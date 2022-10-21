ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Coast, FL

askflagler.com

Flo.wav Fest Returns to Palm Coast with a Smash

PALM COAST – After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 and its variants, the annual Flo.wav Fest music festival made its grand return to Palm Coast on Saturday, and not much could’ve gone better than the way it did. The largest gathering of musicians from Flagler and the surrounding counties drew attendees from all over North and Central Florida.
PALM COAST, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

Palm Coast’s Town Center Hosts Double Header with Art & Music Festivals

PALM COAST, Fla. (October 23, 2022) Proving there’s plenty of room for everyone in Palm Coast, Town Center was host to two headlining events on Saturday bringing arts, crafts, and culture together all within walking distance. Central Park Welcomes Another First. Central Park was the site of the inaugural...
PALM COAST, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Local teacher brings new sweets to Palm Coast

Joining Palm Coast's ever-growing restaurant scene is a sweet treat the whole family will enjoy: homemade ice cream. Sweet Melissa's Homemade Ice Cream, to be precise. The small family-owned shop is located at 160 Cypress Point Parkway in City Market Place. Melissa Herndon, the face behind the name, owns the store with her husband, Wilson.
PALM COAST, FL
click orlando

Flagler Beach may keep iconic pier closed after hurricane damage

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. – Flagler Beach city leaders could decide Thursday whether the iconic pier will reopen at all following damage from Hurricane Ian. The city manager, William Whitson, confirmed to News 6 that there will be a discussion and a possible vote in the city commission on whether to keep the pier closed until it’s demolished next year.
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
First Coast News

Deputies: Video shows teacher touching child over 70 times in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — In Northwest St. Johns County, Chappell Schools has a private preschool campus. The school's location is caught in a firestorm. It’s the subject of two lawsuits by parents alleging their children were molested there. The first case dealt with former Chappell Schools assistant...
Jacksonville Daily Record

Restaurant Notes: Black Rifle Coffee Co. plans Clay County shop

The St. Johns River Water Management District is reviewing a permit application for Black Rifle Coffee Co. on about an acre at 1619 County Road 220 in Fleming Island in Clay County. The project is a remodeling of an existing 4,416-square-foot bank building. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. is the agent.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

‘Good boy, Toki’: Daytona Beach K-9 finds, attacks suspect

(WSVN) - A Daytona Beach K-9 tracked down a burglary suspect, and his handlers could not be more proud. The suspect reportedly broke into a house, early Friday morning, and he ran away when he was confronted by someone inside. All the officers were cheering on bodycam footage for Toki,...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL

