documentary about him entitled "Jeen-Yuhs," which...
musictimes.com

Lil Baby Achieves Career-Defining Milestone After 'It's Only Me' Chart Debut

Lil Baby has finally come through! His newest album, "It's Only Me," has debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. The new achievement is a career-defining first for the Atlanta-born rapper, as this is his biggest No. 1 debut ever in his discography. According to Billboard, the...
musictimes.com

Wynonna Judd Reveals True Feelings After Confirming The Judds: The Final Tour's Extension Without Naomi Judd

Wynonna Judd will continue to honor his late mother, Naomi Judd, in The Judds: The Final Tour. After Naomi's death, Wynonna decided to continue the 11-date tour of The Judds alongside other performers like Little Big Town, Ashley McBryde, and Trisha Yearwood. She recently delivered good news and told fans that the tour would add 15 more shows.
FLORIDA STATE
musictimes.com

Lil Durk Cleared Of 2019 Attempted Murder Charges In Atlanta

Back in 2019, Lil Durk was accused of attempting to commit murder, along with other charges including aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and association with a criminal street gang. This comes after a shooting incident...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy