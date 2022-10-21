Read full article on original website
Flo.wav Fest Returns to Palm Coast with a Smash
PALM COAST – After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 and its variants, the annual Flo.wav Fest music festival made its grand return to Palm Coast on Saturday, and not much could’ve gone better than the way it did. The largest gathering of musicians from Flagler and the surrounding counties drew attendees from all over North and Central Florida.
Palm Coast’s Town Center Hosts Double Header with Art & Music Festivals
PALM COAST, Fla. (October 23, 2022) Proving there’s plenty of room for everyone in Palm Coast, Town Center was host to two headlining events on Saturday bringing arts, crafts, and culture together all within walking distance. Central Park Welcomes Another First. Central Park was the site of the inaugural...
Volusia County woman to be honored for saving lineman’s life after Hurricane Ian
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – A woman is being called a hero for saving a lineman’s life who was shocked while working in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. New Smyrna Beach city officials will be honoring Casey Shaw at their commission meeting Tuesday with a life saving award.
Local teacher brings new sweets to Palm Coast
Joining Palm Coast's ever-growing restaurant scene is a sweet treat the whole family will enjoy: homemade ice cream. Sweet Melissa's Homemade Ice Cream, to be precise. The small family-owned shop is located at 160 Cypress Point Parkway in City Market Place. Melissa Herndon, the face behind the name, owns the store with her husband, Wilson.
Flagler Beach may keep iconic pier closed after hurricane damage
FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. – Flagler Beach city leaders could decide Thursday whether the iconic pier will reopen at all following damage from Hurricane Ian. The city manager, William Whitson, confirmed to News 6 that there will be a discussion and a possible vote in the city commission on whether to keep the pier closed until it’s demolished next year.
Two local Fantasy 5 winning tickets sold in St. Johns and Duval Counties
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s been lucky lotto for two local residents. On Oct. 18, Florida Lottery’s Fantasy 5 numbers 15-22-24-29-31 were on three tickets sold in the state. One of those tickets was sold at the Winn Dixie at 3551 N. Ponce De Leon Blvd. in St. Augustine.
A convicted killer who confessed to another murder from '91 told Florida authorities of 'hatred for women'
A Florida man confessed to the 1991 murder of a waitress in a chance encounter at a bar, allegedly admitting that he killed her after having developed a “hatred for women,” officials said Tuesday. Michael Townson, 53, confessed to killing Linda Little while he was serving a life...
13-year-old arrested after bringing gun to Heritage Middle School, Volusia deputies say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 13-year-old boy was arrested Tuesday after bringing an unloaded handgun to Heritage Middle School, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the boy showed the gun to another student at the school on Monday. Investigators said the child who saw the...
Man already serving life sentence indicted in 1991 Daytona Beach homicide case
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man who is already serving a life sentence for a brutal murder in Brevard County now faces charges for the death of a woman that has gone unsolved since 1991. A Volusia County grand jury indicted Michael Townson, 53, on a charge of first-degree...
Volusia woman convicted of killing 2 in hit-and-run crash to ask for shorter sentence
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Volusia County woman convicted in a deadly hit-and-run crash will ask Wednesday for her sentence to end early. Rita Carter was arrested in 2011. State troopers said she hit and killed Javi Remon-Sanzol and Allison Sellers while they were on their motorcycle on Interstate 4 in DeLand.
Developer Planning 750-Home Subdivision, One of Palm Coast’s Largest, at SR100 and Old Kings Road
In what would be one of the largest developments in Palm Coast, a company is applying to build up to 750 upscale single-family homes in a Grand Haven-like gated community over 500 acres stretching from State Road 100 north, parallel to Old Kings Road. The development, called Coquina Shores, would...
'My instincts kicked in': Nurse resuscitates New Smyrna Beach power company worker who was electrocuted
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — A nurse in New Smyrna Beach will be honored at the city commission meeting Tuesday. Casey Shaw will receive a life-saving award for resuscitating a worker who was shocked while restoring power in the days after Hurricane Ian. Shaw said she's glad she was in the right place at the right time.
Florida Restaurant Among The Best Southern BBQ Joints
Southern Living found the best barbecue joints in the South
Deputies: Video shows teacher touching child over 70 times in St. Johns County
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — In Northwest St. Johns County, Chappell Schools has a private preschool campus. The school's location is caught in a firestorm. It’s the subject of two lawsuits by parents alleging their children were molested there. The first case dealt with former Chappell Schools assistant...
Restaurant Notes: Black Rifle Coffee Co. plans Clay County shop
The St. Johns River Water Management District is reviewing a permit application for Black Rifle Coffee Co. on about an acre at 1619 County Road 220 in Fleming Island in Clay County. The project is a remodeling of an existing 4,416-square-foot bank building. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. is the agent.
‘Good boy, Toki’: Daytona Beach K-9 finds, attacks suspect
(WSVN) - A Daytona Beach K-9 tracked down a burglary suspect, and his handlers could not be more proud. The suspect reportedly broke into a house, early Friday morning, and he ran away when he was confronted by someone inside. All the officers were cheering on bodycam footage for Toki,...
Fleming Island woman arrested for resisting officers, battery on senior, deputies say
A Fleming Island woman was arrested Sunday on charges of resisting officers and battery on a person 65 years old or older, deputies say. A Fleming Island woman faces charges of resisting arrest and battery on a person 65-years or older, deputies said.Getty Images.
Cody’s Corner Is Again the Scene of a Fatal Crash as 44-Year-Old Woman is Killed in T-Bone
Cody’s Corner, the intersection of State Road 11 and County Road 304 in southwest Flagler County, was again the scene of a fatal crash Sunday afternoon as a 44-year-old woman lost her life in a t-bone collision. The crash took place at 4:45 p.m. F.S.E., an Orlando pharmacist, was...
Volusia sheriff: Dollar General employee poured bleach in co-worker's drink
DELAND, Fla. — ABOVE: A look at today's other top headlines. A DeLand Dollar General employee has been accused of pouring bleach into his coworker's drink. Jerome Ellis, 48, has been charged with poisoning and tampering with evidence. Volusia County deputies were called to the Dollar General on North...
A local mom wants to find the driver who hit her daughter and left her on the ground
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A local mother says she needs help finding the driver of an SUV. The mom says the driver hit her daughter while she was waiting to cross the street on her way to school. Action News Jax’s Princess Jhane Stepherson talked with the mom of the...
