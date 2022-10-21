Drake celebrated his 36th birthday with a bang this year. The well-attended celebration was set in Sexy Fish, an Asian restaurant, in Miami on the evening of Oct. 24. Knowing the Canadian artist, it was a lavish and star-studded affair. According to reports, several of his collaborators were present, including 21 Savage, DJ Khaled, and Lil Baby. Drake introduced 21 Savage as his buddy and brother by saying,""By the way, I didn't get invited to this show. Nobody from Morehouse asked me to perform. My brother brought me here, so make some noise for 21 Savage," "Her Loss" is a colaboration album among Drake and 21 Savage. The album Is scheduled to be released on October 28.

