Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Uncle arrested and charged after fatally shooting 12-year-old nephewhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Ted Cruz booed at baseball and heckled on TVAsh Jurberg
Moves The Yankees Need to Make Following ALCS SweepAnthony DiMoroHouston, TX
The Raiders bounced back against the Texans, but is it too little too late?Eugene AdamsHouston, TX
Woman freed after being trapped in a truck that wrapped around a utility pole in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
Willie D Suggests Kanye’s Mother Donda Committed Suicide, Responds To Backlash
Willie D says he blocked Kanye fans that commented under his post. It’s been almost 15 years since Kanye West’s mother, Donda West, passed away in 2007. It was reported that her cause of death was due to coronary artery disease along with several post-operative factors stemming from cosmetic surgery.
Nick Cannon's Baby Mama LaNisha Cole Reveals 1-Month-Old Daughter Is Receiving 'Disgusting Death Threats'
Model LaNisha Cole revealed her and Nick Cannon's 1-month-old daughter, Onyx, is being violently targeted by online haters."Making death threats against a baby is a new low," the mom-of-one declared in a Friday, October 14, Instagram Story post. "Some of you guys are disgusting." Added Cole, "Regardless of how you feel about my life it's never that deep to threaten my baby."While the 40-year-old didn't elaborate on the uncalled for hatred, many people have voiced their distaste over the infant being Cannon's ninth child, though it's his first with the model. When Onyx was born last month, the comedian, 45,...
Kim Kardashian Is Reportedly Establishing Major Boundaries With Ex Kanye West Amid His Latest Outbursts
Kim Kardashian has had enough with ex Kanye West amid his latest shocking outbursts. In the past, the SKIMS founder has gladly supported her children’s father through his mental health struggles, but this time, she’s reportedly giving him a dose of tough love. A family insider told TMZ...
thesource.com
Kanye West Says ‘Fake Children’ Actors Are Placed in His Home to Sexualize His Children in Leaked Interview Footage
During his trip to Tucker Carlson, Kanye West said a lot that drew criticism. In a recent development, there was a ton of the interview cut from the final presentation. According to Vice’s Motherboard, Ye made claims of “fake children” being placed in his home. Carlson’s platform also cut where Ye spoke about being vaccinated.
Queen Latifah & Son, 3, Seen In 1st Photos As They Hold Hands On Shopping Trip
Queen Latifah was photographed for the first time in public with her toddler son! The Equalizer star, 52, was beaming in Los Angeles on Saturday (October 8) as she enjoyed an afternoon of retail therapy with the adorable toddler she reportedly shares with her longtime partner Eboni Nichols. Dressed in an ultra casual ensemble of a tee, shorts, sneakers and a baseball cap, Latifah looked to be on cloud nine as she held the hand of her boy, who was too cute in his monster truck shirt.
thesource.com
Kanye West Spotted on a Date With Brazilian Model Juliana Nalú
Kanye West seemingly has a new bae. Once again opting for a model, Ye hit the Hollywood streets with 24-year-old Brazilian model Juliana Nalú. According to TMZ, this is one of a series of dates for the two. This time, the duo checked out the Swedish film Triangle of Sadness.
Latto Slams Nicki Minaj, Twitter Beef Is On: “Ur Older Than My Mom Tryna Be A Bully”
Seems like Big Latto has had enough. The Atlanta rapper took to Twitter to slam Nicki Minaj for what she described as months of subtweets. https://twitter.com/latto/status/1580756435084115968 And she didn’t pull any punches. “I’ve ignored countless subtweets since March and instead addressed u in the dm,” tweeted Latto, @’ing Minaj, so you know it’s real. “You’re […] The post Latto Slams Nicki Minaj, Twitter Beef Is On: “Ur Older Than My Mom Tryna Be A Bully” appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Georgia men come to pick up their daughter from school, realize it's the same girl: report
A Georgia TikTok user who works in the front office of a school says two men discovered they were both fathers to a young girl when they came to pick her up.
Lizzo Brings Down The House With Epic Clapback For Kanye West
Lizzo used her Toronto stop during The Special Tour on Friday to apparently address West's "unhealthy" weight comment.
hotnewhiphop.com
Candace Owens Threatens To Sue George Floyd’s Family
After Floyd’s loved ones sued Ye, Candace called it “frivolous” and teased that she should sue them for causing her “distress. Years after they endured a loss that sparked global protests, the loved ones of George Floyd are in the thick of another controversy. The cameraphone video of Floyd’s life ending after former officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes became a viral phenomenon. People were outraged to hear Floyd cry out and say he couldn’t breathe, and the public took to the streets to fight against an unjust system.
Kanye West calls Khloe Kardashian a ‘liar’ over claims about daughter Chicago’s birthday
Kanye West walks with Balenciaga's models in mud pit for Paris Fashion Week show. Kanye West has hit back at Khloe Kardashian after the Good American founder urged the rapper to “stop tearing” her sister Kim down. On Wednesday (5 October), the 45-year-old rapper posted a screenshot of...
Watch Chicago West and Psalm West Sing Dad Kanye West's Song That References Them
Watch: Khloe Kardashian Proves Chicago West Is a Makeup Pro. In an Instagram video shared by Kim Kardashian Oct. 9, her and ex Kanye West's youngest children Chicago West, 4, and Psalm West, 3, perform an adorable rendition of his and late hip-hop star XXXTENTACION's song "True Love" while sitting in a vehicle. At one point, the little girl corrects her brother about one of the lyrics to the track, released this past May and featured on their father's Donda 2 album.
ETOnline.com
'Sister Wives' Recap: Kody Admits to Lying to Christine About Custody Laws as Split Turns Ugly
Kody Brown isn't above playing dirty when it comes to his split from his third wife, Christine Brown. On Sunday's Sister Wives, the at-odds exes begin discussing logistics, including the sale of Christine's house and custody of their 12-year-old daughter, Truely. "You and I have to actually have a child...
AOL Corp
Leslie Jordan, 'Will & Grace' and 'Call Me Kat' actor, dies in car crash at age 67
Leslie Jordan, the comedic actor from Will & Grace,Murphy Brown and Call Me Kat, has died at age 67. His spokesperson confirms to Yahoo Entertainment that Jordan died in a car crash in Los Angeles on Monday morning. "The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan," the rep says in a statement. "Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times. Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today."
Comments / 0